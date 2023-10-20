« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 285035 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6480 on: October 20, 2023, 10:15:41 pm »
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6481 on: October 21, 2023, 10:27:34 am »
Vacation weather forecast:

"Shit."
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6482 on: October 21, 2023, 03:22:50 pm »
^
It's only a few clouds.  ;)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6483 on: October 21, 2023, 07:11:22 pm »
From Aberdeen, not my photo.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6484 on: October 22, 2023, 11:03:58 am »
Seen some of the images on the news, the storm surges were huge!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6485 on: October 22, 2023, 12:06:46 pm »
Sunshine,blue skies and torrential downpours here.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6486 on: October 22, 2023, 12:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 21, 2023, 07:11:22 pm
From Aberdeen, not my photo.



Cracking snap, I thought that was a person in the right of the picture for a second!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6487 on: October 27, 2023, 09:19:47 am »
Either someone deleted everything else (chance would be a fine thing), or it's misty today

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6488 on: October 28, 2023, 04:05:42 pm »
It's  about 70  here in Boston could go up to 80 middle of the afternoon.A no rain Saturday has been a rarity recently as well.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6489 on: October 28, 2023, 05:22:27 pm »
There was rain, but it appears to be needed more in Manchester
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6490 on: October 29, 2023, 09:07:24 pm »
Storm Ciaron will hit sometime this week and the next one is mine!!

Storm Debbie could be hitting an area near you soon 🫵 😁
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6491 on: October 29, 2023, 11:30:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 29, 2023, 09:07:24 pm
Storm Ciaron will hit sometime this week and the next one is mine!!

Storm Debbie could be hitting an area near you soon 🫵 😁

Was the uncooked chicken that bad?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6492 on: October 30, 2023, 09:00:04 am »
I'm sick to death of this fucking rain and we've got another eight days' of it to look forward to.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6493 on: October 30, 2023, 09:01:06 am »
Bad floods down here recently.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6494 on: October 31, 2023, 06:05:48 pm »
I can't remember the last time it didn't piss down on Halloween.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6495 on: November 1, 2023, 10:13:36 am »
Is it purely climate change, the el nino effect or a combination of both that we're having these storms or more pertinently, strong easterly/northerly and north easterly winds?

If it's el nino, how long before its effects are blown out and things settle down a bit?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6496 on: November 1, 2023, 11:19:24 am »
Quote from: reddebs on November  1, 2023, 10:13:36 am
Is it purely climate change, the el nino effect or a combination of both that we're having these storms or more pertinently, strong easterly/northerly and north easterly winds?

If it's el nino, how long before its effects are blown out and things settle down a bit?


We're experiencing a period of recurring 'high-latitude blocking' (basically, semi-persistent high pressure to our north), which diverts the Jet Stream on a more southerly track. Notable that Storm Babet barely affected the NW of England, and Storm Ciaran - due over the next few days - is forecast to largely miss us with its worst effects, too. In both instances (and to a lesser extent with Storm Agnes in late Sept) this was due to them taking a much more southerly track than is normal for storms at this time of year (which is generally on a SE-NE path near NI and Scotland)

There's a vague link between El Ninos and the prevalence of high-latitude blocking over the North Atlantic/Greenland/Northern Scandinavia in the late autumn/early winter - but nothing statistically glaring.

If this pattern repeats into December, then it increases the chances of a colder start to winter.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6497 on: November 1, 2023, 11:47:23 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2023, 11:19:24 am

We're experiencing a period of recurring 'high-latitude blocking' (basically, semi-persistent high pressure to our north), which diverts the Jet Stream on a more southerly track. Notable that Storm Babet barely affected the NW of England, and Storm Ciaran - due over the next few days - is forecast to largely miss us with its worst effects, too. In both instances (and to a lesser extent with Storm Agnes in late Sept) this was due to them taking a much more southerly track than is normal for storms at this time of year (which is generally on a SE-NE path near NI and Scotland)

There's a vague link between El Ninos and the prevalence of high-latitude blocking over the North Atlantic/Greenland/Northern Scandinavia in the late autumn/early winter - but nothing statistically glaring.

If this pattern repeats into December, then it increases the chances of a colder start to winter.

We've had the weird wind patterns here all year with more northerly or easterlys than the usual south or south westerlys so it wouldn't surprise me if they continue into winter.

I don't mind it to be honest as the storms are not as destructive and it's much calmer in between them too so we've actually had some lovely weather here for the last couple of months.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6498 on: November 1, 2023, 01:16:07 pm »
Storm Ciaran looking like a bad one for southern areas.

Channel Islands & Scilly could get absolutely battered, as could Cornwall/parts of Devon/SW Wales, with a possibility that E Sussex & Kent also take a mullering.

