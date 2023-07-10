Effin shit meself. Was laying on my couch then there was a flash and the thunder was about two seconds later.
I was getting some blessed sleep after having woken up early to politely honestly cancel the zen centre
Soul searchin
You get it man. You endure and sleep and
BWWWWWaaAAAAAM
Thunderclap commanding out of nowhere
startled me awake
I had a good day like
Reason I moved where I is, it's impossible to escape nature
Some people would like big fuck off forts with silent archers and a big old moat
I'd rather a skinny tent and the woman I love
Let the rain hammer down
Zen uhhh
Came back and wrote a song. Now I know there's a place for me. First person to know I am willing to sit zazen with a group: Victoria.
Second person: who reads this post first?
I went so overboard in life's experiences today, got a new song "Pen" (yoooou never pick up yoooooour)
and break onetwothreefourfive
conceptionsjustlikethat
I helped others today, brother
Really helped
Some days you can feel the karma flow in and out almost like you're some Holy vessel
What I'm saying is I got poured on tonight and rain is just the world crying with me