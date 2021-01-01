Put some water out for the birds and it was frozen solid 15 minutes later.
Ive just got some more food due to the weather. Now is really the time they need help
I'm home in one piece but I've had to leave the car in one of the pull ins on the lane as I was losing control on one of the hills 😱 I just hope the tractors and school bus can get through 🤦They're struggling on the hill near us on the main road with a 4 car pile up at the bottom of the hill on my return journey.The gritters are out so Moelfre to Benllech is clear but our side of Moelfre is only just being done.
