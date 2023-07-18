At least another 4 weeks of this shite!



Not necessarily.Things can change relatively quickly.Last two output runs from one of the main models (that goes out the longest) shows, right at the end of the run as we move into August, the troughing to our north nudging eastwards, which opens the door for high pressure to our south to ridge northwards.This would be an almost perfect set-up for this region - warm (around 25c), sunny, very light winds from the S/SE.The problem is, looking at that far out, the butterfly effect just gets more and more amplified at that range so tomorrow that timeframe could be the total opposite. Part of being able to interpret these maps is watching for run-on-run trends.