« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 292437 times)

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,787
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6640 on: December 10, 2023, 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 10, 2023, 01:20:52 pm
What was that storm a couple of years back, when someone was filming planes landing in at Heathrow, which was pretty hairy to say the least.

There were two, Storm Ciara 3 years ago was horrendous

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TyE9HnPzyQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TyE9HnPzyQE</a>

and Storm Eunice 2 years ago

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a704wbm82rM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a704wbm82rM</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,257
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6641 on: December 11, 2023, 10:46:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December  7, 2023, 01:10:17 pm
At least another few days of this generally unsettled weather (is there any weather in winter worse than 7c and rain?), but increasing signs that high pressure could move in from the mid-Atlantic as we move through next week. That should quieten things down for a spell.

As always with these, the details of the actual weather depends on the exact positioning, orientation and ridging of the high. If it's right over us, then generally means clear with some frosts and increased chance of mist/fog. But if it's a little to the west, then it'll drag colder and murkier air down the east of the country. A little to the east and we get milder southerlies.

Then there's the question of where the high migrates to. Northwards (or NW'wards/NE'wards), and it allows cold air to move around it and over the UK, with the Jetstream diverted onto a more southern track. If it collapses to the SE - which is the most common route - then the Atlantic lows move over the north of it, bringing milder but wetter (and often windier) weather from the north, then unsettled weather from the SW to NW (none of which are great for this region).



After most models were initially showing the retrogression NW'wards, all have backed away from that scenario and are forecasting the high to sink southwards. That'll mean a very mild airflow from the SW, and wetter the further north-west in the UK you go. Suggestions it could slide westwards into the mid-North Atlantic to swing winds to a NW'ly, but mild/moist air would flow over the top of the high so not really a cold NW'ly.

Little hope at this point for a white Xmas.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,257
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 10:34:37 am »
The update is that some models are showing a block in the mid-North Atlantic and a low over the North Sea) Scandinavia for around that 23rd/24th/25th timeframe.

Would bring wintry showers from the NW; an outside chance of snow sticking.

Even if it did, little chance of it staying around beyond Xmas Day/Boxing Day.


I'd give 'technical white Christmas' (ie, at least one flake falling, even if it's amongst mostly rain) as probably 1 in 2 or 1 in 3 at this stage. If the models are still going for this set-up my the middle of the week, then definitely better chance. For snow to fall and be on the ground on Xmas Day, still about 1 in 4 / 1 in 5.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,459
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 07:05:20 pm »
Daffodils out in Caldies Park, that about 2 months to early!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 