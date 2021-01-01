That maybe the case but can you post any proof and solid evidence ?



Most countries have been measuring cosmic rays for the past century. It's easy enough now. I'll build one myself if you really want me to. But I'd need an ionising radiation detector (or the constituent parts), helium balloon, parachute, gps, temperature sensor, and insulation etc. And I'm lazy, so you'd have to help me build it.Anyway, I've been meaning to ask you about something. I've been thinking of going to my local Buddhist meditation group. But I'm an atheist. I used to meditate as a teenager as part of Ninjitsu training, which helped with my anxiety, but now I'm worried I'll be offending the group if I go along as I'm in now way knowledgeable about Buddhism and its practices. I do know there is secular Buddhism. But, anyway, would you recommend it? Is it ok to go along for the meditation only?