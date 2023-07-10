« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 263684 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,265
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6040 on: July 10, 2023, 01:11:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2023, 10:53:53 am
We have RAIN!!!!

Real wet stuff not the odd spit or spot like we've been getting, it's actually wetting the ground!

Woohoo 👏👏👏👏
☔😃  :wellin 😃☔

It's lashing down here too.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6041 on: July 10, 2023, 01:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 10, 2023, 01:11:42 pm
☔😃  :wellin 😃☔

It's lashing down here too.

It's not stopped yet either 😁

I've just said to Paul I never thought I'd be so happy to be stuck indoors because it's raining but here we are 😂

I'm going to finish my brew then don coat and wellies for a wander round the garden.  I'm sure some of the plants will be doing a little happy jig ☺️
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,410
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6042 on: July 10, 2023, 01:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 10, 2023, 01:11:42 pm
☔😃  :wellin 😃☔

It's lashing down here too.

i had to put the mudguards on the bike  :o
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6043 on: July 10, 2023, 06:10:13 pm »
Pissing down in Boston as well,got rained out for painting . Just got a weather alert on my phone for thunderstorms moving into the area over the next few hours.
« Last Edit: July 10, 2023, 06:23:27 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6044 on: July 10, 2023, 06:48:50 pm »
So we've gone from nice steady rain to gale force winds that have consequently wrecked the fucking garden now that everything's been watered 😡
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,265
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6045 on: July 10, 2023, 09:50:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2023, 06:48:50 pm
So we've gone from nice steady rain to gale force winds that have consequently wrecked the fucking garden now that everything's been watered 😡
:duh
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,058
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6046 on: July 10, 2023, 10:00:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2023, 06:48:50 pm
So we've gone from nice steady rain to gale force winds that have consequently wrecked the fucking garden now that everything's been watered 😡

:(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6047 on: July 11, 2023, 01:06:04 pm »
Torrential rain on my lunch hour

Ah well

I gotta eat

Has actually gone off a lot now I'm out in it. Maybe I should just ignore the rain if that's how it works
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,751
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6048 on: July 11, 2023, 01:28:38 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 11, 2023, 01:06:04 pm
Torrential rain on my lunch hour

Ah well

I gotta eat

Has actually gone off a lot now I'm out in it. Maybe I should just ignore the rain if that's how it works

I did ignore it yesterday and consequently sat at my desk soaked until about hometime. Don't think that worked either. ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6049 on: July 11, 2023, 06:59:36 pm »
It hammered down for almost eight hours yesterday,just one heavy shower this morning but we have rain forecast every day until next Wednesday.

If that doesn't revive the lawn nothing will.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,927
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6050 on: July 11, 2023, 09:59:23 pm »
We kind of sleepwalked into that lovely spell from around mid-May to late-June, but it's been pants ever since.

Got a mate who lives in Kent and they've had hardly any rain since the weather broke up here.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,322
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6051 on: July 12, 2023, 10:09:11 am »
The weather has been particularly depressing this summer. The Winter felt long, and Spring was non-existant. We had 2-3 weeks of lovely weather between late May and mid-June, but it's just been grey since. Just a couple of months until we go back to sitting in darkness for 6 months again. Bleak.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6052 on: July 15, 2023, 11:29:42 am »
Storm out of nowhere, torrential rain

Kinda fun
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,990
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6053 on: July 15, 2023, 12:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July 12, 2023, 10:09:11 am
The weather has been particularly depressing this summer. The Winter felt long, and Spring was non-existant. We had 2-3 weeks of lovely weather between late May and mid-June, but it's just been grey since. Just a couple of months until we go back to sitting in darkness for 6 months again. Bleak.

not arf.....and shaping up into the worst July i can recall...rain fuckin rain....grey skies...thunderstorms...and forecast's the same until August at least.....an arsewipingly shite summer and no mistake
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6054 on: July 15, 2023, 01:07:09 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 15, 2023, 11:29:42 am
Storm out of nowhere, torrential rain

Kinda fun

Effin shit meself.  Was laying on my couch then there was a flash and the thunder was about two seconds later.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,987
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6055 on: July 15, 2023, 01:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July 12, 2023, 10:09:11 am
The weather has been particularly depressing this summer. The Winter felt long, and Spring was non-existant. We had 2-3 weeks of lovely weather between late May and mid-June, but it's just been grey since. Just a couple of months until we go back to sitting in darkness for 6 months again. Bleak.

Yep, & it's kind of pissing me off too, although at least it's a little easier to sleep at night with out the heat, daft thing is, for those couple of weeks last month we were warmer than the Algarve, now feels like mid winter without the long dark nights. :no
Logged
#Sausages

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6056 on: July 15, 2023, 01:55:44 pm »
Very windy, cold and wet here yesterday and today.  I could happily put the heating on as its that horrible damp cold that gets to your bones.

Forecast says it's 17° but feels like 12° 🥶
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,168
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6057 on: July 15, 2023, 02:14:05 pm »
My neck of the woods 7pm last night.

https://youtu.be/6WEjTletfS4
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,058
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6058 on: July 15, 2023, 02:55:12 pm »
Went straight from winter to summer to autumn. Snowing in March, then 4-5 weeks of 25C plus heat in May and June; now it's languishing in the mid-teens in July. Crazy weather.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,265
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6059 on: July 15, 2023, 07:10:26 pm »
The media were predicting 40°C for the UK in July. Of course, all we've had is an early autumn.  :butt
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,751
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6060 on: July 15, 2023, 07:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 15, 2023, 07:10:26 pm
The media were predicting 40°C for the UK in July. Of course, all we've had is an early autumn.  :butt

