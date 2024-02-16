We've been waiting for a roofer to start works all week. Every day they've said it's too wet to start.



Today there was some sun here and they said finally looks good. 10 minutes later and it's pissing down again...



Easily the worst winter of weather I can remember- just none stop rain and wind.



It's been an awful winter. This Feb running over 4c above average temperature - the 'Central England Temperature' record (dating back to 1772) so far this month is like what you'd see in April or a coolish May.We've not had any of those 2/3 week periods of chilly but sunny days (overnight frosts) that we get most winters. It's been unsettled for what seems like forever, and the first half of winter was stormy, too.