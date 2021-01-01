« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 281885 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 04:06:37 pm »
We've been told everyone is to work from home tomorrow. Red weather warnings all over Aberdeenshire.

Everything fine at the moment but think storm is arriving soon.



Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,587
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 04:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:20:54 pm
The Atlantic can get very rough this time of year.
Good luck.

Well luckily we're not going to stray too far from the coast or head out into deep water. I need to get some sea sickness pills as a precaution though. It ain't the Mersey ferry. 😅

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:50:01 pm
Sounds nice.  Hope you have a good time and the weather isn't too bad.

Ta!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 04:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:13:29 pm
Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar. Forecast looks passable for Cadiz and Malaga, but the rest is looking like showers or light rain. Hoping the sea isn't too rough!


Last time we went on a cruise, we had one windy night..

Wife & kids wanted a fairly early one (around midnight) so I popped out to the casino. Had a good run with my $50 ( ;D) and was quaffing double rum & cokes and a bottle of lager as I dabbled at the small-stakes roulette table for a couple of hours (our cabin came with the complementary drinks). On my walk back, I found myself meandering from side to side down the main thoroughfare of the ship. "Blimey, I'm more pissed than I thought" I pondered, then noticed other people doing the same. I giggled, reasoning that they were all as pissed as me. I giggled more when I realised we were all synchronised meandering.

Then realised the ship was gently rocking.

Which made me giggle some more.

I slept well.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,160
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 04:22:21 pm »
Have a great time on your cruise, Red.

Definitely get those sea sickness tablets just in case. I'd never been sea sick in my life until one rough crossing to the Isle of Man. 🤢

Chances are you'll be fine, but it's best to be prepared.

Enjoy your trip. I imagine Lisboa is on the itinerary? The cruise ships dock right in the city there, just like Liverpool. I love it there.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,684
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 04:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:06:37 pm
We've been told everyone is to work from home tomorrow. Red weather warnings all over Aberdeenshire.

Everything fine at the moment but think storm is arriving soon.

Time to batton down the hatches!
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 04:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:22:32 pm
Time to batton down the hatches!

All our forests are still a huge mess from Storm Arwen 2 years ago.... completely wiped many of them out and taking years to clear out all the fallen trees.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 05:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:53:36 pm
All our forests are still a huge mess from Storm Arwen 2 years ago.... completely wiped many of them out and taking years to clear out all the fallen trees.


We went for a day in the south Lakes about a month or two after Arwen, and I was amazed at the number of trees that had been felled. In one exposed copse, about half (30-40) the trees were downed. As you were driving the country roads, there were the stumps of loads of trees that had fallen across roads and been chainsawed clear.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,587
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:22:21 pm
Have a great time on your cruise, Red.

Definitely get those sea sickness tablets just in case. I'd never been sea sick in my life until one rough crossing to the Isle of Man. 🤢

Chances are you'll be fine, but it's best to be prepared.

Enjoy your trip. I imagine Lisboa is on the itinerary? The cruise ships dock right in the city there, just like Liverpool. I love it there.

Yeah, stopping off Lisbon first. Going to try the trams. There's some amazing vids on YT showing the twisty roads :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L09q5AO7jSk&amp;t=30s&amp;ab_channel=For91DaysTravelBlog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L09q5AO7jSk&amp;t=30s&amp;ab_channel=For91DaysTravelBlog</a>

@Nobby - i watched a few vids of cruises in heavy weather. This one stuck out to me.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o9waSshoWOc&amp;ab_channel=StephenJBurke" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o9waSshoWOc&amp;ab_channel=StephenJBurke</a>

Fred Olsen doesn't have casinos on its ships, but my luck is awful sober, never mind tipsy! ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 10:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:31:35 pm

@Nobby - i watched a few vids of cruises in heavy weather. This one stuck out to me.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o9waSshoWOc&amp;ab_channel=StephenJBurke" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o9waSshoWOc&amp;ab_channel=StephenJBurke</a>



Jesus wept! Ours was nothing like that. We were in the Med for one, so the seas are never going to be as bad as that. A gentle sway that wasnt that noticeable. Until you tried to walk longways through the ship.  :D

Hope you have a really lovely time  8)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,587
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 10:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:01:45 pm

Jesus wept! Ours was nothing like that. We were in the Med for one, so the seas are never going to be as bad as that. A gentle sway that wasnt that noticeable. Until you tried to walk longways through the ship.  :D

Hope you have a really lovely time  8)

thanks! I'm an anxious traveller at the best of times, so hoping this goes smoothly! :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 