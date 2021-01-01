« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 272607 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 06:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:01:03 pm
Now you're talking.  :D

We'll be over on Anglesey next week. 🌞

Bit of drizzle next Monday morning then sunshine all week at the moment mate, plus the winds are just a gentle breeze 👌

Where are you staying this time?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:59:01 pm
Didn't put any sun screen on before going out. Regretting it now. My face feels like it's picked up a bit of a burn.



Does it blend in with your beret now?

 ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 09:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm

Does it blend in with your beret now?

 ;D

as long as my nose ain't the same colour as Fergie's I'm good. ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:09:09 pm
Bit of drizzle next Monday morning then sunshine all week at the moment mate, plus the winds are just a gentle breeze 👌

Where are you staying this time?
Sounds good.  8)

We'll be staying near South Stack this time.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 08:02:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
Sounds good.  8)

We'll be staying near South Stack this time.

Ooh nice!  Some lovely walks round there mate 👌
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 08:11:13 am »
Opened the kitchen window at 7am and it was a proper autumn morning, cold air. Walked the lad the bus stop 45 mins later and its already warming up nicely, gonna be another scorcher.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 10:27:20 am »
It's only this week isn't it?

Sick of it already, me poor dog was goosed on the walk this morning ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm »
32C forecast for the SE this week. Bloody hell.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:45:23 pm
32C forecast for the SE this week. Bloody hell.
Enjoy.   8)
It won't be long before it's minus 32C   :P
