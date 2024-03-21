« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7120 on: March 21, 2024, 08:41:12 am
Overcast day forecast here today, but should be relatively mild at least. Plenty of places in the world still under feet of snow, so I'm grateful!
Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7121 on: March 21, 2024, 11:15:51 am
Well, it's raining again.  :-\
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7122 on: March 22, 2024, 08:47:23 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 21, 2024, 11:15:51 am
Well, it's raining again.  :-\

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T_9FeMMlLZw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T_9FeMMlLZw</a>
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7123 on: March 22, 2024, 09:27:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2024, 08:47:23 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T_9FeMMlLZw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T_9FeMMlLZw</a>
Very good. But you do realise you'll have a harder job in three months time finding a hosepipe ban video, don't you?
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7124 on: March 22, 2024, 10:00:01 am
Storm coming in tomorrow, winds 40mph to 50mph, & showers forecast for most of the day.
Offline .adam

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7125 on: March 22, 2024, 10:21:04 am
That explains the gusts today. I'm off for a bike ride at 2pm and there are 30mph westerlies so trying to plan as much of the route as possible with a tailwind.

Good Friday last year I did a 100 miler and it was gorgeous weather - no hint of a breeze and sunny all the way. Pretty sure I was in my lighter gear too. This year I'm planning another decent ride but all of it is weather dependent based on how it's been recently.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7126 on: March 22, 2024, 10:23:22 am
Quote from: .adam on March 22, 2024, 10:21:04 am
That explains the gusts today. I'm off for a bike ride at 2pm and there are 30mph westerlies so trying to plan as much of the route as possible with a tailwind.

Good Friday last year I did a 100 miler and it was gorgeous weather - no hint of a breeze and sunny all the way. Pretty sure I was in my lighter gear too. This year I'm planning another decent ride but all of it is weather dependent based on how it's been recently.

Lazy bastard ;)
Offline .adam

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7127 on: March 22, 2024, 10:28:17 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2024, 10:23:22 am
Lazy bastard ;)

Haha. To be fair, I'm basically planning on a tailwind on the way home so I get the worst of it done early. Going to head down to Comberbach and Antrobus then loop back.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7128 on: March 22, 2024, 10:32:19 am
Quote from: .adam on March 22, 2024, 10:28:17 am
Haha. To be fair, I'm basically planning on a tailwind on the way home so I get the worst of it done early. Going to head down to Comberbach and Antrobus then loop back.

That's what I'd be doing too.

Are you one of those who uses the back roads near Appleton/over towards Mere of a weekend? Seems like a really popular route with cyclists.

Offline Peabee

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7129 on: March 22, 2024, 03:59:03 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 22, 2024, 10:00:01 am
Storm coming in tomorrow, winds 40mph to 50mph, & showers forecast for most of the day.

Ah great. So this sunny day is an outlier. I'll put my raybans back in their case.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7130 on: March 22, 2024, 09:00:24 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 22, 2024, 10:00:01 am
Storm coming in tomorrow, winds 40mph to 50mph, & showers forecast for most of the day.

That's a normal day's weather here, our 'unusual' is when the winds drop below 15mph 🤷
Online John C

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7131 on: Yesterday at 06:25:38 am
Our Magnolia tree fully bloomed far to early and half of the petals are on the grass now due to last nights wind.
They are not sturdy at all.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7132 on: Yesterday at 08:29:51 am
It feels chilly this morning in that wind.
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7133 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 am
Blowing a gale and freezing here,time to dig out the Grinch gloves.
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7134 on: Yesterday at 11:05:05 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:25:38 am
Our Magnolia tree fully bloomed far to early and half of the petals are on the grass now due to last nights wind.
They are not sturdy at all.

The one in our front garden is just starting to bloom,just in time for it to be wrecked by these easterly winds.

It's the same every year.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7135 on: Yesterday at 03:14:49 pm
Who knew November would return just after Paddy's night?....
Online John C

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7136 on: Yesterday at 05:46:12 pm
Fortunately the bad weather isn't bothering me, I've had a twat of a chest infection for a week and it would do me nut in not being able to be out doors if it was more pleasant.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7137 on: Yesterday at 05:50:46 pm
we've had 2 cold days around freezing point. Now it's raining all day and into this evening.Depressing shite.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7138 on: Yesterday at 05:56:34 pm
Horrible day. Dropped my lad at Lymm for a 10k walk he had to do as prep for DofE, nipped into work, car being blown about on the M6 over Thelwall, just been the tip, its freezing and throwing it down, hands are numb now.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #7139 on: Today at 07:03:31 am
Oh goody another 2wks of rain, wind and single figure temps 😕

My only consolation is that I'm working most days but the poor dogs are wondering if they'll ever get a proper walk again!
