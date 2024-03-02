Fuck this bastard weather to hell and back!!



Did a load of washing as meant to be sunny all day and it's been like doing the fucking hokey pokey, in out, in out, bring the fucking stuff in 😡



And how the bastarding hell can it be so fucking cold when the weather's coming from the south west? It was warmer than this when it was coming from the bastard arctic!!



The air source is way to the north. It's funnelled down the North Atlantic well to our west from the Arctic, then gets pulled NE'wards in the circulation caused by yesterday's low pressure.Weather for most of next week will be influenced by a big high pressure centred over Scandinavia. It'll bring a SE'ly flow.Fly in the ointment is that fronts will try to push in from the west so for the western half of the country, it's a case of how well that blocking high can exert it's influence and keep the fronts to the west of mainland UK. Some models say it'll ridge far enough west to keep them at bay, others that the fronts may stall somewhere between eastern Ireland and western England or Wales and West Scotland.Chilly nights (and probably chilly - but dry and at times sunny days if the fronts are kept at bay)