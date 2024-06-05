« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2024, 02:03:07 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June  5, 2024, 11:34:57 am
I got off the train Liverpool Lime St at 11am and it was raining very heavy when I went outside the station and 1st thing I done was take a black cab to Anfield and spent about 45 minutes recording different things then took another black cab back to the city centre and spent the next 4 ½ hours wandering round places you would expect tourists / day trippers to go, Matthew St, Albert Dock, The 3 Graces buildings area and loads of streets where all the shops, cafe's etc are. I dunno the names of the streets but you will see where I was when I put a video together and post it to YouTube in a couple of days time. I honestly never seen nor heard any Buskers which was very disappointing (for me) as that's my main reason for going.  Nevermind I'll go again in a few weeks time as I still enjoyed the day despite no Buskers and getting thoroughly soaked through to the skin.  Liverpool is such a great city, I like it a lot.


Yeah, you likely just got unlucky with the weather! Plus it was a week day, the weekend might be busier.

Admittingly I don't go there very often, but I've never seen buskers at the Albert Dock and very rarely in front of the three graces. The most common spot is along Church Street, sort of outside Primark. Next time I'd try there, and maybe wander up Bold Street to the bombed out Church.

Glad you enjoyed yourself anyway!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2024, 02:14:12 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on June  5, 2024, 02:03:07 pm

Yeah, you likely just got unlucky with the weather! Plus it was a week day, the weekend might be busier.

Admittingly I don't go there very often, but I've never seen buskers at the Albert Dock and very rarely in front of the three graces. The most common spot is along Church Street, sort of outside Primark. Next time I'd try there, and maybe wander up Bold Street to the bombed out Church.

Glad you enjoyed yourself anyway!

To add to your information for BWP, when we go to town on a Saturday, the missus always drags me to Mathew Street, loves Erics and Rubber Soul and its always far far too rammed to see buskers there too.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2024, 03:39:26 pm
Last time I was at the Pier Head in the daytime there was a fella with a guitar doing Beatles songs by the Beatles statues. I can't say I've ever seen a busker in the Albert Dock or next to three Graces. I imagine security would move them on from Albert Dock in particular. Mind you, I have seen a group doing sea shanties on the bridge over the the dock gates towards the museum once or twice.

It's usually Church Street, Lord Street or maybe Bold Street where I've seen them.

Anyway, it's not exactly warm but I just got the lawn cut. At least the sun is out.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2024, 04:07:18 pm
Just to say I've taken note of what you's have said so will be more clued up for my next visit which hopefully will be pretty soon and I'll also keep an eye on the weather and come on a warmer / brighter day. 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 6, 2024, 07:21:36 am
Pissing down, 10 degrees with a "feels like" of 8, but it feels even colder to me.

I was reading an article yesterday about ancient permafrost melting, which is releasing a silly amount of carbon into the atmosphere. Alongside fossil fuel pollution across the world - which is also causing the melting of the permafrost through climate change - this is contributing further to climate change. A vicious positive feedback loop.

Happy Thursday.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 6, 2024, 10:42:35 pm
This is fucking depressing now. Looks like its going to be pissing down for the next couple of weeks, and then itll be almost July 👍
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 6, 2024, 10:49:49 pm
Quote from: Peabee on June  6, 2024, 07:21:36 am
Pissing down, 10 degrees with a "feels like" of 8, but it feels even colder to me.

I was reading an article yesterday about ancient permafrost melting, which is releasing a silly amount of carbon into the atmosphere. Alongside fossil fuel pollution across the world - which is also causing the melting of the permafrost through climate change - this is contributing further to climate change. A vicious positive feedback loop.

Happy Thursday.

Surprisingly for an hour and a half this afternoon the wind died down and it was fairly pleasant and I cleaned the inside of the car. But I didnt take a chance of actually washing the car just in case the wind returned.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 7, 2024, 11:41:42 am
Quote from: Snail on June  6, 2024, 10:42:35 pm
This is fucking depressing now. Looks like its going to be pissing down for the next couple of weeks, and then itll be almost July 👍

My bday is in July and I, unfortunately, claimed last year "it's always sunny on my birthday" to my partner. Then we had torrential rain and thunderstorms... Looks like probably another grey birthday.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 7, 2024, 11:43:09 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on June  6, 2024, 10:49:49 pm
Surprisingly for an hour and a half this afternoon the wind died down and it was fairly pleasant and I cleaned the inside of the car. But I didnt take a chance of actually washing the car just in case the wind returned.

Yeah mate. Any bit of sun atm and I'm out the door for a walk or to the shop. I may put a photo of a sunny beach view on the inside of the house windows and trick myself into thinking it's summer.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 8, 2024, 09:03:49 pm
Forecast for the next two weeks is mostly showers and light rain. Fuck this shit right off!  :butt :wanker
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 10, 2024, 11:51:04 am
I'm going for a 'school holiday summer' with the best weather in the second half of July and through August.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 10, 2024, 01:30:43 pm
It'd be a lovely day if it was late October.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 10, 2024, 01:50:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 10, 2024, 11:51:04 am
I'm going for a 'school holiday summer' with the best weather in the second half of July and through August.

