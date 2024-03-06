« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 323307 times)

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7080 on: March 6, 2024, 10:38:45 am »
And here but I'm suffering with a heavy cold 😷🤒🤧 I'm still out in the garden though 😂
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7081 on: March 6, 2024, 10:56:15 am »
Clear blue skies here too, lovely
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7082 on: March 6, 2024, 12:04:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  6, 2024, 10:38:45 am
And here but I'm suffering with a heavy cold 😷🤒🤧 I'm still out in the garden though 😂

Nice,I'm taking the sitting room apart.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7083 on: March 6, 2024, 12:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March  6, 2024, 12:04:01 pm
Nice,I'm taking the sitting room apart.

I'm painting the new media wall in my dinner hour, just got final coat to put on today and will be done.

Feel like a Royal at the minute, everywhere smells of new paint
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7084 on: March 6, 2024, 02:00:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 12:12:57 pm
I'm painting the new media wall in my dinner hour, just got final coat to put on today and will be done.

Feel like a Royal at the minute, everywhere smells of new paint

We've got workmen coming in next week so it'll be a while yet before I'm complaining about the smell of paint.
Offline Peabee

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7085 on: March 6, 2024, 02:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March  6, 2024, 09:35:50 am
The weather today is fabulous darlings.

 :o
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7086 on: March 6, 2024, 03:38:43 pm »
Despite having a drippy nose and generally feeling like shit it's been a fabulous day today 😁

Bit of gardening this morning with some seeds sown and seedlings pricked out, I've even had plants outside hardening off ready to plant out 😳

Lunchtime walk at the beach then more gardening this afternoon.

Spring finally feels like it's arrived 🤗
Offline Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7087 on: March 6, 2024, 03:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  6, 2024, 10:05:19 am
🌞👍

It's nice here, too. There's some big orange thing in the sky. Not sure what it is. 🤔

Kepa's penalty miss from two seasons ago?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7088 on: March 6, 2024, 03:49:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  6, 2024, 03:38:43 pm
Despite having a drippy nose and generally feeling like shit it's been a fabulous day today 😁

Bit of gardening this morning with some seeds sown and seedlings pricked out, I've even had plants outside hardening off ready to plant out 😳

Lunchtime walk at the beach then more gardening this afternoon.

Spring finally feels like it's arrived 🤗

Belongs in the small things that make you happy thread as well... :wave
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7089 on: March 6, 2024, 04:36:37 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on March  6, 2024, 03:49:39 pm
Belongs in the small things that make you happy thread as well... :wave

It absolutely does mate 👍
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7090 on: March 6, 2024, 07:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  6, 2024, 03:41:24 pm
Kepa's penalty miss from two seasons ago?
More plausible than it being the sun, but who knows? 🤔
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7091 on: March 7, 2024, 12:08:42 pm »
Dry again today but blowing a gale and freezing.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7092 on: March 7, 2024, 12:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March  7, 2024, 12:08:42 pm
Dry again today but blowing a gale and freezing.

Bit breezy and sunny here but as you say, it's bloody freezing 🥶

I'm sat at the patio doors so it's lovely and toasty 😁
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7093 on: March 7, 2024, 01:56:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  7, 2024, 12:39:48 pm
Bit breezy and sunny here but as you say, it's bloody freezing 🥶

I'm sat at the patio doors so it's lovely and toasty 😁

The sun's out now so it's nice in the conservatory but still blowing a gale.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 08:34:34 am »
One thing, the daylight feels brighter [even a dull day], it's that watery type of daylight you get between October & February when the sun is low in the sky.

It won't be long before the trees & plants start flowering.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7095 on: Yesterday at 09:07:51 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:34:34 am
One thing, the daylight feels brighter [even a dull day], it's that watery type of daylight you get between October & February when the sun is low in the sky.

It won't be long before the trees & plants start flowering.

The two trees opposite my house are starting to get the blossom on them already.

Was awake just after 6 this morning, was just starting to get light, almost at 12 hours of daylight, love this time of year as you know the clocks go forwards soon and proper light nights are back
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7096 on: Yesterday at 09:18:08 am »
Grey and miserable here in Stockport, the weather is shite too.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7097 on: Yesterday at 09:19:16 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:18:08 am
Grey and miserable here in Stockport, the weather is shite too.

;D

7c and grey by us too
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 07:21:33 am »
Just been for diesel, its freezing out there. Car shows 6c, but the wind is strong and ice cold, feels like about 1c
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 07:40:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:21:33 am
Just been for diesel, its freezing out there. Car shows 6c, but the wind is strong and ice cold, feels like about 1c

Same here Rob and it doesn't look like warming up any time soon either.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 08:06:39 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:40:56 am
Same here Rob and it doesn't look like warming up any time soon either.

It'll warm up later due to the wind picking up the hot air rising from OT when Neville gets going ;)
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:39 am
It'll warm up later due to the wind picking up the hot air rising from OT when Neville gets going ;)

Doubt it'll reach as far as Anglesey mate 😂
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 08:57:15 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:40:56 am
Same here Rob and it doesn't look like warming up any time soon either.

The wind is easterly so still icy, but temps expected to reach double digits mid afternoon, for me it's still winter until the March Equinox on the 20t March.
