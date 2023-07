No support in any of the GFS ensembles for that scenario.



Could change but more likely mid August.



There was no support on the next GFS run!But at the time I posted, the ENS did have some support for that evolution.I've been following the GFS (as it goes out the furthest) closer than usual to try to see some settled light at the end of the very wet tunnel, and it does keep showing a better evolution (on most but not all) runs as we move into August.