Like I said above, here will be on the periphery. Lots of rain and it'll be windy. But we're not in any of the Met Office warning areas (N Wales and Shropshire are, for heavy rain)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6499 on: November 1, 2023, 02:30:54 pm »
Gotta feeling we won't be in Kansas anymore.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6500 on: November 2, 2023, 08:31:21 am »
Pretty extraordinary live feed from Folkestone Harbour

https://www.folkestoneharbour.com/live-webcam-feed/
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6501 on: November 2, 2023, 09:17:04 am »
Quote from: Bincey on November  2, 2023, 08:31:21 am
Pretty extraordinary live feed from Folkestone Harbour

https://www.folkestoneharbour.com/live-webcam-feed/

The german's will postpone again
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6502 on: November 2, 2023, 09:27:48 am »
This rain is never ending.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6503 on: November 2, 2023, 09:32:22 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 29, 2023, 11:30:48 pm
Was the uncooked chicken that bad?

:D

Been very wet in London but surprisingly still given how windy its been down on the coast. My wifes meant to be flying to Cork this morning, seems to be all on time but imagine it could get a bit bumpy along the way.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6504 on: November 2, 2023, 09:41:08 am »
Damp and miserable here at the moment after a night of torrential rain.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6505 on: November 2, 2023, 10:48:31 am »
The core of the deep low pressure moved on a WSW-ENE path. The strongest winds will always be to the south of low's centre (and trailing round to its west)

The precise track of the storm's centre was key. If it tracks through England on a diagonal line further north-west, then more of the S & SE would get the strongest winds; further south-east, and the worst winds would be over the Channel and Northern France.

Different models had it tracking in slightly different places. We're only talking around 50 miles differences but that makes a massive difference on the ground. Some models had the centre tracking Weymouth-Reading-Luton-Cambridge, which would have hammered the SE quite intensely; others tracking more Worthing-Maidstone, keeping the strongest winds away from the SE.

In the event, the storm tracked on that more south-east path, so the English mainland escaped the worst.

The Channel Isles and Northern France have instead borne the brunt

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6506 on: November 2, 2023, 12:14:50 pm »
didn't think Liverpool would get much of storm Ciarian
maybe this nonstop rain and howling wind is "normal"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6507 on: November 2, 2023, 12:44:17 pm »
The wind was a bit mad early afternoon yesterday . I left ours in my bike and take a right into Greenbank Drive by the flats and whooooosh !! A big gust came from my right side and nearly blew me off ( no jokes please ).
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6508 on: November 2, 2023, 01:55:31 pm »
Quote from: kesey on November  2, 2023, 12:44:17 pm
The wind was a bit mad early afternoon yesterday . I left ours in my bike and take a right into Greenbank Drive by the flats and whooooosh !! A big gust came from my right side and nearly blew me off ( no jokes please ).
Wind, the worst possible weather for cyclists (in my opinion).

Give me ice, sleet, snow, pissing down with thunder and lightning any day over strong winds.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6509 on: November 2, 2023, 03:06:29 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on November  2, 2023, 01:55:31 pm
Wind, the worst possible weather for cyclists (in my opinion).

Give me ice, sleet, snow, pissing down with thunder and lightning any day over strong winds.

Aye ! I deffo agree . I'd say the wind is the hardest to judge as the gusts come from nowhere . Liverpool is a windy city especially in town close to the river as it comes up the side streets. I reckon Newcastle will be pretty similar. The worst hazard for cyclists though are dogs in the park on those extendable leads. You think you've got it judged and the little fucker sees a squirrel or something  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6510 on: November 2, 2023, 05:23:17 pm »
Quote from: kesey on November  2, 2023, 03:06:29 pm
Aye ! I deffo agree . I'd say the wind is the hardest to judge as the gusts come from nowhere . Liverpool is a windy city especially in town close to the river as it comes up the side streets. I reckon Newcastle will be pretty similar. The worst hazard for cyclists though are dogs in the park on those extendable leads. You think you've got it judged and the little fucker sees a squirrel or something  ;D
I've been blown off my bike several times as a massive gust hit me sideways and next thing you know I'm on my back shouting swear words at the sky.

O'hh aye, those extendable leads should be fucking outlawed. It's not the dogs fault it's the dickhead holding onto the lead with absolutely no control what so ever of the doggo.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6511 on: November 2, 2023, 06:03:44 pm »
The forecast for Liverpool for the next 2 weeks is fucking grim, rain and more friggin rain.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6512 on: November 2, 2023, 09:07:39 pm »
The council are sending out the gritters to the Goodison area, as its currently -4 there and we're only just in November, and its expected to plummet even lower. 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6513 on: Yesterday at 09:22:31 am »
A positively warm, 10 degree, down here. Lovely autumn colours about.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6514 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on November  2, 2023, 09:07:39 pm
The council are sending out the gritters to the Goodison area, as its currently -4 there and we're only just in November, and its expected to plummet even lower.
No doubt Chippy Tits will be driving the gritter.

Gritters for the Bitters.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6515 on: Yesterday at 08:06:28 pm »
Feels like half of Liverpool roads are under water.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6516 on: Yesterday at 09:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:06:28 pm
Feels like half of Liverpool roads are under water.
Dropped my Grandaughter off from ours in Prenton to her parents yesterday, they live in Heswall and most of the roads were like lakes.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6517 on: Today at 12:05:13 am »
It's been incessant rain for a few days with no sign of let up.

I remember about 1995 or 96 when it rained every day for a full month during either October or November, it was relentless every day. This month could be the same.
