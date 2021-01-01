« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7240 on: Today at 04:29:00 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:22:51 pm
Various people have been messaging me.....Wirral Council spent £20m on flood defences in West Kirby. Today is the first real test of them.......and there is flooding.

You can always trust the local council to cock something up

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7241 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:29:00 pm
They will be raging in the streets of West Kirby with some very loud tutting
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7242 on: Today at 04:36:27 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:22:51 pm
Various people have been messaging me.....Wirral Council spent £20m on flood defences in West Kirby. Today is the first real test of them.......and there is flooding.

You can always trust the local council to cock something up

Weren't local residents protesting against the sea wall as it would "ruin the character" of the area?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7243 on: Today at 04:42:42 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:30:38 pm
They will be raging in the streets of West Kirby with some very loud tutting

To be fair though, a 10.2 m tide plus the winds is unusual and will breach sea defences
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7244 on: Today at 04:43:54 pm
bloody hell has it rained enough yet

Have been up since about half 6, with it absolutely battering my windows

Just looked outside now after a shift in work and it's still hammering it down

well I hope the ducks in Greenbank Park are lovin it
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7245 on: Today at 04:48:50 pm
Stopped raining around 1pm here in Toxteth, but just started lashing it down again. Bloody hell.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7246 on: Today at 04:49:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:48:50 pm
Stopped raining around 1pm here in Toxteth, but just started lashing it down again. Bloody hell.

Dry here in Moreton, Wirral, but still windy.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7247 on: Today at 04:54:58 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:36:27 pm
Weren't local residents protesting against the sea wall as it would "ruin the character" of the area?

Yup, and I think some were saying that they weren`t well designed in terms of stopping what has happened today.

Rob is right above though, particularly unusual combination of factors today, and primarily the job is to dissipate the energy of big waves. There are still a lot of pissed off locals though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7248 on: Today at 04:59:43 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:49:57 pm
Dry here in Moreton, Wirral, but still windy.

the sun is out now, it's crazy. Probably going to get hit with intermittent heavy showers for the next few hours.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7249 on: Today at 05:12:42 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:43:54 pm
bloody hell has it rained enough yet

Have been up since about half 6, with it absolutely battering my windows

Just looked outside now after a shift in work and it's still hammering it down

well I hope the ducks in Greenbank Park are lovin it

The coots were loving it as I was coming home on the train, new streams everywhere and the birds making the most of it.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7250 on: Today at 05:36:28 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:12:42 pm
The coots were loving it as I was coming home on the train, new streams everywhere and the birds making the most of it.
well that's something :)

amazed the ring necked parakeets stick about in this weather
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7251 on: Today at 05:38:42 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:36:27 pm
Weren't local residents protesting against the sea wall as it would "ruin the character" of the area?

There was a bunch of idiots known as Southport 2000 back in the early 1990's, who vehemently opposed the sea wall at Southport, they delayed its construction for years, same shite as you've posted from the snobs of West Kirby. They even mentioned ruining the view, view of what, a fucking flat beach with the tide starting a mile out? The empty sea? The gas rigs out in the Irish Sea? ffs :butt

On at least 65 days every year, the coast road had to be closed, as it was flooded due to the tide. This disrupted traffic, prevented access to the beach for everybody and stopped development. We were hiring eqpt to the company that eventually built the wall and the site agents were slagging these protesters off something rotten, one becasue it had fucked up all the work schedules and two, the wall was needed. Since it went up, the coast road hardly floods and its allowed the development of the retail and leisure facilities, so we got a cinema, Gym, bowling alley, restaurants, pubs and a hotel on a site that previously could never be developed. What always irked me though was, if they'd had worked WITH Sefton and the developers, we could have had a lot better sea wall, with better seating, access and maybe do domething different like build a cafe or such into the sea wall itself, you know, some kind of unique feature.

Some people do more harm than good.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7252 on: Today at 06:03:53 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:36:28 pm
well that's something :)

amazed the ring necked parakeets stick about in this weather

I am guessing they are used to tropical style storms.  :D
