« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 282276 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6440 on: October 18, 2023, 04:06:37 pm »
We've been told everyone is to work from home tomorrow. Red weather warnings all over Aberdeenshire.

Everything fine at the moment but think storm is arriving soon.



Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6441 on: October 18, 2023, 04:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 18, 2023, 03:20:54 pm
The Atlantic can get very rough this time of year.
Good luck.

Well luckily we're not going to stray too far from the coast or head out into deep water. I need to get some sea sickness pills as a precaution though. It ain't the Mersey ferry. 😅

Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 18, 2023, 03:50:01 pm
Sounds nice.  Hope you have a good time and the weather isn't too bad.

Ta!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,605
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6442 on: October 18, 2023, 04:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 18, 2023, 03:13:29 pm
Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar. Forecast looks passable for Cadiz and Malaga, but the rest is looking like showers or light rain. Hoping the sea isn't too rough!


Last time we went on a cruise, we had one windy night..

Wife & kids wanted a fairly early one (around midnight) so I popped out to the casino. Had a good run with my $50 ( ;D) and was quaffing double rum & cokes and a bottle of lager as I dabbled at the small-stakes roulette table for a couple of hours (our cabin came with the complementary drinks). On my walk back, I found myself meandering from side to side down the main thoroughfare of the ship. "Blimey, I'm more pissed than I thought" I pondered, then noticed other people doing the same. I giggled, reasoning that they were all as pissed as me. I giggled more when I realised we were all synchronised meandering.

Then realised the ship was gently rocking.

Which made me giggle some more.

I slept well.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,175
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6443 on: October 18, 2023, 04:22:21 pm »
Have a great time on your cruise, Red.

Definitely get those sea sickness tablets just in case. I'd never been sea sick in my life until one rough crossing to the Isle of Man. 🤢

Chances are you'll be fine, but it's best to be prepared.

Enjoy your trip. I imagine Lisboa is on the itinerary? The cruise ships dock right in the city there, just like Liverpool. I love it there.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,690
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6444 on: October 18, 2023, 04:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 18, 2023, 04:06:37 pm
We've been told everyone is to work from home tomorrow. Red weather warnings all over Aberdeenshire.

Everything fine at the moment but think storm is arriving soon.

Time to batton down the hatches!
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6445 on: October 18, 2023, 04:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 18, 2023, 04:22:32 pm
Time to batton down the hatches!

All our forests are still a huge mess from Storm Arwen 2 years ago.... completely wiped many of them out and taking years to clear out all the fallen trees.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,605
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6446 on: October 18, 2023, 05:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 18, 2023, 04:53:36 pm
All our forests are still a huge mess from Storm Arwen 2 years ago.... completely wiped many of them out and taking years to clear out all the fallen trees.


We went for a day in the south Lakes about a month or two after Arwen, and I was amazed at the number of trees that had been felled. In one exposed copse, about half (30-40) the trees were downed. As you were driving the country roads, there were the stumps of loads of trees that had fallen across roads and been chainsawed clear.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6447 on: October 18, 2023, 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 18, 2023, 04:22:21 pm
Have a great time on your cruise, Red.

Definitely get those sea sickness tablets just in case. I'd never been sea sick in my life until one rough crossing to the Isle of Man. 🤢

Chances are you'll be fine, but it's best to be prepared.

Enjoy your trip. I imagine Lisboa is on the itinerary? The cruise ships dock right in the city there, just like Liverpool. I love it there.

Yeah, stopping off Lisbon first. Going to try the trams. There's some amazing vids on YT showing the twisty roads :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L09q5AO7jSk&amp;t=30s&amp;ab_channel=For91DaysTravelBlog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L09q5AO7jSk&amp;t=30s&amp;ab_channel=For91DaysTravelBlog</a>

@Nobby - i watched a few vids of cruises in heavy weather. This one stuck out to me.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o9waSshoWOc&amp;ab_channel=StephenJBurke" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o9waSshoWOc&amp;ab_channel=StephenJBurke</a>

Fred Olsen doesn't have casinos on its ships, but my luck is awful sober, never mind tipsy! ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,605
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6448 on: October 18, 2023, 10:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 18, 2023, 08:31:35 pm

@Nobby - i watched a few vids of cruises in heavy weather. This one stuck out to me.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o9waSshoWOc&amp;ab_channel=StephenJBurke" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o9waSshoWOc&amp;ab_channel=StephenJBurke</a>



Jesus wept! Ours was nothing like that. We were in the Med for one, so the seas are never going to be as bad as that. A gentle sway that wasnt that noticeable. Until you tried to walk longways through the ship.  :D

