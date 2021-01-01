Weren't local residents protesting against the sea wall as it would "ruin the character" of the area?



There was a bunch of idiots known as Southport 2000 back in the early 1990's, who vehemently opposed the sea wall at Southport, they delayed its construction for years, same shite as you've posted from the snobs of West Kirby. They even mentioned ruining the view, view of what, a fucking flat beach with the tide starting a mile out? The empty sea? The gas rigs out in the Irish Sea? ffsOn at least 65 days every year, the coast road had to be closed, as it was flooded due to the tide. This disrupted traffic, prevented access to the beach for everybody and stopped development. We were hiring eqpt to the company that eventually built the wall and the site agents were slagging these protesters off something rotten, one becasue it had fucked up all the work schedules and two, the wall was needed. Since it went up, the coast road hardly floods and its allowed the development of the retail and leisure facilities, so we got a cinema, Gym, bowling alley, restaurants, pubs and a hotel on a site that previously could never be developed. What always irked me though was, if they'd had worked WITH Sefton and the developers, we could have had a lot better sea wall, with better seating, access and maybe do domething different like build a cafe or such into the sea wall itself, you know, some kind of unique feature.Some people do more harm than good.