Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 329720 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7200 on: April 7, 2024, 12:05:05 am »
Quote from: kesey on April  6, 2024, 10:17:13 pm
That maybe the case but can you post any proof and solid evidence ?

Most countries have been measuring cosmic rays for the past century. It's easy enough now. I'll build one myself if you really want me to. But I'd need an ionising radiation detector (or the constituent parts), helium balloon, parachute, gps, temperature sensor, and insulation etc. And I'm lazy, so you'd have to help me build it.

Anyway, I've been meaning to ask you about something. I've been thinking of going to my local Buddhist meditation group. But I'm an atheist. I used to meditate as a teenager as part of Ninjitsu training, which helped with my anxiety, but now I'm worried I'll be offending the group if I go along as I'm in now way knowledgeable about Buddhism and its practices. I do know there is secular Buddhism. But, anyway, would you recommend it? Is it ok to go along for the meditation only?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7201 on: April 7, 2024, 12:20:39 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  6, 2024, 05:35:38 am
The eclipse on Monday, although it's a total solar eclipse in North America, it's a partial solar eclipse in parts of the UK, however the eclipse is expected around 8pm & sunset is 8.02pm, but the weather forecast is not great for Monday evening, cloudy & light rain forecasted

Liverpool will only see a maximum of 3.1% coverage at 7.57pm when the sun is right on the horizon - the window is very small as the start and end times are 7.55pm and 8pm.

https://news.sky.com/story/total-solar-eclipse-what-can-i-see-in-the-uk-timings-and-locations-of-what-will-be-visible-for-britons-13101475

Not too arsed myself. I got some great shots during the partial eclipse in 2017, when a lot more of the sun was obscured. The cloud actually worked in my favour:

Popcorn's Art

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7202 on: April 7, 2024, 09:25:28 am »
Quote from: reddebs on April  6, 2024, 08:23:36 pm
Yesterday, today, tomorrow and I think Tuesday too mate.  Bit of a weird direction though which has at least saved the garden from damage though I've had to bring the wheelbarrow inside so it doesn't smash the car up 😂

Adding to this they've now included Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to the strong winds forecasted.

Fuck sake 2024 weather be fucking gone.  The end of the world would be more palatable than this fucking relentless shite 😞
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7203 on: April 7, 2024, 09:54:34 am »
Gorgeous blue skies here and a gentle breeze this morning
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7204 on: April 7, 2024, 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: Peabee on April  7, 2024, 12:05:05 am
Most countries have been measuring cosmic rays for the past century. It's easy enough now. I'll build one myself if you really want me to. But I'd need an ionising radiation detector (or the constituent parts), helium balloon, parachute, gps, temperature sensor, and insulation etc. And I'm lazy, so you'd have to help me build it.

Anyway, I've been meaning to ask you about something. I've been thinking of going to my local Buddhist meditation group. But I'm an atheist. I used to meditate as a teenager as part of Ninjitsu training, which helped with my anxiety, but now I'm worried I'll be offending the group if I go along as I'm in now way knowledgeable about Buddhism and its practices. I do know there is secular Buddhism. But, anyway, would you recommend it? Is it ok to go along for the meditation only?


Its been ages since I've practiced anything mate . When I did meditate it was anapanasiti which I learned on my vippasana retreats from the Theraveda tradition of Buddhism. To answer your question I don't think it will really matter if you are religious or not. To my knowledge Buddhists don't believe in a creator.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7205 on: April 7, 2024, 11:31:19 am »
Don't mind heavy wind when it's dry. Despise it (from recent experience) when it's wet and the rain is being whipped into every nook and cranny in the brickwork and exterior.
« Reply #7206 on: April 7, 2024, 12:39:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  6, 2024, 11:21:49 pm
Tesco Livingston is wide open so the wind was howling across the yard, couldn't close the cab door it was that windy, another driver near got pulled out of his cab. Driving back on the M8 was ok as the wind was straight on, once I hit the M74 I was getting battered from the right, especially on the open bits, reckon the winds were 50/60 mph, the noise in the cab was horrendous. Empty the truck/trailer weighs under 14ton so its very light. Once I got to Armathwaite and put 24 tonnes of bottled water on the back it got a lot better, then the rain started, was chucking it down, I was covering cars with floods of water ;D
Must have been a completely mad journey mate :)
« Reply #7207 on: April 7, 2024, 12:43:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on April  7, 2024, 12:39:37 pm
Must have been a completely mad journey mate :)

