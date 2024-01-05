We're getting set for snow on sunday,tv weather people already doing their reports from the salt piles etc.It has been a while but come on folks stop this.. https://www.universalhub.com/2024/it-begins,it's only gonna be a few inches.
We must have had the wettest autumn and winter for years?Rob, if it's safe to do so, see if you can get a pic of that lake you photo'd a while a go that was really low.I bet the fucker is full now.
People are fucking idiots, tons of stale bread will be thrown in the bin
Not safe to take a pic as was driving but went past it before and it was over capacity, water was pouring over the dam wall overflow. The other reservoir with the boat club is the fullest I've seen it in years, that's at the brim too
It's Baltic here this morning,I woke up to the sound of Mr Slippers scraping ice off the car.
I didn't cover the car Friday night, frozen windscreen Saturday morning - covered it last night as I needed to go out early, not a sight of any frost anywhere
We live on the frosty side of the street.
The forecast for a week on Friday here is -2 in the day and -7 at night.
Deep joy.
