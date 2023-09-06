« previous next »
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6280 on: September 6, 2023, 09:02:35 pm »
Just been out for drinks and Tapas, walked a mile home, sweating like a 🐖 so in the garden with a blond witch (and a drink too ) 😅

I love this weather
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6281 on: September 6, 2023, 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September  6, 2023, 07:56:42 pm
Jokes on you cos we fucking love the cold ;D the dog is pathetic in heat but loves going out in the cold/rain.

oh it deffo is worth it, I did the same for ages and kept thinking 'it's only two weeks a year' but weeks like this when it suddenly creeps up it's worth every penny to just be comfortable.

You're a right weirdo you Claire ;D

I used to love taking the dogs for a walk on a winters night. No-one out just us, dogs could leg about and chase rabbits
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6282 on: September 7, 2023, 12:33:29 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2023, 08:45:10 pm
Stayed in most of today. I know my flat was probably like an oven compared to outside, but at least indoors I can laze around in me undies.

Fromola was right about your getting your pants pulled down, eh?
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6283 on: September 7, 2023, 07:11:03 am »
Raining by ours right now
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6284 on: September 7, 2023, 07:18:55 am »
Thundering here but no rain or lightening yet.  Still really hot though even with an easterly breeze 🤷
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6285 on: September 7, 2023, 07:35:29 am »
Having to go back into the office two days a week was times perfectly. Spent the last two days sweating on London Underground. Beautiful.

Back at home today thank fuck.
Offline Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6286 on: September 7, 2023, 07:44:09 am »
Lol I deffo dont miss the central line in the summer!
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6287 on: September 7, 2023, 07:49:18 am »
Quote from: Claire. on September  7, 2023, 07:44:09 am
Lol I deffo dont miss the central line in the summer!

Thankfully dont have to get that any more! To be fair the new Elizabeth Line has air con so its infinitely better. Its the 15 minute walk either end that dies most of the damage though!
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6288 on: September 7, 2023, 07:50:39 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2023, 08:45:10 pm
Stayed in most of today. I know my flat was probably like an oven compared to outside, but at least indoors I can laze around in me undies.

I went for a day out yesterday, didn't feel it wasnt that hot [it was warm] until after 2pm when temperatures went past 25C, was at Broughton 3.30pm & my phone was showing 27C, mind you i did do a bus trip around North Wales yesterday.
Online kellan

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6289 on: September 7, 2023, 12:08:13 pm »
So much dust in this morning's rain, all the cars are absolutely filthy. Looks like someone has poured a bucket of actual mud over them.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6290 on: September 7, 2023, 12:15:15 pm »
Quote from: kellan on September  7, 2023, 12:08:13 pm
So much dust in this morning's rain, all the cars are absolutely filthy. Looks like someone has poured a bucket of actual mud over them.
Bugger. I only washed mine yesterday.  :-\
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6291 on: September 7, 2023, 12:31:26 pm »
Quote from: kellan on September  7, 2023, 12:08:13 pm
So much dust in this morning's rain, all the cars are absolutely filthy. Looks like someone has poured a bucket of actual mud over them.

Saharan sand apaprently, both cars and all the garden furniture are coated in it.
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6292 on: September 7, 2023, 12:40:47 pm »
No sun today,no air either.
Online Draex

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6293 on: September 7, 2023, 12:41:49 pm »
I'm sold! Air con unit for next spring!
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6294 on: September 7, 2023, 12:48:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2023, 12:31:26 pm
Saharan sand apaprently, both cars and all the garden furniture are coated in it.


Don't wipe it off - it can be incredibly abrasive. Ideally spray it off with a hose or jetwash.

Offline Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6295 on: September 7, 2023, 12:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September  7, 2023, 12:41:49 pm
I'm sold! Air con unit for next spring!

Buy it in the winter when they're cheaper!
Offline Pistolero

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6296 on: September 7, 2023, 02:00:56 pm »
Stupid waste of time piece of shit BBC weather app...still showing a forecast that bears no resemblance to reality....
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6297 on: September 7, 2023, 02:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on September  7, 2023, 02:00:56 pm
Stupid waste of time piece of shit BBC weather app...still showing a forecast that bears no resemblance to reality....
I noticed that too. I believe the BBC don't use the Met Office anymore. I use the MO app if I want an accurate forecast these days.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6298 on: September 7, 2023, 02:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  7, 2023, 02:08:19 pm
I noticed that too. I believe the BBC don't use the Met Office anymore. I use the MO app if I want an accurate forecast these days.

