Well, it's raining again.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T_9FeMMlLZw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T_9FeMMlLZw</a>
That explains the gusts today. I'm off for a bike ride at 2pm and there are 30mph westerlies so trying to plan as much of the route as possible with a tailwind.Good Friday last year I did a 100 miler and it was gorgeous weather - no hint of a breeze and sunny all the way. Pretty sure I was in my lighter gear too. This year I'm planning another decent ride but all of it is weather dependent based on how it's been recently.
Lazy bastard
Haha. To be fair, I'm basically planning on a tailwind on the way home so I get the worst of it done early. Going to head down to Comberbach and Antrobus then loop back.
Storm coming in tomorrow, winds 40mph to 50mph, & showers forecast for most of the day.
Our Magnolia tree fully bloomed far to early and half of the petals are on the grass now due to last nights wind.They are not sturdy at all.
