Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6800 on: Yesterday at 12:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 12:21:50 pm
Put some water out for the birds and it was frozen solid 15 minutes later.

Ive just got some more food due to the weather. Now is really the time they need help
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6801 on: Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:27:13 pm
Ive just got some more food due to the weather. Now is really the time they need help

I'm filling all mine twice a day now they're going through it so quickly 😳
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6802 on: Yesterday at 12:57:16 pm »
Loving, I said loving this cold snap....very invigorating......making the most of it though, as from Saturday it looks like it's back to the archetypal depressing British winter of grey skies, wind, rain and mild temps
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6803 on: Yesterday at 01:03:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:11:10 am
I'm home in one piece but I've had to leave the car in one of the pull ins on the lane as I was losing control on one of the hills 😱 I just hope the tractors and school bus can get through 🤦

They're struggling on the hill near us on the main road with a 4 car pile up at the bottom of the hill on my return journey.

The gritters are out so Moelfre to Benllech is clear but our side of Moelfre is only just being done.

There's been a crash on the street where our daughter lives,it's a very steep,narrow road that hasn't been gritted.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6804 on: Yesterday at 01:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 01:03:45 pm
There's been a crash on the street where our daughter lives,it's a very steep,narrow road that hasn't been gritted.

I had a walk down about an hour ago to see what the lane was like mainly to let Paul know if he needed to get the bus home which I've told him to but it's thawed quite a bit since.

It was like glass and there's still no way I'd get it up the drive but I might now be able to attempt to get it onto the bottom end near the bins.  Sounds daft but it's a really steep hill at the bottom of the drive from the lane which is why I had to abandon it on the lane.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6805 on: Yesterday at 01:38:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:24:35 pm
I had a walk down about an hour ago to see what the lane was like mainly to let Paul know if he needed to get the bus home which I've told him to but it's thawed quite a bit since.

It was like glass and there's still no way I'd get it up the drive but I might now be able to attempt to get it onto the bottom end near the bins.  Sounds daft but it's a really steep hill at the bottom of the drive from the lane which is why I had to abandon it on the lane.

It's thawed quite a bit here,our daughter was supposed to be visiting this afternoon but she's seven miles away and I'm not sure what it's like up her way.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6806 on: Yesterday at 01:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:24:39 am
A light dusting in Aigburth/Toxteth. There are joggers out in this. Joggers in shorts. 🥶😱

Rob getting a little exercise...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6807 on: Yesterday at 01:46:45 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 12:07:22 pm
Weirdo  ;D

My cousin is the same . I bumped into him in Munich in 2019 and anybody who went will tell you it what the lads call big coat weather. It was freezing . Anyway I bumps into and he's wearing his trabs , shorts and a fleece .

So long as ny body is warm I'm happy - knees were a bit chilly this morning at -6 though
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6808 on: Yesterday at 01:47:17 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:39:30 pm
Rob getting a little exercise...

I need it, I'm a right fat c*nt these days   :-[
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6809 on: Yesterday at 01:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 01:38:27 pm
It's thawed quite a bit here,our daughter was supposed to be visiting this afternoon but she's seven miles away and I'm not sure what it's like up her way.

I was complaining this morning that it's ridiculous people are expected to attempt to get to work as I'd have refused to go in if it was me but Paul's a coward with shit like that.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6810 on: Yesterday at 02:38:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:52:33 pm
I was complaining this morning that it's ridiculous people are expected to attempt to get to work as I'd have refused to go in if it was me but Paul's a coward with shit like that.

She's off today but she's only a couple of hundred yards away from where she works anyway.

She's here now,sucking all the oxygen out of the room with her non stop yap and 'not for indoors' voice.


And now she's broken my bed.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6811 on: Yesterday at 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:46:45 pm
So long as ny body is warm I'm happy - knees were a bit chilly this morning at -6 though

I have my cycling skins on my legs with my kex and waterproofs and a t shirt , a thin jumper , a fleece , my peter storm cagoule and my goretex coat on. Call me a fanny if you want like . Also my gloves , scarf and a woollen hat .

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6812 on: Yesterday at 03:06:26 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 12:07:22 pm
Weirdo  ;D

My cousin is the same . I bumped into him in Munich in 2019 and anybody who went will tell you it what the lads call big coat weather. It was freezing . Anyway I bumps into and he's wearing his trabs , shorts and a fleece .