If the jet stream moves. It's still right over the UK bringing arctic air, which is why we have cold winds.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 11, 2024, 08:11:19 am
June has felt wet and windy so far as a change in the jet stream seems to be causing unseasonal weather. Meteorologists are not surprised, though.

https://news.sky.com/story/why-is-june-so-cold-and-when-will-it-warm-up-13150677
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 11, 2024, 12:04:52 pm
"If you're trying to plan outdoor activities, it's slightly annoying but at least it's not a period of steady rain," Prof Schultz added.

yeah, cheers for that Prof...
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 11, 2024, 12:45:18 pm
I wonder if we will have a hosepipe ban this summer.   ::)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 11, 2024, 02:09:47 pm
I'm meeting a friend for lunch on Thursday. Of course, a washout is forecast. There goes the canal-side beer garden idea.  :butt
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 11, 2024, 03:00:59 pm
Managed to meet my daughter in town for a late brekkie today, and not a drop of rain  :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 11, 2024, 04:06:30 pm
I don't mind the cold it's the winds that fuck up my garden and any work I need to do in it so it's been great not having to battle the strong, wet westerlys we normally have.

Like Claire I don't do heat very well so this has been lovely for me 🤗
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 12, 2024, 10:50:32 am
We're making the most of the sun today because we've got seven days' of rain to look forward to.

Summertime eh?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 12, 2024, 11:56:47 am
Proverb
St. Swithin's day, if thou dost rain,
For forty days it will remain;
St. Swithin's day, if thou be fair,
For forty days 'twill rain na mair*.



St. Swithin's Day is on July 15th.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 12, 2024, 11:59:27 am
Mackerel sky,
Mackerel sky,
Never long wet,
And never long dry.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 13, 2024, 09:47:57 am
Quote from: Peabee on June 10, 2024, 01:50:53 pm
If the jet stream moves. It's still right over the UK bringing arctic air, which is why we have cold winds.

Need to look at what's dictating the positioning of the Jet Stream - which is just a ribbon of fast-flowing air high aloft, situated on the boundary of cold, Arctic air and milder temperate air.

What's been happening in recent weeks (stretching back into May) is that the Polar Vortex, which generally builds through autumn and dissipates through spring/early summer, keeps regathering then spinning lobes southwards. That's buckling the Jet. We've been unlucky here in the UK as we're frequently on the cold side of the Jet under a lobe of the Vortex, or the lobe directs the flow of the Jet over the UK from the NW.

There's been signs of the Vortex becoming more fragmented as we move through the second half of June, which *should* increase the chance of more settled weather.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 13, 2024, 03:54:28 pm
It's been pissing down since quarter past eight this morning and now it's blowing a gale.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 13, 2024, 04:01:41 pm
Quote from: Slippers on June 13, 2024, 03:54:28 pm
It's been pissing down since quarter past eight this morning and now it's blowing a gale.

It's been rainy here since 10ish but nothing like as bad as forecast and the gales haven't arrived at all yet 🙏😕
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 13, 2024, 06:48:51 pm
We needed rain(the garden was parched)but now everything out there has been battered to death.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 13, 2024, 07:23:42 pm
Quote from: Slippers on June 13, 2024, 06:48:51 pm
We needed rain(the garden was parched)but now everything out there has been battered to death.

It's raining batter?  :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 13, 2024, 07:57:07 pm
Quote from: Slippers on June 13, 2024, 06:48:51 pm
We needed rain(the garden was parched)but now everything out there has been battered to death.

We've just had one of the wettest winters on record. No offence mate but screw your garden!  :P
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 13, 2024, 08:14:54 pm
It's freezing out there. 🥶
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 14, 2024, 01:03:19 am
Shorts on shorts off !! Its fucking  cold
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 14, 2024, 02:27:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 13, 2024, 09:47:57 am
Need to look at what's dictating the positioning of the Jet Stream - which is just a ribbon of fast-flowing air high aloft, situated on the boundary of cold, Arctic air and milder temperate air.

What's been happening in recent weeks (stretching back into May) is that the Polar Vortex, which generally builds through autumn and dissipates through spring/early summer, keeps regathering then spinning lobes southwards. That's buckling the Jet. We've been unlucky here in the UK as we're frequently on the cold side of the Jet under a lobe of the Vortex, or the lobe directs the flow of the Jet over the UK from the NW.

There's been signs of the Vortex becoming more fragmented as we move through the second half of June, which *should* increase the chance of more settled weather.

Yeah, that's what I meant. I just put it in terms that this lot could understand.

 ;)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 14, 2024, 02:28:25 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 13, 2024, 07:23:42 pm
It's raining batter?  :o

Violent squirrels.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 14, 2024, 02:32:56 pm
Quote from: Peabee on June 14, 2024, 02:28:25 pm
Violent squirrels.

Better than femmes, or men
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 15, 2024, 11:20:38 am
Just when you think the cunting weather can't possibly get any worse...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 15, 2024, 11:36:17 am
Quote from: Pistolero on June 15, 2024, 11:20:38 am
Just when you think the cunting weather can't possibly get any worse...

I was thinking it can't get any worse, lookin out my window then remembered

I'm picking the missus up later, in manchester
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 05:04:20 pm
We're in for a midweek heatwave,possible record breaking, mid to high 90's,working outside bollox.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:09:19 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:04:20 pm
We're in for a midweek heatwave,possible record breaking, mid to high 90's,working outside bollox.


You're under the 'heat dome', then?

 :(
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:16:58 am
More hints that the weather here in Blighty due to improve through this week and especially as we go through next.

Won't be a smooth transition, and there'll be some rubbish days still as weather fronts will still pass through, but high pressure near/over the UK looking much more likely.

There've been a few runs positioning high pressure to the north or northeast of the UK. I love this kind of set-up, as it brings a nice easterly flow of warm-but-not-hot air which, for the west of the country, would be dry and clear.
