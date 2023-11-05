A walk around the village yesterday morning, o'hh man Autumn colours are stunning. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1CVEhzR38E&t=163s
They've been spectacular this year, even here.
Thinking of getting an Ark.Who's in?
I've been over in Yorkshire for two days and it's been noticeable how few people have their heating on despite how cold it is.Normally I'm struggling to breathe in people's houses as the temps are so high but not this year.
We put our heating on for a couple of nights this week.We weren't feeling the cold but my niece has been staying with us and she's always freezing.
We're still managing to heat the house with the sun during the day then have a fire in the evening so not had the heating on either. I'm attempting to wait as long as possible before ordering this winters heating oil then make the 500 litres last till late spring/early summer 😂
I'm quite happy lighting the wood burner and shutting myself in the sitting room until spring.
Come to think of it, a big fluffy throw for the sofa and the fire lit would do me too 😊