To be honest, even if I don't love the autumnal weather, its much better than the heatwave that is hitting Europe. Temperatures over 40 deg, parts of Spain had surface temperatures of 60 degree. I can live better with wind and drizzle.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,058
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6061 on: July 15, 2023, 08:28:24 pm »
Yeah. As much as I love a blue sky, this weather is tolerable for me. I'm still only wearing a t-shirt, and it's not dark at 5pm. The past few weeks my back has been dripping like a water fall, I've been sweating so much.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,752
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6062 on: July 15, 2023, 08:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 15, 2023, 08:28:24 pm
Yeah. As much as I love a blue sky, this weather is tolerable for me. I'm still only wearing a t-shirt

Red Beret getting daring by opting for the no pants look...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6063 on: July 16, 2023, 03:15:25 am »
Quote from: kesey on July 15, 2023, 01:07:09 pm
Effin shit meself.  Was laying on my couch then there was a flash and the thunder was about two seconds later.
I was getting some blessed sleep after having woken up early to politely honestly cancel the zen centre

Soul searchin

You get it man. You endure and sleep and
BWWWWWaaAAAAAM

Thunderclap commanding out of nowhere
startled me awake

I had a good day like

Reason I moved where I is, it's impossible to escape nature

Some people would like big fuck off forts with silent archers and a big old moat

I'd rather a skinny tent and the woman I love

Let the rain hammer down

Zen uhhh

Came back and wrote a song. Now I know there's a place for me. First person to know I am willing to sit zazen with a group: Victoria.

Second person: who reads this post first?

I went so overboard in life's experiences today, got a new song "Pen" (yoooou never pick up yoooooour)

and break onetwothreefourfive
conceptionsjustlikethat
                                                     

I helped others today, brother
Really helped

Some days you can feel the karma flow in and out almost like you're some Holy vessel

What I'm saying is I got poured on tonight and rain is just the world crying with me


                     
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,058
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6064 on: July 16, 2023, 08:03:56 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 15, 2023, 08:45:14 pm
Red Beret getting daring by opting for the no pants look...

tbf, I've had gout for three weeks so could barely walk anywhere anyway. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,752
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6065 on: July 16, 2023, 01:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 16, 2023, 08:03:56 am
tbf, I've had gout for three weeks so could barely walk anywhere anyway. ;D

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6066 on: July 16, 2023, 01:39:52 pm »
And it's hot again eyyy
Haha me last night. Got a bit o romance problems but something I'll sort

Sunny days - storm - sunny days - storm

I like it like this, when you can feel the heat baking off the pavement (it's not quite that level today) followed by an absolute deluge. It's good for the trees

All the next week looks like this:
Nice day / rainy day / nice day / rainy day
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,265
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6067 on: July 16, 2023, 03:44:28 pm »
Going by BBC earlier the weather is going to be like this for the rest of July.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6068 on: July 16, 2023, 03:57:26 pm »
Sounds about right for July.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6069 on: July 16, 2023, 07:43:58 pm »
My phone has been going off like a mad fucker today with weather warnings,tornadoes.flash flooding etc.It's all out in the western parts of Mass,it's raining alot here in town but not even heard a rumble of thunder.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,987
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6070 on: July 16, 2023, 10:45:43 pm »
I'm blaming the Cricket, before The Ashes started it was dry, sunny & baking, now the weather has turned to shit, feel once the Cricket is over the weather will be good again. ;D
« Last Edit: July 16, 2023, 10:52:25 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,686
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6071 on: Yesterday at 09:12:54 am »
weather on radio x said we've got this for a month and then the heatwaves that are effecting mainland Europe will be coming to get us 😭
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6072 on: Yesterday at 09:33:06 am »
Met up with some friends from university for some walking in the Brecon Beacons over the weekend.

Worst weather I've ever experienced for hiking. Must've been 60mph+ winds at the top of Pen-Y-Fan with horizontal rain. Did our 12.5 mile loop without stopping as there was no shelter at all.

Horrific weather for July.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,867
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6073 on: Yesterday at 10:39:44 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 16, 2023, 10:45:43 pm
I'm blaming the Cricket, before The Ashes started it was dry, sunny & baking, now the weather has turned to shit, feel once the Cricket is over the weather will be good again. ;D

Wimbledon too ;D

Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:12:54 am
weather on radio x said we've got this for a month and then the heatwaves that are effecting mainland Europe will be coming to get us 😭

Don't want the temps they are getting, but I do want a long hot August and September. Autumn is 2 months away and then it's 6 months of cold dark miserable days and trying to work out if we can afford to put the heating on or not.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,927
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6074 on: Yesterday at 04:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:12:54 am
weather on radio x said we've got this for a month and then the heatwaves that are effecting mainland Europe will be coming to get us 😭


They're just guessing.

What's happening is a dominance of high pressure over the Polar region. This is split the big area of deep low pressure that's usually over there, with those blobs of cold low pressure displaced much further south. That in turn drives the Jetstream to take a much more southerly path than it would normally do in summer.

The impact 'on the ground' is that for more northern areas of Europe and North America, there's unsettled weather as these lows meander around.

But it also traps the heat at more southerly latitudes, heat which would normally dissipate northwards (warming northern Europe, northern North America)

This set-up could last for another month, or it could change within a week. Nobody knows. Meteorological organisations didn't spot it becoming a feature this summer, and none are able to say when it will end.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6075 on: Yesterday at 04:54:52 pm »
Absolutely perfect weather for crops though - loads of water, loads of sunlight in the gaps. Should be a bumper harvest.

My lawn has done at least 6" in a week, would love to be able to harvest that ::)
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • JFT 97
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6076 on: Today at 02:08:16 pm »
Pfft watching the rain and looking at the forecast might as well not bother packing shorts for Anglesey for the end of this week and next.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 