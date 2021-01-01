« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 09:16:47 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:12:33 am
I've timed it going to Sheffield from ours and so long as I don't hit delays, its just as quick using the M62/M1 than Woodhead anyway
The problem with the M62 is the M60 bit which seems to attract accidents and therefore hold-ups. Like its London counterpart (the M25), the M60 appears to be rapidly turning into a car park  :(
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 am
-9 on my way to work this morning just outside Glasgow. Still sitting at -4. At least we don't have the snow here though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:10:31 am
-9 on my way to work this morning just outside Glasgow. Still sitting at -4. At least we don't have the snow here though.

is the 'too cold to snow' a real thing? ;D

All the snow by me has gone now, the wonders of the Liverpool climate.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 10:23:11 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 09:16:47 am
The problem with the M62 is the M60 bit which seems to attract accidents and therefore hold-ups. Like its London counterpart (the M25), the M60 appears to be rapidly turning into a car park  :(

The M60 is normally OK of a weekend, its morning and especially evening ruh hour that are the big issues.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:15:35 am
Yeah it's that stretch from J23 to the M1 that's an absolute pain in the arse for delays and that's after the delays getting to the 62 from the 56 but maybe 8.30am on a Saturday it'll not be as busy.

I regularly run around the M60/M62 on Saturday mornings and it's rare there are issues, it starts to get busy at Leeds about 9am as people head out shopping.  I hit delays on the A1(M) the other saturday heading down to Doncaster and came back via the M18/M1 and hit the roadworks at Meadowhall, but it was all flowing fine

I'd go M56 past Manc airport, M60 clockwise past the Trafford Centre, usually that's my route from Warington and its normally fine.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6764 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 am
The heating has broken in my office... they told everyone to work from home today but I have to go in to get something done.  >:(
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6765 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:23:11 am
The M60 is normally OK of a weekend, its morning and especially evening ruh hour that are the big issues.

I regularly run around the M60/M62 on Saturday mornings and it's rare there are issues, it starts to get busy at Leeds about 9am as people head out shopping.  I hit delays on the A1(M) the other saturday heading down to Doncaster and came back via the M18/M1 and hit the roadworks at Meadowhall, but it was all flowing fine

I'd go M56 past Manc airport, M60 clockwise past the Trafford Centre, usually that's my route from Warington and its normally fine.

Ah I hadn't thought of that route Rob which makes far more sense than M6 especially doing Barton Bridge in 50+mph winds 😱
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6766 on: Yesterday at 11:15:56 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:12:02 am
Ah I hadn't thought of that route Rob which makes far more sense than M6 especially doing Barton Bridge in 50+mph winds 😱


If you're going in the morning, Debs, then the rain/snow won't have moved in yet.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6767 on: Yesterday at 11:25:01 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:18:36 am
is the 'too cold to snow' a real thing? ;D

All the snow by me has gone now, the wonders of the Liverpool climate.

Don't know about that. There is a lot of snow about 30 miles north of us. Guess it's colder here because the sky is clearer than where it is snowing. I'm no weatherman though. But it's bloody cold.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6768 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:12:02 am
Ah I hadn't thought of that route Rob which makes far more sense than M6 especially doing Barton Bridge in 50+mph winds 😱

If you're worried about the winds, go anti clockwise past Stockport as the M60 goes over the Barton, although the winds aren't as bad as Thelwall
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6769 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:18:36 am
is the 'too cold to snow' a real thing? ;D


No.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6770 on: Yesterday at 12:25:34 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:18:36 am
is the 'too cold to snow' a real thing? ;D

All the snow by me has gone now, the wonders of the Liverpool climate.
It's a myth.

There's still a fair bit of snow around Sefton Park. It rained quite heavily for a few hours last night but didn't manage to wash it all away.

I had to laugh. When the snow was forecast we didn't see a single gritter out here at all. Yesterday morning saw the roads very tricky indeed. I didn't see a gritter salting the lying snow either.

Come last night, it's 5°c and pissing down with rain, and two gritters are salting Ullet Road. Salt which the rain is simply washing down the drains. You couldn't make it up.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:30:58 pm by Son of Spion
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6771 on: Yesterday at 12:53:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:37:38 am
If you're worried about the winds, go anti clockwise past Stockport as the M60 goes over the Barton, although the winds aren't as bad as Thelwall

That's the way I normally go but then get on the 67 to go over Woodhead so it's easy enough to keep going to the 62.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6772 on: Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:18:36 am
is the 'too cold to snow' a real thing? ;D
It's pretty cold north of the Arctic circle but there's plenty of the white stuff! I think the myth derives from the fact that clear skies in winter tend to lead to low temperatures but clear skies also mean no moisture. It's the combination of cold and moisture that causes the snow to fall and you can have both.The temperature can impact the type of snow however. Close to zero it tends to be icy so if you're out on skis you scoot around. Below minus 30, it's feels like your skis have been superglued to the snow. 

