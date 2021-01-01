« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7200 on: Today at 12:05:05 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm
That maybe the case but can you post any proof and solid evidence ?

Most countries have been measuring cosmic rays for the past century. It's easy enough now. I'll build one myself if you really want me to. But I'd need an ionising radiation detector (or the constituent parts), helium balloon, parachute, gps, temperature sensor, and insulation etc. And I'm lazy, so you'd have to help me build it.

Anyway, I've been meaning to ask you about something. I've been thinking of going to my local Buddhist meditation group. But I'm an atheist. I used to meditate as a teenager as part of Ninjitsu training, which helped with my anxiety, but now I'm worried I'll be offending the group if I go along as I'm in now way knowledgeable about Buddhism and its practices. I do know there is secular Buddhism. But, anyway, would you recommend it? Is it ok to go along for the meditation only?
Peabee:

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7201 on: Today at 12:20:39 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:35:38 am
The eclipse on Monday, although it's a total solar eclipse in North America, it's a partial solar eclipse in parts of the UK, however the eclipse is expected around 8pm & sunset is 8.02pm, but the weather forecast is not great for Monday evening, cloudy & light rain forecasted

Liverpool will only see a maximum of 3.1% coverage at 7.57pm when the sun is right on the horizon - the window is very small as the start and end times are 7.55pm and 8pm.

https://news.sky.com/story/total-solar-eclipse-what-can-i-see-in-the-uk-timings-and-locations-of-what-will-be-visible-for-britons-13101475

Not too arsed myself. I got some great shots during the partial eclipse in 2017, when a lot more of the sun was obscured. The cloud actually worked in my favour:

Red Beret:

Popcorn's Art

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7202 on: Today at 09:25:28 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:23:36 pm
Yesterday, today, tomorrow and I think Tuesday too mate.  Bit of a weird direction though which has at least saved the garden from damage though I've had to bring the wheelbarrow inside so it doesn't smash the car up 😂

Adding to this they've now included Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to the strong winds forecasted.

Fuck sake 2024 weather be fucking gone.  The end of the world would be more palatable than this fucking relentless shite 😞
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7203 on: Today at 09:54:34 am
Gorgeous blue skies here and a gentle breeze this morning
rob1966:

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7204 on: Today at 11:30:07 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:05:05 am
Most countries have been measuring cosmic rays for the past century. It's easy enough now. I'll build one myself if you really want me to. But I'd need an ionising radiation detector (or the constituent parts), helium balloon, parachute, gps, temperature sensor, and insulation etc. And I'm lazy, so you'd have to help me build it.

Anyway, I've been meaning to ask you about something. I've been thinking of going to my local Buddhist meditation group. But I'm an atheist. I used to meditate as a teenager as part of Ninjitsu training, which helped with my anxiety, but now I'm worried I'll be offending the group if I go along as I'm in now way knowledgeable about Buddhism and its practices. I do know there is secular Buddhism. But, anyway, would you recommend it? Is it ok to go along for the meditation only?


Its been ages since I've practiced anything mate . When I did meditate it was anapanasiti which I learned on my vippasana retreats from the Theraveda tradition of Buddhism. To answer your question I don't think it will really matter if you are religious or not. To my knowledge Buddhists don't believe in a creator.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7205 on: Today at 11:31:19 am
Don't mind heavy wind when it's dry. Despise it (from recent experience) when it's wet and the rain is being whipped into every nook and cranny in the brickwork and exterior.
bradders1011:

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7206 on: Today at 12:39:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm
Tesco Livingston is wide open so the wind was howling across the yard, couldn't close the cab door it was that windy, another driver near got pulled out of his cab. Driving back on the M8 was ok as the wind was straight on, once I hit the M74 I was getting battered from the right, especially on the open bits, reckon the winds were 50/60 mph, the noise in the cab was horrendous. Empty the truck/trailer weighs under 14ton so its very light. Once I got to Armathwaite and put 24 tonnes of bottled water on the back it got a lot better, then the rain started, was chucking it down, I was covering cars with floods of water ;D
Must have been a completely mad journey mate :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7207 on: Today at 12:43:48 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:39:37 pm
Must have been a completely mad journey mate :)

It was, funny in a scary way too. There's one bit on the M74 where the inside lane camber makes you lean left, then the wind was pushing and I thought "oh oh, might go over here". Its a hell of a drop from the drivers seat too, over 6ft when they are on their side. There was another one of our drivers coming back behind me and he was wasn't looking forwards to the run back. He was pulling a 14ft 6 trailer and was collecting empty drinks cans going back, they weigh nothing, at least I was picking a heavy load up and my trailer was 13ft 1 high.

rob1966:
