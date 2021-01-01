« previous next »
  jillcwhomever
Reply #7360 on: Yesterday at 06:40:28 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm
You probably already know this but with the naked eye it's not really visible it's only when you take a photo that you see it.  Even your phone camera will catch it beautifully if you use night mode.

I've missed it so many times since we moved, one night I even got Paul outside to show him the weird light out where we normally see the sunrise out at sea.... Yeah it was the northern lights 🤦

I had better start learning how to change it on my phone then, as the pixel is so difficult to use!   ;D
  reddebs
Reply #7361 on: Yesterday at 07:55:07 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:40:28 pm
I had better start learning how to change it on my phone then, as the pixel is so difficult to use!   ;D

I have a pixel Jill it's easy. Open the camera and night sight is right next to the button on the right so just scroll or tap on it to get it in the centre.  Sorted 👍
  CHOPPER
Reply #7362 on: Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:52:58 pm
Took what we thought was an injured Seagull to the vets last Friday night. Found it struggling to move in the middle of the road. Initially couldnt stand up, couldnt take off.

Turns out when we went to get it the next day to release it back where we found it, it was just having trouble laying an egg. Tried to interest the Seagull in the egg but she abandoned it.

Felt a bit guilty in the end as it wasnt injured, but expect someone would have just run it over if we hadnt moved it

Deffo an eggsistential threat to the seagull.

  duvva 💅
Reply #7363 on: Yesterday at 08:07:51 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm
Deffo an eggsistential threat to the seagull.


Ive now somehow posted this in two wrong threads. Third time lucky
  jillcwhomever
Reply #7364 on: Yesterday at 08:22:17 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:55:07 pm
I have a pixel Jill it's easy. Open the camera and night sight is right next to the button on the right so just scroll or tap on it to get it in the centre.  Sorted 👍

Thanks for that Debs. 😊
  Statto Red
Reply #7365 on: Yesterday at 09:26:43 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm
Did anyone catch the Northern Lights last night, it should be visible to see them tonight as well from about 10.30pm. I saw a great picture of the aurora over Crosby beach, some stunning ones on twitter at the moment.

I was too tired to catch it last night, but hoping to catch it tonight, if it appears.
  smicer07
Reply #7366 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm
Any sign of the Northern Lights tonight?
  jillcwhomever
Reply #7367 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm
Any sign of the Northern Lights tonight?

Not so far, but it isn't dark enough yet.
  Statto Red
Reply #7368 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
I'm down Moreton shore now & nothing yet, but high cloud trying to spoil things
  jillcwhomever
Reply #7369 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
Many other people down there?
  Statto Red
Reply #7370 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
Many other people down there?

Loads the car parks are choker
  jillcwhomever
Reply #7371 on: Yesterday at 11:05:40 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Loads the car parks are choker

It's very dark where I am especially in the back very few lights on at all. Never mind the aurora I have just seen a huge bird fly over the house at 10.45.
  Statto Red
Reply #7372 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm
Daft th8ng 8s being down the shore 11pm when i'm normaly down the shore 5am, & sunrise this time of year
  jillcwhomever
Reply #7373 on: Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm
Daft th8ng 8s being down the shore 11pm when i'm normaly down the shore 5am, & sunrise this time of year

I would give yourself tomorrow morning off, to be honest.  ;D
  Statto Red
Reply #7374 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm
I would give yourself tomorrow morning off, to be honest.  ;D

 ;D nothing better than watching the sunrise over Liverpool from the shore 8)
  jillcwhomever
Reply #7375 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm
;D nothing better than watching the sunrise over Liverpool from the shore 8)

I sometimes get to see it when I am cycling into work.  :)
  Statto Red
Reply #7376 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm
I know they say be patiant, but looking likely it"s not hapening tonight.
  jillcwhomever
Reply #7377 on: Yesterday at 11:34:57 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm
I know they say be patiant, but looking likely it"s not hapening tonight.

I haven't seen many pictures coming in so far on twitter they are mainly from last night.
  Statto Red
Reply #7378 on: Today at 12:29:03 am
Saw nothing, so gave up & walked back home.
  Terry de Niro
Reply #7379 on: Today at 12:41:40 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Loads the car parks are choker
Doggers Paradise down there.
