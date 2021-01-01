Storm on the way, isn't there? Looks like we might be swimming on Saturday from BBCs maps!



Ive organised a 70th birthday party for my Dad tomorrow. There was a storm on my birthday in July too.



Im in work tomorrow at 5am, loads of local jobs according to the planner, I'm going to get drownedI bought a 6 x 3m Marquee of Amazon when the missus was 50 end of July 2019, thanks fuck I did as it pissed down all day and would have ruined the party, had to break it out twice since for her birthday - I get better weather in mid December for mine