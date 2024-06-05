If the jet stream moves. It's still right over the UK bringing arctic air, which is why we have cold winds.



Need to look at what's dictating the positioning of the Jet Stream - which is just a ribbon of fast-flowing air high aloft, situated on the boundary of cold, Arctic air and milder temperate air.What's been happening in recent weeks (stretching back into May) is that the Polar Vortex, which generally builds through autumn and dissipates through spring/early summer, keeps regathering then spinning lobes southwards. That's buckling the Jet. We've been unlucky here in the UK as we're frequently on the cold side of the Jet under a lobe of the Vortex, or the lobe directs the flow of the Jet over the UK from the NW.There's been signs of the Vortex becoming more fragmented as we move through the second half of June, which *should* increase the chance of more settled weather.