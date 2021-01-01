« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 267129 times)

Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 03:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:06:16 pm
Storm on the way, isn't there? Looks like we might be swimming on Saturday from BBCs maps!

Im in work tomorrow at 5am, loads of local jobs according to the planner, I'm going to get drowned

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:40:45 pm
Ive organised a 70th birthday party for my Dad tomorrow. There was a storm on my birthday in July too. :no

I bought a 6 x 3m Marquee of Amazon when the missus was 50 end of July 2019, thanks fuck I did as it pissed down all day and would have ruined the party, had to break it out twice since for her birthday - I get better weather in mid December for mine
Offline Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 05:07:00 pm »
Feels like storm season has arrived two months early. Fuck knows what September is going to be like. :(
Offline Peabee

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 05:11:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:18 pm
Im in work tomorrow at 5am, loads of local jobs according to the planner, I'm going to get drowned

I bought a 6 x 3m Marquee of Amazon when the missus was 50 end of July 2019, thanks fuck I did as it pissed down all day and would have ruined the party, had to break it out twice since for her birthday - I get better weather in mid December for mine

A week before my birthday, I said its always sunny on my bday Sods law.
Offline Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 08:02:23 am »
Got drenched walking the dog ;D and typically, gone off a bit now we're back.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 08:08:52 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:02:23 am
Got drenched walking the dog ;D and typically, gone off a bit now we're back.

Some twat didn't strap the load on the trailer I picked up this morning so I've had to wander around the yard in the pissing down rain trying to get sorted . My big coat has let water in so my shirt and thus back was soaked. I'm sat at TJ Morris in Gillmoss and it's still raining but not rattling the cab roof like it was when I got here at 7.
