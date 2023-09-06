Thinking to myself, whilst we've had this hot weather, it's only 2 months until it gets dark before 5pm.



I think we're losing something like 2 mins per day,it'll be cold soon enough.I'm dying today, it's horrible when I'm not moving, was only out the cab for 10 mins signing in at the gatehouse and it's like an oven and the aircon doesn't come on when the engine is off and I'm sat in a queue dying. Still love the heat though, better than freezing my nuts off