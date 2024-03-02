« previous next »
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
March 2, 2024, 06:06:46 pm
Clear and frosty first thing this morning. Lashed down all afternoon and still doing so now. Felt really cold too.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
March 2, 2024, 07:27:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  2, 2024, 06:06:46 pm
Clear and frosty first thing this morning. Lashed down all afternoon and still doing so now. Felt really cold too.

Yeah, dry most of the morning then started raining around 11am, & lashed down until just before 3pm [i went & watched New Brighton vs Hoylake Rugby] dry throughout the match then started raining again after 5pm, still lashing down now.

Incidentally New Brighton won 29-8. ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
March 2, 2024, 08:28:43 pm
Similar weather over here, went to the shops at 6 and it was 3c
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:27:30 am
Fuck this bastard weather to hell and back!!

Did a load of washing as meant to be sunny all day and it's been like doing the fucking hokey pokey, in out, in out, bring the fucking stuff in 😡

And how the bastarding hell can it be so fucking cold when the weather's coming from the south west?  It was warmer than this when it was coming from the bastard arctic!!

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 12:10:37 pm
I'm at Blackpool airport and its sunny as anything, lovely clear blue skies, but bloody cold. If I go stand in the hangar in the sun its lovely, but go inside and its freezing cold. Give me this over rain any day though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 01:13:35 pm
Lovely and sunny before.
Freezing now.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 02:15:56 pm
It feels warm in the sun but chilly in the shade here today. Dry though, which is a bonus.

Snowdonia looks great in the distance with all that snow on it.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 05:23:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:27:30 am
Fuck this bastard weather to hell and back!!

Did a load of washing as meant to be sunny all day and it's been like doing the fucking hokey pokey, in out, in out, bring the fucking stuff in 😡

And how the bastarding hell can it be so fucking cold when the weather's coming from the south west?  It was warmer than this when it was coming from the bastard arctic!!

I couldn't be arsed with that shite today,I took the washing in after the first shower and forgot about it.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 06:34:26 pm
Still got clear skies here so going to be freezing tonight
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 07:29:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:26 pm
Still got clear skies here so going to be freezing tonight

It's been freezing since 5 o'clock here.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 08:02:05 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:29:51 pm
It's been freezing since 5 o'clock here.

Been lucky as its been sunny all day, so it's been warm in the sun even though the temps were low
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 08:07:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:27:30 am
Fuck this bastard weather to hell and back!!

Did a load of washing as meant to be sunny all day and it's been like doing the fucking hokey pokey, in out, in out, bring the fucking stuff in 😡

And how the bastarding hell can it be so fucking cold when the weather's coming from the south west?  It was warmer than this when it was coming from the bastard arctic!!


The air source is way to the north. It's funnelled down the North Atlantic well to our west from the Arctic, then gets pulled NE'wards in the circulation caused by yesterday's low pressure.

Weather for most of next week will be influenced by a big high pressure centred over Scandinavia. It'll bring a SE'ly flow.

Fly in the ointment is that fronts will try to push in from the west so for the western half of the country, it's a case of how well that blocking high can exert it's influence and keep the fronts to the west of mainland UK. Some models say it'll ridge far enough west to keep them at bay, others that the fronts may stall somewhere between eastern Ireland and western England or Wales and West Scotland.

Chilly nights (and probably chilly - but dry and at times sunny days if the fronts are kept at bay)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 09:44:02 am
Gale force winds and torrential rain here this morning.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 10:02:36 am
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:44:02 am
Gale force winds and torrential rain here this morning.

Calm as anything here with hazy blue skies so please keep your weather down there 👍
