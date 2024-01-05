« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 300836 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6720 on: January 5, 2024, 06:08:43 pm »
We're getting set for snow on sunday,tv weather people already doing their reports from the salt piles etc.It has been a while but come on folks stop this..
   

https://www.universalhub.com/2024/it-begins,it's only gonna be a few inches.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,427
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6721 on: January 5, 2024, 07:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  5, 2024, 06:08:43 pm
We're getting set for snow on sunday,tv weather people already doing their reports from the salt piles etc.It has been a while but come on folks stop this..
   

https://www.universalhub.com/2024/it-begins,it's only gonna be a few inches.

People are fucking idiots, tons of stale bread will be thrown in the bin
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,805
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6722 on: January 5, 2024, 07:56:11 pm »
Forecast for Liverpool looks mercifully benign for the next couple of weeks. Will definitely get colder, but looks set to be dry and relatively bright. I can live with that as the days get longer.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,427
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6723 on: January 6, 2024, 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: John C on December 28, 2023, 01:53:42 pm
We must have had the wettest autumn and winter for years?
Rob, if it's safe to do so, see if you can get a pic of that lake you photo'd a while a go that was really low.
I bet the fucker is full now.

Not safe to take a pic as was driving but went past it before and it was over capacity, water was pouring over the dam wall overflow. The other reservoir with the boat club is the fullest I've seen it in years, that's at the brim too
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6724 on: January 6, 2024, 11:02:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2024, 07:47:24 pm
People are fucking idiots, tons of stale bread will be thrown in the bin

Yep,more sense in a bag of arseholes.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,119
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6725 on: January 6, 2024, 11:09:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2024, 10:48:52 am
Not safe to take a pic as was driving but went past it before and it was over capacity, water was pouring over the dam wall overflow. The other reservoir with the boat club is the fullest I've seen it in years, that's at the brim too
No doubt they'll still be telling us we desperately need to save water by June, though.  ::)

Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,671
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6726 on: January 6, 2024, 12:56:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2024, 10:48:52 am
Not safe to take a pic as was driving but went past it before and it was over capacity, water was pouring over the dam wall overflow. The other reservoir with the boat club is the fullest I've seen it in years, that's at the brim too
Ta Rob, that's very interesting. Hopefully it will stay like that for a couple of years.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6727 on: January 7, 2024, 01:45:46 pm »
Dry,sunny and freezing here.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,399
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6728 on: January 7, 2024, 02:21:48 pm »
It's been lovely here today, though cold. The next week looks pretty good weather wise.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6729 on: January 7, 2024, 02:23:40 pm »
Just 4° in the shade outside here but with the sun pouring through the patio windows all day it's warmer than if the heating had been on 😂
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,135
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6730 on: January 7, 2024, 02:32:41 pm »
I went out later today, 11ish, and paving was all icy might stick with it for the week than breaking our necks at 6am!
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6731 on: January 8, 2024, 08:11:51 am »
It's Baltic here this morning,I woke up to the sound of Mr Slippers scraping ice off the car.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6732 on: January 8, 2024, 08:59:08 am »
Quote from: Slippers on January  8, 2024, 08:11:51 am
It's Baltic here this morning,I woke up to the sound of Mr Slippers scraping ice off the car.

It's cold here too this morning but mainly as it's a bit breezy today.  No ice here though 👌

We're off to Llandudno later to pick up daughters birthday pressy so will probably go to the beach for a walk.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,427
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6733 on: January 8, 2024, 09:01:47 am »
Quote from: Slippers on January  8, 2024, 08:11:51 am
It's Baltic here this morning,I woke up to the sound of Mr Slippers scraping ice off the car.

I didn't cover the car Friday night, frozen windscreen Saturday morning - covered it last night as I needed to go out early, not a sight of any frost anywhere ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6734 on: January 8, 2024, 09:24:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  8, 2024, 09:01:47 am
I didn't cover the car Friday night, frozen windscreen Saturday morning - covered it last night as I needed to go out early, not a sight of any frost anywhere ;D

We live on the frosty side of the street. :(
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,427
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6735 on: January 8, 2024, 09:28:13 am »
Quote from: Slippers on January  8, 2024, 09:24:16 am
We live on the frosty side of the street. :(

We get the sun on the back of the house all day in winter, so ours is a bit like yours.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6736 on: January 8, 2024, 06:51:31 pm »
No idea what the hell's happened with the forecast this week as it's gone from wall to wall sunshine to cloudy and blowing a gale again 🤔

It's fucking freezing without actually freezing 🥶
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6737 on: January 8, 2024, 08:46:42 pm »
We dodged the worst of the snow yesterday got about 3-4 inches around here, out in the backwoods near New Hampshire up to 17 inches fell.Next storm for wednesday is rain.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,805
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6738 on: Yesterday at 02:38:59 pm »
The forecast for a week on Friday here is -2 in the day and -7 at night.  :(
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,378
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6739 on: Yesterday at 02:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:38:59 pm
The forecast for a week on Friday here is -2 in the day and -7 at night.  :(
Deep joy.   :(
Logged

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6740 on: Today at 04:13:20 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:42:39 pm
Deep joy.   :(
'Kinnel Terry - whatever lights YOUR fire no longer lights mine matey!!! ;D :lmao
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 