Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar. Forecast looks passable for Cadiz and Malaga, but the rest is looking like showers or light rain. Hoping the sea isn't too rough!



Last time we went on a cruise, we had one windy night..Wife & kids wanted a fairly early one (around midnight) so I popped out to the casino. Had a good run with my $50 () and was quaffing double rum & cokes and a bottle of lager as I dabbled at the small-stakes roulette table for a couple of hours (our cabin came with the complementary drinks). On my walk back, I found myself meandering from side to side down the main thoroughfare of the ship. "Blimey, I'm more pissed than I thought" I pondered, then noticed other people doing the same. I giggled, reasoning that they were all as pissed as me. I giggled more when I realised we were all synchronised meandering.Then realised the ship was gently rocking.Which made me giggle some more.I slept well.