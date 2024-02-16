Just to rub in how wet it's been here we've got a pair of shelduck grazing in the garden 😂🤦
Fantastic birds. I love them. Often see them on the Mersey Estuary mudflats at Blundellsands and Hightown. This weather though.
Haha - the ducks by me are loving this weather.
It's really getting me down now.
Getting ridiculous now isn't it although it looks like it might be a bit more settled over the next couple of weeks here. At least there's some brief glimpses of sun in the forecast even if the temps have dropped.
Feels like its not stopped raining since December.
Cold weather is fine. Do love a cold, sunny day. This rain is mad though.
We've been waiting for a roofer to start works all week. Every day they've said it's too wet to start. Today there was some sun here and they said finally looks good. 10 minutes later and it's pissing down again...Easily the worst winter of weather I can remember- just none stop rain and wind.
It might be warmer, but it's also wet and very windy. It just seems there is never a day where the weather isn't bad in some way. Nearly March, so hopefully at least the cold and dark will be behind us.
It was pretty nice today, beautiful blue skies.
I posted this in the election thread but there was an article in the Guardian saying the wet winter had really screwed over the crops this year. Not good at all.
Was lovely here too, managed to paint the living room, then pissed down just as we were going to the pub...
It's been raining for twenty five hours.
More like twenty five weeks months.
May see some snow falling through tomorrow.Will most likely be rain, but could turn to snow in heavier spells, especially more inland.