It was, funny in a scary way too. There's one bit on the M74 where the inside lane camber makes you lean left, then the wind was pushing and I thought "oh oh, might go over here". Its a hell of a drop from the drivers seat too, over 6ft when they are on their side. There was another one of our drivers coming back behind me and he was wasn't looking forwards to the run back. He was pulling a 14ft 6 trailer and was collecting empty drinks cans going back, they weigh nothing, at least I was picking a heavy load up and my trailer was 13ft 1 high.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7208 on: April 7, 2024, 01:01:10 pm »
Put it in the wrong thread but its very windy over in Northern Ireland still. Getting the ferry back to Cairnryan tomorrow morning. Even if the wind dies down by then I imagine the sea will be pretty churned up. Lovely.
« Reply #7209 on: April 7, 2024, 01:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  7, 2024, 01:01:10 pm
Put it in the wrong thread but its very windy over in Northern Ireland still. Getting the ferry back to Cairnryan tomorrow morning. Even if the wind dies down by then I imagine the sea will be pretty churned up. Lovely.

:puke

First time I went the Isle of Man was when I was in primary school, seemed a little bit windy in the Mersey, once we hit the Irish Sea realised it was blowing a gale, force 8 type shite, waves crashing over the bow, me and another lad puked our guts up.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7210 on: April 7, 2024, 01:26:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2024, 01:08:20 pm
:puke

First time I went the Isle of Man was when I was in primary school, seemed a little bit windy in the Mersey, once we hit the Irish Sea realised it was blowing a gale, force 8 type shite, waves crashing over the bow, me and another lad puked our guts up.
I had a similar experience going to the IoM. Once out into the bay and beyond a strong westerly saw the ship leaning over to starboard. Curtains over portholes in the lounge hanging off the wall at a crazy angle. Massive waves crashing into the port side. Loads of people were seasick. I wasn't fully sick, but I felt sick as a dog. I'd been there and to Llandudno on the IoM boats previously without any problem, but both that outward trip and the one home again were a bit scary. You always have the old salts onboard saying "ahh, this is nothing" as most of the passengers are in the toilets throwing up.  :-[
« Reply #7211 on: April 7, 2024, 02:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  7, 2024, 01:26:00 pm
I had a similar experience going to the IoM. Once out into the bay and beyond a strong westerly saw the ship leaning over to starboard. Curtains over portholes in the lounge hanging off the wall at a crazy angle. Massive waves crashing into the port side. Loads of people were seasick. I wasn't fully sick, but I felt sick as a dog. I'd been there and to Llandudno on the IoM boats previously without any problem, but both that outward trip and the one home again were a bit scary. You always have the old salts onboard saying "ahh, this is nothing" as most of the passengers are in the toilets throwing up.  :-[

Went to Belgium with an ex, her Dad was an engineer on ship when she was a kid so pre school, her and her Ma used to go to sea for months at a time with him, so she had her sea legs. Lovely crossing going out on a newish boat. Coming back, we gets to Zeebrugge and I can see the waves, she's going "its ok its not as bad as it looks" and the boat looked old and a bit knackered. Gets out to sea and its a bit rough, eating tea I'm looking out the window watching the boat next to us going up and down like a Trawler in Deadliest Catch and I'm thinking fuck this isn't good. I was doing OK ish, until we went the bar and as I took a step, the floor dropped away and that wrecked my balance and my head, ended up barfing in the bogs and then lying in the bunk all night to stay ok. All you could hear going back to the cabin was people vomiting in their cabins.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7212 on: April 7, 2024, 02:50:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2024, 01:08:20 pm
:puke

First time I went the Isle of Man was when I was in primary school, seemed a little bit windy in the Mersey, once we hit the Irish Sea realised it was blowing a gale, force 8 type shite, waves crashing over the bow, me and another lad puked our guts up.

