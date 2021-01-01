We have RAIN!!!!Real wet stuff not the odd spit or spot like we've been getting, it's actually wetting the ground!Woohoo 👏👏👏👏
☔😃 😃☔It's lashing down here too.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
So we've gone from nice steady rain to gale force winds that have consequently wrecked the fucking garden now that everything's been watered 😡
Torrential rain on my lunch hourAh wellI gotta eatHas actually gone off a lot now I'm out in it. Maybe I should just ignore the rain if that's how it works
