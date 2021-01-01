« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

LuverlyRita

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 10:46:26 am
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 10:00:40 am
We lost a topiary ball
That's a bit posh for round here isn't it  :lmao
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 10:49:53 am
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 10:00:40 am
Still alive.  ;D

The Echo saying this morning that it was a Super Cell thunderstorm.

It got pretty windy overnight. We lost a topiary ball and a fence panel. 🫤

Oooh, hark at you Mr Bouqet  ;)

I'd have loved to see the storm, we got nothing but heavy rain over here. Weather has forced the cancellation of my lads flying lessons tomorrow yet again, might go to manc airport and watch the go arounds in the morning if I'm awake early enough, supposed to be very very windy in the morning, 50mph gusts, should be fun.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 10:59:33 am
I heard one rumble of thunder about 10.30pm, but that was it. I only live about 2 miles away from SoS and all.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:03:29 am
I picked up a grand little book in the Oxfam shop called The Wrong Kind of Snow by Antony Woodward and Robert Penn. It's full of lots of little stories where the weather has affected British history and culture. It occasionally references football and drew my attention to the following tale from Xmas Day in 1937 when Chelsea were playing Charlton Athletic (sorry if this has already been mentioned, I couldn't be fussed with going through all the pages in this thread). It's told from the point of view of the Charlton keeper, Sam Bartram.

https://stillrickyvilla.wordpress.com/2018/12/11/football-at-christmas-sam-bartram-in-the-fog

"Soon after the kick-off fog began to thicken rapidly at the far end, travelling past Vic Woodley in the Chelsea goal and rolling steadily towards me. The referee stopped the game, and then, as visibility became clearer, restarted it. We were on top at this time, and I saw fewer and fewer figures as we attacked steadily.

I paced up and down my goal-line, happy in the knowledge that Chelsea were being pinned in their own half. The boys must be giving the Pensioners the hammer, I thought smugly, as I stamped my feet for warmth. Quite obviously, however, we were not getting the ball into the net, for no players were coming back to line up, as they would have done following a goal. Time passed, and I made several advances towards the edge of the penalty area, peering through the murk which was getting thicker every minute. Still I could see nothing. The Chelsea defence was clearly being run off its feet.

After a long time a figure loomed out of the curtain of fog in front of me. It was a policeman, and he gaped at me incredulously. What on earth are you doing here? he gasped. The game was stopped a quarter of a hour ago. The fields completely empty.

And when I groped my way to the dressing-room the rest of the Charlton team, already out of the bath, were convulsed with laughter."

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:22:42 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:46:26 am
That's a bit posh for round here isn't it  :lmao
Not when you buy them from Home and Bargain.  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:27:57 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:59:33 am
I heard one rumble of thunder about 10.30pm, but that was it. I only live about 2 miles away from SoS and all.
I was staying in north Liverpool last night, Red.

Going by lightning maps the bulk of it was just out in Liverpool Bay, although there were lightning strikes in places like Wirral, Huyton, Skem, Formby and Ormskirk.

I heard it rumbling away long before I saw any lightning.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:42:32 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 10:49:53 am
Oooh, hark at you Mr Bouqet  ;)

I'd have loved to see the storm, we got nothing but heavy rain over here. Weather has forced the cancellation of my lads flying lessons tomorrow yet again, might go to manc airport and watch the go arounds in the morning if I'm awake early enough, supposed to be very very windy in the morning, 50mph gusts, should be fun.
I just read that there was a tornado in greater mancland last night.  :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 12:23:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 11:42:32 am
I just read that there was a tornado in greater mancland last night.  :o

Yeah, it's done quite a bit of damage apparently. Roofs destroyed (saw a photo of a whole roof missing), trees ripped out of the ground etc.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 01:22:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 11:42:32 am
I just read that there was a tornado in greater mancland last night.  :o

Rob and the lads went a bit too far winding up the Missus...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 01:32:18 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 01:22:02 pm
Rob and the lads went a bit too far winding up the Missus...

She's been a bit blowy since we had a curry on Xmas eve ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 01:53:42 pm
John C
We must have had the wettest autumn and winter for years?
Rob, if it's safe to do so, see if you can get a pic of that lake you photo'd a while a go that was really low.
I bet the fucker is full now.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:17:55 pm
Stalybridge Tornado sounds like a BDO darts player
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:18:23 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:53:42 pm
We must have had the wettest autumn and winter for years?
Rob, if it's safe to do so, see if you can get a pic of that lake you photo'd a while a go that was really low.
I bet the fucker is full now.

Not been over that way for a bit, last time was November and it was full to the brim.
