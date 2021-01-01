Until I was told differently about 15 years ago, I believed that the grit bins were to help yourself to grit from, to do your paths/the pavement outside your house. Each winter, I'd go and fill a bucket, keeping it in the garage until we got snow/ice.











Are they not? That's exactly how it works in Germany. The council fill the grit box, you fill your bucket and grit the pavement outside your house. If you don't grit it, you're liabel for any injuries if anyone slips and falls on your bit of pavement.