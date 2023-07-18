« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6080 on: July 18, 2023, 02:31:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 18, 2023, 02:28:11 pm
I'm just hoping it improves for when we come to Anglesey in September.

Weather is awful in Sefton Park today.
🌧️

😓

September's usually beautiful mate regardless of what the summer has been like so you should be fine 👍
harryc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6081 on: July 18, 2023, 03:13:30 pm
At least another 4 weeks of this shite!
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6082 on: July 18, 2023, 03:55:25 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 18, 2023, 02:31:40 pm
September's usually beautiful mate regardless of what the summer has been like so you should be fine 👍
That sounds promising. Thanks. 😊👍
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6083 on: July 18, 2023, 04:11:30 pm
Quote from: harryc on July 18, 2023, 03:13:30 pm
At least another 4 weeks of this shite!


Not necessarily.

Things can change relatively quickly.

Last two output runs from one of the main models (that goes out the longest) shows, right at the end of the run as we move into August, the troughing to our north nudging eastwards, which opens the door for high pressure to our south to ridge northwards.

This would be an almost perfect set-up for this region - warm (around 25c), sunny, very light winds from the S/SE.



The problem is, looking at that far out, the butterfly effect just gets more and more amplified at that range so tomorrow that timeframe could be the total opposite. Part of being able to interpret these maps is watching for run-on-run trends.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6084 on: July 19, 2023, 10:19:29 am
Just seen a load of sunflowers in bloom. They don't normally come out until late August/ early September.  They're at least a month early
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6085 on: July 19, 2023, 10:39:54 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 18, 2023, 04:11:30 pm

Not necessarily.

Things can change relatively quickly.

Last two output runs from one of the main models (that goes out the longest) shows, right at the end of the run as we move into August, the troughing to our north nudging eastwards, which opens the door for high pressure to our south to ridge northwards.

This would be an almost perfect set-up for this region - warm (around 25c), sunny, very light winds from the S/SE.



The problem is, looking at that far out, the butterfly effect just gets more and more amplified at that range so tomorrow that timeframe could be the total opposite. Part of being able to interpret these maps is watching for run-on-run trends.

Wife's birthday on the 29th so hoping for nice weather by the end of July
tubby

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6086 on: July 19, 2023, 10:41:59 am
Getting a bit bored with this rain now, would love to be able to walk the dog at lunchtime without getting drenched.  Every day last week and this week so far.
John C

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6087 on: July 19, 2023, 10:38:45 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July 19, 2023, 10:19:29 am
Just seen a load of sunflowers in bloom. They don't normally come out until late August/ early September.  They're at least a month early
One of mine is out as I expected mate, my mum's always bloomed healthily in July.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 02:55:14 pm
Quote from: John C on July 19, 2023, 10:38:45 pm
One of mine is out as I expected mate, my mum's always bloomed healthily in July.

That's a relief to hear, mate. There's some up on Park Road that don't normally pop out until late August at the earliest, that's why they caught my attention so I googled when they typically come out.
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 03:04:02 pm
I just single handedly managed to make our (work) information archive fully shared with my offshore colleagues - 30 odd of them - fixing a years-old problem so want Sefton Park to get sunny so I can buy a couple bottles of lager and bask at a successful Friday

One hour to go

Rain possible  ;)
harryc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 18, 2023, 04:11:30 pm

Not necessarily.

Things can change relatively quickly.

Last two output runs from one of the main models (that goes out the longest) shows, right at the end of the run as we move into August, the troughing to our north nudging eastwards, which opens the door for high pressure to our south to ridge northwards.

This would be an almost perfect set-up for this region - warm (around 25c), sunny, very light winds from the S/SE.



The problem is, looking at that far out, the butterfly effect just gets more and more amplified at that range so tomorrow that timeframe could be the total opposite. Part of being able to interpret these maps is watching for run-on-run trends.

No support in any of the GFS ensembles for that scenario.

Could change but more likely mid August.
redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 05:35:31 pm
My unqualified opinion: we are actually having pretty normal British weather, despite what is going on in Europe. Cold spring, nice May/June, rubbish July. My totally ignorant prediction is that it will stay cold until mid/late August, then warm up again for a nice September and part of October.
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 05:49:30 pm
That's pretty spot on

July I always find rainy

I looked for reasons we aren't getting the Europe heatwave. Basically the Jetstream position locking us out, we are now expected to get rain til early August, maybe some heat after

The Greeks call this Cerberus.. I think we are lucky to avoid it

We aren't built for 35+ temps

I agree this is normal for us.

Normal ain't bad.

Personally I'd like some more sun but no not Cerberus.

redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm
Yeah, I've said the same: I'm a bit sick of the wind, rain, and cold, but we can deal with that. 40 degree C, not sure how we'd cope.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6095 on: Today at 01:53:47 am
We gotta nice light show going on over Boston at the moment,some good old thunder,damn that one was close!
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6096 on: Today at 01:54:42 am
Got rain tonight but Greenbank road lane or drive it's trees as natural umbrellas

A nice rain. Didn't need cooled much. The kind of rain you take on the chin
Titi Camara

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6097 on: Today at 05:30:05 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:54:42 am
Got rain tonight but Greenbank road lane or drive it's trees as natural umbrellas

A nice rain. Didn't need cooled much. The kind of rain you take on the chin

;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #6098 on: Today at 05:40:33 am
Again with the smilies barrage.. You got a hardon for me today mate?

I haven't slept. But I can hear the birds singing in Sefton Park. It's really beautiful.

I saw the sun come up and it was fucking gorgeous. Rain or not, these are short nights.

But the scattering of light... I won't apologize for wanting to be attuned to nature.

Even as we fuck her :(