There was a fella down my road, when I was a kid, who would wear shorts and t-shirt in all weather, but it was something to do with his spine/nerve damage so he couldn't feel the cold as much.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6813 on: Yesterday at 03:08:06 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:46:54 pm
I have my cycling skins on my legs with my kex and waterproofs and a t shirt , a thin jumper , a fleece , my peter storm cagoule and my goretex coat on. Call me a fanny if you want like . Also my gloves , scarf and a woollen hat .

Too right. All in one thermals for me during these temps.

I even used to put a sock over my bits when I went running in freezing weather or snow.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6814 on: Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 02:38:04 pm
She's off today but she's only a couple of hundred yards away from where she works anyway.

She's here now,sucking all the oxygen out of the room with her non stop yap and 'not for indoors' voice.


And now she's broken my bed.

Holy crap you can do without that! 

I'm getting it in the *text* ear cos I've made Paul get the bus home which didn't turn up when it should then someone in a car pulled up to tell him they've diverted them so he needs to go to the next stop 🤦
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6815 on: Yesterday at 04:30:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm
Holy crap you can do without that! 

I'm getting it in the *text* ear cos I've made Paul get the bus home which didn't turn up when it should then someone in a car pulled up to tell him they've diverted them so he needs to go to the next stop 🤦

Tell him it's good that he's seeing a bit more of the world.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6816 on: Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 04:30:59 pm
Tell him it's good that he's seeing a bit more of the world.

He's home now and still arguing that it was perfectly safe enough to have picked him up despite me trying to explain I nearly got stuck straddled across a T junction trying to turn round from where I'd abandoned it.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6817 on: Yesterday at 05:22:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
He's home now and still arguing that it was perfectly safe enough to have picked him up despite me trying to explain I nearly got stuck straddled across a T junction trying to turn round from where I'd abandoned it.

Am I right in thinking he doesn't drive?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6818 on: Yesterday at 05:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 05:22:02 pm
Am I right in thinking he doesn't drive?

No he doesn't drive never mind know how to drive in ice and snow.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6819 on: Yesterday at 06:05:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:40:23 pm
No he doesn't drive never mind know how to drive in ice and snow.

Like those people who never had kids but are full of useless advice about where you went wrong raising your offspring.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6820 on: Yesterday at 06:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 06:05:53 pm
Like those people who never had kids but are full of useless advice about where you went wrong raising your offspring.

Is exactly that yes.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6821 on: Yesterday at 06:36:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:40:23 pm
No he doesn't drive never mind know how to drive in ice and snow.

I was about to say its typical of a non driver to not understand the difficulties in snow and ice.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6822 on: Yesterday at 07:20:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:36:24 pm
I was about to say its typical of a non driver to not understand the difficulties in snow and ice.

Yep I did shut him up when I asked if he'd ever driven on snow and ice. 

As much as I hate it and as terrified as I am due to literally having no control over where the car goes I'm very grateful that I learnt how to drive in those conditions during the 70s/80s. 

Today's drivers really have no opportunity to learn properly which I think is why there's so many accidents.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6823 on: Today at 08:04:19 am »
I think I'll be christening the ice grippers today. ::)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6824 on: Today at 09:14:57 am »
Still not got the car home after taking Paul to work this morning.  The main roads are fine but the lane is now solid ice where the snow still is and the bits that did thaw have frozen again leaving black ice.

Unless we have a big upswing in temperatures today I can't see the drive thawing enough to get it home after picking him up but I'm working tonight and it's forecasting 7° by 10pm so who knows.

I'll be leaving for Barnsley at 6.30am when it'll be lashing it down with rain so I really can do without a half mile walk to the car before a 3hr drive!

Fucking weather 😡
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6825 on: Today at 09:18:30 am »
Still freezing here today, ended up driving the youngest to school, -1. Got some work to do on the coping stones on the garage, will do them at dinner as its supposed to be raining tomorrow
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6826 on: Today at 11:39:53 am »
Every year I post this.

The council are weird . Every year they get rid of the wet leaves but leave the bit outside the main cafe in the park like a fuckin ice rink . Weirdos.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6827 on: Today at 11:50:40 am »
don't think they've bothered doing any gritting at all and this weather was predicted, the only place I've seen any round here is outside Goodison which I guess is being done by the club.