I remember getting the IOM ferry on a school trip and it seemed to take forever from Heysham and was bumpy. Never seems as bad from Belfast to Cairnryan as the first bit on each side is in a loch so a bit more sheltered.
« Reply #7213 on: April 7, 2024, 02:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  7, 2024, 02:50:03 pm
I remember getting the IOM ferry on a school trip and it seemed to take forever from Heysham and was bumpy. Never seems as bad from Belfast to Cairnryan as the first bit on each side is in a loch so a bit more sheltered.

Went from Heysham for the 89 IOM TT and thankfully it was lovely and calm both ways. I'm convinced they run the boats at quarter power, its not that far, 77 miles.
« Reply #7214 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 am »
The old Scouse comedian joke on the I.O.M .

We use to go there in the ferry for a day out and all we did was get pissed. We met a fella in the pub who was that drunk he couldn't walk or talk. We went through his pockets and found a letter with his address on so we decided to bring him home with us. When we gets off the boat we gets a taxi to his and knocks on the door . We kept on knocking and knocking but there was no answer. Eventually the window opens next door and an arl girl shouts out. You won't get no answer there lads they've gone the IOM for a week.
« Reply #7215 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:09:46 am
The old Scouse comedian joke on the I.O.M .

We use to go there in the ferry for a day out and all we did was get pissed. We met a fella in the pub who was that drunk he couldn't walk or talk. We went through his pockets and found a letter with his address on so we decided to bring him home with us. When we gets off the boat we gets a taxi to his and knocks on the door . We kept on knocking and knocking but there was no answer. Eventually the window opens next door and an arl girl shouts out. You won't get no answer there lads they've gone the IOM for a week.

;D
« Reply #7216 on: Yesterday at 11:49:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:32:36 am
;D

I can't think of the fellas name though. He really is funny. Ricky Tomlinson was in the audience and he shouts out ' ey Ricky . What ya ' going to do for a face when King Kong wants his arse back ' .
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7217 on: Yesterday at 12:40:15 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:49:28 am
I can't think of the fellas name though. He really is funny. Ricky Tomlinson was in the audience and he shouts out ' ey Ricky . What ya ' going to do for a face when King Kong wants his arse back ' .
Mickey Finn. I worked with him loads of times and he was one of the nicest fella's I ever had the pleasure.
Sadly not with us anymore.
« Reply #7218 on: Yesterday at 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:40:15 pm
Mickey Finn. I worked with him loads of times and he was one of the nicest fella's I ever had the pleasure.
Sadly not with us anymore.

Yep ! That's him. Sad news .
« Reply #7219 on: Yesterday at 07:07:04 pm »
If your quick a theirs a partial eclipse that can be seen in Liverpool region around 7.55pm but bit too cloudy though.
« Reply #7220 on: Today at 12:07:14 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:07:04 pm
If your quick a theirs a partial eclipse that can be seen in Liverpool region around 7.55pm but bit too cloudy though.
We were coming back from Lark Lane around that time so we had a look but there was too much cloud cover here.
« Reply #7221 on: Today at 12:40:31 am »
Car parks along the Sefton coast will be closed today (Tuesday) as 50+mph wind gusts coincide with a 10.2 metre high tide.
« Reply #7222 on: Today at 08:26:48 am »
Dear lord is this crap ever going to end?

When will el fucking nino fuck off and bring us some normality back or is this it now?  In perpetuity?

It's like living in a science fiction film where being outside is a non starter 😡
« Reply #7223 on: Today at 08:35:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:40:31 am
Car parks along the Sefton coast will be closed today (Tuesday) as 50+mph wind gusts coincide with a 10.2 metre high tide.

Ah, was going to have a look at the 10m high tide during lunch, but not in this weather!


April showers and all that, but how about a nice day now and then!?
« Reply #7224 on: Today at 08:47:59 am »
Almost got blown off my feet walking into work, say nothing of getting drenched. Don't you just love spring time. 😄
« Reply #7225 on: Today at 08:48:48 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:35:43 am
Ah, was going to have a look at the 10m high tide during lunch, but not in this weather!


April showers and all that, but how about a nice day now and then!?

Improving  from Thursday.
