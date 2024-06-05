More hints that the weather here in Blighty due to improve through this week and especially as we go through next.
Won't be a smooth transition, and there'll be some rubbish days still as weather fronts will still pass through, but high pressure near/over the UK looking much more likely.
There've been a few runs positioning high pressure to the north or northeast of the UK. I love this kind of set-up, as it brings a nice easterly flow of warm-but-not-hot air which, for the west of the country, would be dry and clear.