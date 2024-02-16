« previous next »
Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7000 on: February 16, 2024, 07:07:51 pm »
temperature looks set to drop back in the coming weeks, but been reasonably pleasant for the time of year.





Offline Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7001 on: February 22, 2024, 09:03:40 am »
I mean....just fuck off....just fuck right  off



Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7002 on: February 22, 2024, 09:13:59 am »
Just to rub in how wet it's been here we've got a pair of shelduck grazing in the garden 😂🤦


Online Millie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7003 on: February 22, 2024, 10:02:01 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 22, 2024, 09:13:59 am
Just to rub in how wet it's been here we've got a pair of shelduck grazing in the garden 😂🤦

Haha - the ducks by me are loving this weather.







Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7004 on: February 22, 2024, 12:40:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 22, 2024, 09:13:59 am
Just to rub in how wet it's been here we've got a pair of shelduck grazing in the garden 😂🤦
Fantastic birds. I love them. Often see them on the Mersey Estuary mudflats at Blundellsands and Hightown.

This weather though.  :butt



Online Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7005 on: February 22, 2024, 12:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 22, 2024, 12:40:00 pm
Fantastic birds. I love them. Often see them on the Mersey Estuary mudflats at Blundellsands and Hightown.

This weather though.  :butt

It's really getting me down now.


Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7006 on: February 22, 2024, 01:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Millie on February 22, 2024, 10:02:01 am
Haha - the ducks by me are loving this weather.

Quote from: Son of Spion on February 22, 2024, 12:40:00 pm
Fantastic birds. I love them. Often see them on the Mersey Estuary mudflats at Blundellsands and Hightown.

This weather though.  :butt

Quote from: Slippers on February 22, 2024, 12:52:46 pm
It's really getting me down now.

Getting ridiculous now isn't it although it looks like it might be a bit more settled over the next couple of weeks here.  At least there's some brief glimpses of sun in the forecast even if the temps have dropped.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7007 on: February 22, 2024, 03:30:08 pm »
Feels like its not stopped raining since December.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7008 on: February 22, 2024, 03:37:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 22, 2024, 01:07:12 pm
Getting ridiculous now isn't it although it looks like it might be a bit more settled over the next couple of weeks here.  At least there's some brief glimpses of sun in the forecast even if the temps have dropped.

Cold weather is fine. Do love a cold, sunny day. This rain is mad though.


Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7009 on: February 22, 2024, 03:40:12 pm »
Going to rain this weekend and Sunday in particular which is shite.


Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7010 on: February 22, 2024, 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 22, 2024, 03:30:08 pm
Feels like its not stopped raining since December.

It pretty much hasn't.

Quote from: killer-heels on February 22, 2024, 03:37:28 pm
Cold weather is fine. Do love a cold, sunny day. This rain is mad though.

Yeah I can cope perfectly well with a cold dry winter if it's not icy but I'm hating this constant rain.


Offline John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7011 on: February 23, 2024, 08:21:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 22, 2024, 03:30:08 pm
Feels like its not stopped raining since December.
It's since the beginning of October here. The ground under the grass everywhere is really soggy.


Offline UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7012 on: February 23, 2024, 08:35:13 am »
We've been waiting for a roofer to start works all week. Every day they've said it's too wet to start.

Today there was some sun here and they said finally looks good. 10 minutes later and it's pissing down again...

Easily the worst winter of weather I can remember- just none stop rain and wind.



Online Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7013 on: February 23, 2024, 10:29:40 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 22, 2024, 01:07:12 pm
Getting ridiculous now isn't it although it looks like it might be a bit more settled over the next couple of weeks here.  At least there's some brief glimpses of sun in the forecast even if the temps have dropped.

We've got sunshine,blue skies,rain and a refreshing Arctic breeze this morning.


Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7014 on: February 23, 2024, 12:54:51 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on February 23, 2024, 08:35:13 am
We've been waiting for a roofer to start works all week. Every day they've said it's too wet to start.

Today there was some sun here and they said finally looks good. 10 minutes later and it's pissing down again...

Easily the worst winter of weather I can remember- just none stop rain and wind.


It's been an awful winter. This Feb running over 4c above average temperature - the 'Central England Temperature' record (dating back to 1772) so far this month is like what you'd see in April or a coolish May.

We've not had any of those 2/3 week periods of chilly but sunny days (overnight frosts) that we get most winters. It's been unsettled for what seems like forever, and the first half of winter was stormy, too.



Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7015 on: February 23, 2024, 01:13:00 pm »
It might be warmer, but it's also wet and very windy. It just seems there is never a day where the weather isn't bad in some way. Nearly March, so hopefully at least the cold and dark will be behind us.



Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7016 on: February 24, 2024, 08:42:30 pm »
I posted this in the election thread but there was an article in the Guardian saying the wet winter had really screwed over the crops this year. Not good at all.





Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7017 on: February 24, 2024, 10:07:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 23, 2024, 01:13:00 pm
It might be warmer, but it's also wet and very windy. It just seems there is never a day where the weather isn't bad in some way. Nearly March, so hopefully at least the cold and dark will be behind us.

It was pretty nice today, beautiful blue skies.



Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7018 on: February 24, 2024, 10:15:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February 24, 2024, 10:07:38 pm
It was pretty nice today, beautiful blue skies.

Was lovely here too, managed to paint the living room, then pissed down just as we were going to the pub...



Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7019 on: February 24, 2024, 10:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 24, 2024, 08:42:30 pm
I posted this in the election thread but there was an article in the Guardian saying the wet winter had really screwed over the crops this year. Not good at all.

No-one to pick then anyway due to brexit......



Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7020 on: February 24, 2024, 11:02:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 24, 2024, 10:15:11 pm
Was lovely here too, managed to paint the living room, then pissed down just as we were going to the pub...

take out the first four words, and you could have been posting in the Mundane thread...



Online Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7021 on: February 25, 2024, 12:08:37 pm »
It's pissing down.


Online Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7022 on: Yesterday at 12:37:28 pm »
It's been raining for twenty five hours.


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7023 on: Yesterday at 12:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 12:37:28 pm
It's been raining for twenty five hours.

More like twenty five weeks



Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7024 on: Yesterday at 04:02:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:53:49 pm
More like twenty five weeks months.



Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 08:10:37 am »
May see some snow falling through tomorrow.

Will most likely be rain, but could turn to snow in heavier spells, especially more inland.



Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 08:28:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:10:37 am
May see some snow falling through tomorrow.

Will most likely be rain, but could turn to snow in heavier spells, especially more inland.

My Ma used to say that March comes in like a Lion and goes out like a lamb. Had a few times early March when its snowed and been decent too over the past 20 years from what I can remember


