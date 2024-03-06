And here but I'm suffering with a heavy cold 😷🤒🤧 I'm still out in the garden though 😂
Nice,I'm taking the sitting room apart.
I'm painting the new media wall in my dinner hour, just got final coat to put on today and will be done.Feel like a Royal at the minute, everywhere smells of new paint
The weather today is fabulous darlings.
🌞👍It's nice here, too. There's some big orange thing in the sky. Not sure what it is. 🤔
Despite having a drippy nose and generally feeling like shit it's been a fabulous day today 😁Bit of gardening this morning with some seeds sown and seedlings pricked out, I've even had plants outside hardening off ready to plant out 😳Lunchtime walk at the beach then more gardening this afternoon.Spring finally feels like it's arrived 🤗
Belongs in the small things that make you happy thread as well...
Kepa's penalty miss from two seasons ago?
Dry again today but blowing a gale and freezing.
Bit breezy and sunny here but as you say, it's bloody freezing 🥶I'm sat at the patio doors so it's lovely and toasty 😁
One thing, the daylight feels brighter [even a dull day], it's that watery type of daylight you get between October & February when the sun is low in the sky.It won't be long before the trees & plants start flowering.
Grey and miserable here in Stockport, the weather is shite too.
Just been for diesel, its freezing out there. Car shows 6c, but the wind is strong and ice cold, feels like about 1c
Same here Rob and it doesn't look like warming up any time soon either.
It'll warm up later due to the wind picking up the hot air rising from OT when Neville gets going
The wind is easterly so still icy, but temps expected to reach double digits mid afternoon, for me it's still winter until the March Equinox on the 20t March.
