Put some water out for the birds and it was frozen solid 15 minutes later.
Ive just got some more food due to the weather. Now is really the time they need help
I'm home in one piece but I've had to leave the car in one of the pull ins on the lane as I was losing control on one of the hills 😱 I just hope the tractors and school bus can get through 🤦They're struggling on the hill near us on the main road with a 4 car pile up at the bottom of the hill on my return journey.The gritters are out so Moelfre to Benllech is clear but our side of Moelfre is only just being done.
There's been a crash on the street where our daughter lives,it's a very steep,narrow road that hasn't been gritted.
I had a walk down about an hour ago to see what the lane was like mainly to let Paul know if he needed to get the bus home which I've told him to but it's thawed quite a bit since.It was like glass and there's still no way I'd get it up the drive but I might now be able to attempt to get it onto the bottom end near the bins. Sounds daft but it's a really steep hill at the bottom of the drive from the lane which is why I had to abandon it on the lane.
A light dusting in Aigburth/Toxteth. There are joggers out in this. Joggers in shorts. 🥶😱
Weirdo My cousin is the same . I bumped into him in Munich in 2019 and anybody who went will tell you it what the lads call big coat weather. It was freezing . Anyway I bumps into and he's wearing his trabs , shorts and a fleece .
Rob getting a little exercise...
It's thawed quite a bit here,our daughter was supposed to be visiting this afternoon but she's seven miles away and I'm not sure what it's like up her way.
I was complaining this morning that it's ridiculous people are expected to attempt to get to work as I'd have refused to go in if it was me but Paul's a coward with shit like that.
So long as ny body is warm I'm happy - knees were a bit chilly this morning at -6 though
I have my cycling skins on my legs with my kex and waterproofs and a t shirt , a thin jumper , a fleece , my peter storm cagoule and my goretex coat on. Call me a fanny if you want like . Also my gloves , scarf and a woollen hat .
She's off today but she's only a couple of hundred yards away from where she works anyway.She's here now,sucking all the oxygen out of the room with her non stop yap and 'not for indoors' voice.And now she's broken my bed.
Holy crap you can do without that! I'm getting it in the *text* ear cos I've made Paul get the bus home which didn't turn up when it should then someone in a car pulled up to tell him they've diverted them so he needs to go to the next stop 🤦
Tell him it's good that he's seeing a bit more of the world.
He's home now and still arguing that it was perfectly safe enough to have picked him up despite me trying to explain I nearly got stuck straddled across a T junction trying to turn round from where I'd abandoned it.
Am I right in thinking he doesn't drive?
No he doesn't drive never mind know how to drive in ice and snow.
Like those people who never had kids but are full of useless advice about where you went wrong raising your offspring.
I was about to say its typical of a non driver to not understand the difficulties in snow and ice.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]