Hope you have a really lovely time  8)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6449 on: October 18, 2023, 10:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 18, 2023, 10:01:45 pm

Jesus wept! Ours was nothing like that. We were in the Med for one, so the seas are never going to be as bad as that. A gentle sway that wasnt that noticeable. Until you tried to walk longways through the ship.  :D

Hope you have a really lovely time  8)

thanks! I'm an anxious traveller at the best of times, so hoping this goes smoothly! :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,401
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 12:18:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 18, 2023, 10:20:19 pm
thanks! I'm an anxious traveller at the best of times, so hoping this goes smoothly! :D

Cue the Perfect Storm massive wave clip for RB... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,490
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 05:06:56 pm »
Absolutely lashing down at the moment.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 05:32:29 pm »
Stay safe everyone 🙏
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,690
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 05:56:30 pm »
Quote
Red weather warning to come into force soon

If youre just joining us, there's not long to go until the red weather warning covering areas of Aberdeenshire comes in to force at 18:00.

Here's a quick roundup of the main developments so far today:

    In Brechin, hundreds of people are being evacuated as exceptional rainfall threatens to breach flood defences in the town
    Angus Council says residents in about 400 homes are being told to leave
    A red severe weather alert  which warns of risk to life- has been extended to more areas of Scotland including Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and south Aberdeenshire
    Water levels in the River South Esk are expected to reach the top of flood defences at about 21:00 and will continue to rise during the night
    Travel has been severely hit with police advising against travel in the red alert area and to avoid it in areas covered by amber warnings.
    The Forth Road Bridge is closed, trains have been cancelled across Scotland, and more than half of CalMacs ferry routes have also been cancelled
    Schools and businesses have been closed, sandbags laid and floodgates closed as people try to get ready for the main impact of the storm
    Powerlines are a particular concern, although disruption to electricity supply appears to be limited at the moment
    The impact of the storm has also been felt right across the UK - with storm damage being felt from Devon to Newcastle
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 06:07:10 pm »
Starting to get a bit blowy now! We're just a bit outside the red zone so won't get the worst of it.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6455 on: Yesterday at 06:14:07 pm »
Yellow Rain warning for Merseyside. Let's hope Liverpool Council have learned their lesson and close the road on Queen's Drive by Sefton Park so someone else doesn't die.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,175
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6456 on: Yesterday at 07:05:46 pm »
I had to dodge some really heavy showers in Waterloo at tea time. Thunder and lightning too. ⚡

It's really mild though.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,474
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6457 on: Yesterday at 09:25:58 pm »
Took 2 of our granddaughters and our dog to Birkenhead Park at about 1 ish the savvy and it was really warm and sunny. Drove back just around 3:30 ish and the heavens properly opened.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 05:15:24 am »
Going to be lashing down for a good 24 hours. Stay safe everyone.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 08:10:13 am »
All calm now. Bit of an anticlimax to be honest after all the hype up here. That said, a body has been pulled out of a river down in in Angus, where the storm was at it's worst. Just a lot of wind up here, the rain wasn't that heavy.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6460 on: Today at 11:09:34 am »
Anyone got a spare boat?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,175
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6461 on: Today at 11:41:45 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:09:34 am
Anyone got a spare boat?
Once I've paddled back from the ASDA you can borrow mine.🌧️🌧️🌧️ 🚣‍♂️🌧️🌧️🌧️
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,605
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6462 on: Today at 11:49:30 am »
We (this region & Wales) were supposed to escape the worst of this - for once!!

And yet, the weather gods always find a way to make sure the NW and Wales gets shitty weather every fucking time.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6463 on: Today at 11:57:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:41:45 am
Once I've paddled back from the ASDA you can borrow mine.🌧️🌧️🌧️ 🚣‍♂️🌧️🌧️🌧️

Cheers bud 👍
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6464 on: Today at 11:58:31 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:49:30 am
We (this region & Wales) were supposed to escape the worst of this - for once!!

And yet, the weather gods always find a way to make sure the NW and Wales gets shitty weather every fucking time.

Looking at the map last night it was surprising to see South Wales, Cumbria and South West Scotland missing the worst of it.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6465 on: Today at 12:08:05 pm »

There is flooding by us
Im worried about getting the train to the match tomorrow , forecast for Liverpool seems quite mild though

One of my mates travels from Glasgow  :(
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,963
  • IFWT
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6466 on: Today at 12:23:36 pm »
My garden is definitely more water logged than usual with heavy rain.  Watching the cat, yesterday, trying to wade her way through it was quite funny.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 