I had a similar experience going to the IoM. Once out into the bay and beyond a strong westerly saw the ship leaning over to starboard. Curtains over portholes in the lounge hanging off the wall at a crazy angle. Massive waves crashing into the port side. Loads of people were seasick. I wasn't fully sick, but I felt sick as a dog. I'd been there and to Llandudno on the IoM boats previously without any problem, but both that outward trip and the one home again were a bit scary. You always have the old salts onboard saying "ahh, this is nothing" as most of the passengers are in the toilets throwing up.



Went to Belgium with an ex, her Dad was an engineer on ship when she was a kid so pre school, her and her Ma used to go to sea for months at a time with him, so she had her sea legs. Lovely crossing going out on a newish boat. Coming back, we gets to Zeebrugge and I can see the waves, she's going "its ok its not as bad as it looks" and the boat looked old and a bit knackered. Gets out to sea and its a bit rough, eating tea I'm looking out the window watching the boat next to us going up and down like a Trawler in Deadliest Catch and I'm thinking fuck this isn't good. I was doing OK ish, until we went the bar and as I took a step, the floor dropped away and that wrecked my balance and my head, ended up barfing in the bogs and then lying in the bunk all night to stay ok. All you could hear going back to the cabin was people vomiting in their cabins.