weather on radio x said we've got this for a month and then the heatwaves that are effecting mainland Europe will be coming to get us 😭



They're just guessing.What's happening is a dominance of high pressure over the Polar region. This is split the big area of deep low pressure that's usually over there, with those blobs of cold low pressure displaced much further south. That in turn drives the Jetstream to take a much more southerly path than it would normally do in summer.The impact 'on the ground' is that for more northern areas of Europe and North America, there's unsettled weather as these lows meander around.But it also traps the heat at more southerly latitudes, heat which would normally dissipate northwards (warming northern Europe, northern North America)This set-up could last for another month, or it could change within a week. Nobody knows. Meteorological organisations didn't spot it becoming a feature this summer, and none are able to say when it will end.