I'd swear they use the same dickhead the Express and Mirror uses
Online Draex

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6299 on: September 7, 2023, 02:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September  7, 2023, 12:51:15 pm
Buy it in the winter when they're cheaper!

Will do cheers!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 08:45:53 am »
Play misty for me
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 09:08:40 am »
19c at 5am, I'm already sweating 😓 In Leeds then going to Rugby, the aircon is lovely

Bit foggy too, looked lovely going over the M62 summit, mist on the reservoirs
Offline Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 09:23:03 am »
Absolutely minging out this morning, poor dog was knackered before we even got out the street!
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6303 on: Today at 09:28:40 am »
It's pissing down.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6304 on: Today at 11:36:04 am »
Had some ice packs wrapped in towels in the bed overnight. Life savers.

Meeting my bestie tonight for pizza. In the meantime I'm going to stay home and do a deep clean of the flat. No way I'm setting foot outside in this heat! (It's probably hotter in my flat tbf, but at least indoors and can stay in my jammies!)
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 11:53:11 am »
Sat in the services on the M1 nr Leicester, its 32c
Online Draex

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6306 on: Today at 11:58:59 am »


current mood.
Offline Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6307 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 12:49:22 pm »
Thinking to myself, whilst we've had this hot weather, it's only 2 months until it gets dark before 5pm. :(
Online Draex

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6309 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm »
had a shower, walked downstairs and I'm like

Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6310 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:49:22 pm
Thinking to myself, whilst we've had this hot weather, it's only 2 months until it gets dark before 5pm. :(

I think we're losing something like 2 mins per day,it'll be cold soon enough.

I'm dying today, it's horrible when I'm not moving, was only out the cab for 10 mins signing in at the gatehouse and it's like an oven and the aircon doesn't come on when the engine is off and I'm sat in a queue dying. Still love the heat though, better than freezing my nuts off
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6311 on: Today at 01:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:29:54 pm
had a shower, walked downstairs and I'm like



Fucking hell that's me right now ;D
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6312 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm »
Beautiful here as it's not sunny and we've a lovely breeze blowing through with the doors open ☺️
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6313 on: Today at 01:39:31 pm »
Meant to be trying to run 12 miles tomorrowgoing to have to get up about 5am and itll still be 20 degrees. :o
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6314 on: Today at 01:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:39:31 pm
Meant to be trying to run 12 miles tomorrowgoing to have to get up about 5am and itll still be 20 degrees. :o

Great time to be up. It was 19c at 5 this morning but felt cool, lots of damp on the grass and car, by the time I got to work at 5:50 it was 20 but felt a lot warmer
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6315 on: Today at 02:59:38 pm »
Just loaded my gear in my car for tonight's gig and nearly killed me.
Dreading the actual gig as I will sweat my nads off and hard to get the strength.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6316 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:50:04 pm
Great time to be up. It was 19c at 5 this morning but felt cool, lots of damp on the grass and car, by the time I got to work at 5:50 it was 20 but felt a lot warmer

Best time of the day. Had a great morning fishing, in the water at 4.30 just in time to watch the morning mist and then had a quick swim/hear attack before coming home, dried off in minutes.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6317 on: Today at 03:12:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:34:34 pm
I think we're losing something like 2 mins per day,it'll be cold soon enough.

I'm dying today, it's horrible when I'm not moving, was only out the cab for 10 mins signing in at the gatehouse and it's like an oven and the aircon doesn't come on when the engine is off and I'm sat in a queue dying. Still love the heat though, better than freezing my nuts off

4 minutes per day, actually

https://www.timeanddate.com/sun/uk/liverpool

the rate at which we're losing daylight will gradually slow down from the equinox onwards, then reverse at the solstice. But we still have about five hours of daylight to lose between now and then.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6318 on: Today at 04:02:46 pm »
Online Draex

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6319 on: Today at 04:39:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:35:08 pm
Fucking hell that's me right now ;D



Heard this was you going down the M62 singing Convoy!