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6773 on: Yesterday at 03:57:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:53:08 pm
That's the way I normally go but then get on the 67 to go over Woodhead so it's easy enough to keep going to the 62.

I try to avoid that section of the M60 if I can, its an awful road, the driving is atrocious and its just mental.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6774 on: Yesterday at 05:37:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:57:47 pm
I try to avoid that section of the M60 if I can, its an awful road, the driving is atrocious and its just mental.

Weirdly I find it a far easier drive and feel safer than the northern section which is why I try to avoid it whenever possible. 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6775 on: Yesterday at 06:22:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:37:44 pm
Weirdly I find it a far easier drive and feel safer than the northern section which is why I try to avoid it whenever possible. 

The Eccles Interchange is absolutely shite, but I hate the stretch from the M56 up to Ashton, you've got the shite junction where the M56 joins the 60, the whole Stockport section, the bends are too sharp for a motorway and that weird bit just after where trucks join in the outside lane from the Bredbury junction. The junctions are nuts too, you can't join the A34 from the anti clockwise, if you join clockwise from the A34 South, you can't join the M60 there, you have to go next to it, join the M56, leave that and join Princess Parkway to get to the 60, ridiculous junction :no
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6776 on: Yesterday at 06:48:01 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm
It's pretty cold north of the Arctic circle but there's plenty of the white stuff! I think the myth derives from the fact that clear skies in winter tend to lead to low temperatures but clear skies also mean no moisture. It's the combination of cold and moisture that causes the snow to fall and you can have both.The temperature can impact the type of snow however. Close to zero it tends to be icy so if you're out on skis you scoot around. Below minus 30, it's feels like your skis have been superglued to the snow.
That's it. It's not that it is too cold to snow. It's that it can be too dry to snow.

As long as there is moisture, it can snow at incredibly low temperatures.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6777 on: Yesterday at 07:32:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:22:02 pm
The Eccles Interchange is absolutely shite, but I hate the stretch from the M56 up to Ashton, you've got the shite junction where the M56 joins the 60, the whole Stockport section, the bends are too sharp for a motorway and that weird bit just after where trucks join in the outside lane from the Bredbury junction. The junctions are nuts too, you can't join the A34 from the anti clockwise, if you join clockwise from the A34 South, you can't join the M60 there, you have to go next to it, join the M56, leave that and join Princess Parkway to get to the 60, ridiculous junction :no

I guess if you're just going from A to B rather than needing to get off or on then it's a better drive mate.  I just find it's a smoother drive than the stop start and crawling between junctions you get to the north.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6778 on: Yesterday at 10:01:32 pm
We have snow forecast for 11 o'clock tonight. ::)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6779 on: Yesterday at 10:15:31 pm
Hailstones banging down here, the dogs are petrified cos of the noises it's making 😱
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6780 on: Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm
It's clear and dry here, at -3°c. 🥶
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6781 on: Today at 05:59:36 am
FFS it's white over here and I'm up early as Paul's working!!

Fucking hate having to drive in this shit especially on single track lanes and roads not gritted 😡
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6782 on: Today at 07:11:10 am
I'm home in one piece but I've had to leave the car in one of the pull ins on the lane as I was losing control on one of the hills 😱 I just hope the tractors and school bus can get through 🤦

They're struggling on the hill near us on the main road with a 4 car pile up at the bottom of the hill on my return journey.

The gritters are out so Moelfre to Benllech is clear but our side of Moelfre is only just being done.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6783 on: Today at 07:18:59 am
We have snow.

Not much,just enough to make a mess.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6784 on: Today at 08:12:27 am
Lovely -6 at the minute 🥶
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6785 on: Today at 08:19:05 am
-9 here again this morning. Forecast to be + 10 at the weekend though. Mental.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6786 on: Today at 08:21:08 am
Snow here too - Greasby Wirral.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6787 on: Today at 08:24:39 am
A light dusting in Aigburth/Toxteth. There are joggers out in this. Joggers in shorts. 🥶😱
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6788 on: Today at 08:28:27 am
2° here now and forecast sunny and 5° later so fingers crossed I can retrieve the car and manage to pick Paul up or he's on the bus or walking 😂
