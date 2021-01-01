Now you're talking. We'll be over on Anglesey next week. 🌞
Didn't put any sun screen on before going out. Regretting it now. My face feels like it's picked up a bit of a burn.
Does it blend in with your beret now?
Bit of drizzle next Monday morning then sunshine all week at the moment mate, plus the winds are just a gentle breeze 👌Where are you staying this time?
Sounds good. We'll be staying near South Stack this time.
32C forecast for the SE this week. Bloody hell.
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]