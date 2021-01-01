The problem with the M62 is the M60 bit which seems to attract accidents and therefore hold-ups. Like its London counterpart (the M25), the M60 appears to be rapidly turning into a car park
The M60 is normally OK of a weekend, its morning and especially evening ruh hour that are the big issues.
Yeah it's that stretch from J23 to the M1 that's an absolute pain in the arse for delays and that's after the delays getting to the 62 from the 56 but maybe 8.30am on a Saturday it'll not be as busy.
I regularly run around the M60/M62 on Saturday mornings and it's rare there are issues, it starts to get busy at Leeds about 9am as people head out shopping. I hit delays on the A1(M) the other saturday heading down to Doncaster and came back via the M18/M1 and hit the roadworks at Meadowhall, but it was all flowing fine
I'd go M56 past Manc airport, M60 clockwise past the Trafford Centre, usually that's my route from Warington and its normally fine.