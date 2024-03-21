That explains the gusts today. I'm off for a bike ride at 2pm and there are 30mph westerlies so trying to plan as much of the route as possible with a tailwind.



Good Friday last year I did a 100 miler and it was gorgeous weather - no hint of a breeze and sunny all the way. Pretty sure I was in my lighter gear too. This year I'm planning another decent ride but all of it is weather dependent based on how it's been recently.