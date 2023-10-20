The core of the deep low pressure moved on a WSW-ENE path. The strongest winds will always be to the south of low's centre (and trailing round to its west)



The precise track of the storm's centre was key. If it tracks through England on a diagonal line further north-west, then more of the S & SE would get the strongest winds; further south-east, and the worst winds would be over the Channel and Northern France.



Different models had it tracking in slightly different places. We're only talking around 50 miles differences but that makes a massive difference on the ground. Some models had the centre tracking Weymouth-Reading-Luton-Cambridge, which would have hammered the SE quite intensely; others tracking more Worthing-Maidstone, keeping the strongest winds away from the SE.



In the event, the storm tracked on that more south-east path, so the English mainland escaped the worst.



The Channel Isles and Northern France have instead borne the brunt



