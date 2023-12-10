The update is that some models are showing a block in the mid-North Atlantic and a low over the North Sea) Scandinavia for around that 23rd/24th/25th timeframe.



Would bring wintry showers from the NW; an outside chance of snow sticking.



Even if it did, little chance of it staying around beyond Xmas Day/Boxing Day.





I'd give 'technical white Christmas' (ie, at least one flake falling, even if it's amongst mostly rain) as probably 1 in 2 or 1 in 3 at this stage. If the models are still going for this set-up my the middle of the week, then definitely better chance. For snow to fall and be on the ground on Xmas Day, still about 1 in 4 / 1 in 5.