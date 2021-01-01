You probably already know this but with the naked eye it's not really visible it's only when you take a photo that you see it. Even your phone camera will catch it beautifully if you use night mode.I've missed it so many times since we moved, one night I even got Paul outside to show him the weird light out where we normally see the sunrise out at sea.... Yeah it was the northern lights 🤦
I had better start learning how to change it on my phone then, as the pixel is so difficult to use!
Took what we thought was an injured Seagull to the vets last Friday night. Found it struggling to move in the middle of the road. Initially couldnt stand up, couldnt take off.Turns out when we went to get it the next day to release it back where we found it, it was just having trouble laying an egg. Tried to interest the Seagull in the egg but she abandoned it.Felt a bit guilty in the end as it wasnt injured, but expect someone would have just run it over if we hadnt moved it
I have a pixel Jill it's easy. Open the camera and night sight is right next to the button on the right so just scroll or tap on it to get it in the centre. Sorted 👍
Did anyone catch the Northern Lights last night, it should be visible to see them tonight as well from about 10.30pm. I saw a great picture of the aurora over Crosby beach, some stunning ones on twitter at the moment.
Any sign of the Northern Lights tonight?
Many other people down there?
Loads the car parks are choker
Daft th8ng 8s being down the shore 11pm when i'm normaly down the shore 5am, & sunrise this time of year
I would give yourself tomorrow morning off, to be honest.
nothing better than watching the sunrise over Liverpool from the shore
I know they say be patiant, but looking likely it"s not hapening tonight.
