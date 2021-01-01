« previous next »
redbyrdz

  Reply #6840
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 05:55:13 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:39:11 pm
Until I was told differently about 15 years ago, I believed that the grit bins were to help yourself to grit from, to do your paths/the pavement outside your house. Each winter, I'd go and fill a bucket, keeping it in the garage until we got snow/ice.

Are they not? That's exactly how it works in Germany. The council fill the grit box, you fill your bucket and grit the pavement outside your house. If you don't grit it, you're liabel for any injuries if anyone slips and falls on your bit of pavement.
Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  Reply #6841
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 06:35:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:39:11 pm
Until I was told differently about 15 years ago, I believed that the grit bins were to help yourself to grit from, to do your paths/the pavement outside your house. Each winter, I'd go and fill a bucket, keeping it in the garage until we got snow/ice.

There's a little bay just down the road from us where the council used to keep a couple of grit bins,I believe the grit was used on the paths in the sheltered housing complex behind our street.

The bay is used for fly tipping now.



Peabee

  Reply #6842
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:55:11 pm
I've just passed a gritter on Prince's Way, Seaforth.  :lmao

It's 6°c with temperatures rising.

That's ambient air temp. The road surface temp can be a lot lower and there'll be a lot of moisture around from the snow.
reddebs

  Reply #6843
  Reply #6843
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm
The lane is absolutely treacherous now that some of the snow has thawed but the parts not in the sun are still a solid block of compacted ice that's now been given a mirror glaze from the thaw.

Bring me the wind and rain FFS!!
Elmo!

  Reply #6844
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:39:11 pm
Until I was told differently about 15 years ago, I believed that the grit bins were to help yourself to grit from, to do your paths/the pavement outside your house. Each winter, I'd go and fill a bucket, keeping it in the garage until we got snow/ice.

This post confuses me. Until a couple of years ago, I thought the grit bins were just for council use, but then was told by multiple people they were for people to help themselves to, to grit their driveways etc.  ;D
Terry de Niro

  Reply #6845
  Reply #6845
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm
The lane is absolutely treacherous now that some of the snow has thawed but the parts not in the sun are still a solid block of compacted ice that's now been given a mirror glaze from the thaw.

Bring me the wind and rain FFS!!
Times 10
rob1966

  Reply #6846
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 08:43:01 am
2c and sleet this morning so far, missus and kids all coughing like mad too, all got a virus, lovely.
Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  Reply #6847
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 09:29:29 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm
The lane is absolutely treacherous now that some of the snow has thawed but the parts not in the sun are still a solid block of compacted ice that's now been given a mirror glaze from the thaw.

Bring me the wind and rain FFS!!

You can have some of ours if you like.
