Driving from north of the city last night was fun. The rain was that heavy you couldn't see the road. Also, on Waterloo Road near the big Home Bargains store there was water shooting upwards into the air out of drains. It sounded like I had a drummer playing on my car roof. Floods everywhere.



The bridge on Queens Drive towards Sefton Park is closed again due to flooding and someone ending up on the roof of their car as it conked out in the deep flood water and stranded them.