Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6520 on: November 5, 2023, 01:46:19 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on November  5, 2023, 11:54:24 am
A walk around the village yesterday morning, o'hh man Autumn colours are stunning.  :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1CVEhzR38E&t=163s

They've been spectacular this year, even here.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6521 on: November 5, 2023, 01:53:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November  5, 2023, 01:46:19 pm
They've been spectacular this year, even here.
We have to make the most of it and enjoy it while it lasts, a couple of weeks from now and the leaves will be on the ground As much as I love Autumn it seems to be over in a flash then we're into Winter . . . . which seems to drag on and on and on for about 6 months.  :(
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6522 on: November 8, 2023, 06:26:32 pm
The last couple of days are the first time since the clocks went back that i haven't felt the extra hour as i did, i kept thinking it was later than it actually was, like looking at the clock & it was only 5.10pm, thinking it was 6.10pm.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6523 on: November 8, 2023, 09:19:56 pm
Bloody freezing tonight. Took the dog for a walk and my fingers were like ice.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6524 on: Yesterday at 10:34:49 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  5, 2023, 12:16:17 pm
Thinking of getting an Ark.
Who's in?

My boiler has broke, so if your Ark is warm, Im 100% in
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6525 on: Yesterday at 07:55:22 pm
Today is the first time since last winter, that day time temps have not reached double figures, 7C was the highest temperature today got to.

It was only 2 months ago temperatures were 27C. :o
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6526 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
I've been over in Yorkshire for two days and it's been noticeable how few people have their heating on despite how cold it is.

Normally I'm struggling to breathe in people's houses as the temps are so high but not this year. 
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6527 on: Today at 09:09:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
I've been over in Yorkshire for two days and it's been noticeable how few people have their heating on despite how cold it is.

Normally I'm struggling to breathe in people's houses as the temps are so high but not this year.

We put our heating on for a couple of nights this week.

We weren't feeling the cold but my niece has been staying with us and she's always freezing.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6528 on: Today at 09:22:52 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:09:36 pm
We put our heating on for a couple of nights this week.

We weren't feeling the cold but my niece has been staying with us and she's always freezing.

We're still managing to heat the house with the sun during the day then have a fire in the evening so not had the heating on either. 

I'm attempting to wait as long as possible before ordering this winters heating oil then make the 500 litres last till late spring/early summer 😂

Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6529 on: Today at 09:32:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:22:52 pm
We're still managing to heat the house with the sun during the day then have a fire in the evening so not had the heating on either. 

I'm attempting to wait as long as possible before ordering this winters heating oil then make the 500 litres last till late spring/early summer 😂

I'm quite happy lighting the wood burner and shutting myself in the sitting room until spring.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6530 on: Today at 09:43:54 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:32:07 pm
I'm quite happy lighting the wood burner and shutting myself in the sitting room until spring.

Come to think of it, a big fluffy throw for the sofa and the fire lit would do me too 😊
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6531 on: Today at 10:12:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:43:54 pm
Come to think of it, a big fluffy throw for the sofa and the fire lit would do me too 😊

The dog's taken the big fluffy throw. ::)
