Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 01:45:27 pm
Last winter was especially bad for me. Week after week of grim, overcast weather with seemingly never ending rain. That said, I'm not a fan of being drenched in my own sweat every day either.

Spring is deffo my season.
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 02:51:00 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 22, 2023, 01:45:27 pm
Last winter was especially bad for me. Week after week of grim, overcast weather with seemingly never ending rain. That said, I'm not a fan of being drenched in my own sweat every day either.

Spring is deffo my season.

Haa yep, was on a bus last week, i'd only been on it a few minutes & i was caked in my own sweat it was that hot [the leather seats didn't help either], the heat on the bus was like when you open the oven door when the roast meat joint you've been cooking is done.

I'm more of a spring person too, i love April/May when the days are getting longer, the nights are not so humid either, i hate winter, sunrise around 8.30 in the morning, & sunset around 4pm.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 22, 2023, 02:51:00 pm
Haa yep, was on a bus last week, i'd only been on it a few minutes & i was caked in my own sweat it was that hot [the leather seats didn't help either], the heat on the bus was like when you open the oven door when the roast meat joint you've been cooking is done.

I'm more of a spring person too, i love April/May when the days are getting longer, the nights are not so humid either, i hate winter, sunrise around 8.30 in the morning, & sunset around 4pm.

Was it one of the busses Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson bought that don't have aircon nor opening windows?
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 03:41:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2023, 03:20:02 pm
Was it one of the busses Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson bought that don't have aircon nor opening windows?

No it wasnt it was the Arriva 89 from St Helens, i sat at the front upper deck of the bus, should have sat further down
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 04:31:05 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 22, 2023, 03:41:29 pm
No it wasnt it was the Arriva 89 from St Helens, i sat at the front upper deck of the bus, should have sat further down

No wonder you were hot, sitting on the top deck of a greenhouse :lmao

Spare a thought for Night Trampers, they're attempting to sleep in HGV's with no aircon (only works with the engine running) in this weather. One of ours was telling me it was 31c and his bedding is now grey.

I had a trampers wagon last Saturday and that stunk - although he is a Manc so could just have been that ;D
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 05:36:35 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 22, 2023, 02:51:00 pm
Haa yep, was on a bus last week, i'd only been on it a few minutes & i was caked in my own sweat it was that hot [the leather seats didn't help either], the heat on the bus was like when you open the oven door when the roast meat joint you've been cooking is done.

I'm more of a spring person too, i love April/May when the days are getting longer, the nights are not so humid either, i hate winter, sunrise around 8.30 in the morning, & sunset around 4pm.

I remember my bedroom when I was a kid being like that. The landing in summer was already an oven, but then you went into my bedroom and felt the temperature jump another 10 degrees. The sun shone through the window from about 3pm till 9pm, so basically the hottest part of the day.

Was out walking today and my brow was literally wet with sweat. Glad to be home with the fan on and some of that cooling mist spray.
Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 25, 2023, 02:16:38 pm
Thunder in L4!
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 25, 2023, 02:22:22 pm
Sefton Park with heavy rain and thunder

Nice
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 25, 2023, 02:34:25 pm
Absolutely lashing down for about 30 minutes, with a bit of thunder mixed in. Seems to have died down a bit now. My flat is still an oven though, even with all the windows open.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 25, 2023, 03:42:30 pm
We've just had some rain and thunder, cooled right down now
Crosby Nick

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 25, 2023, 04:04:47 pm
Went for a run this morning at about half 10 thinking Id get out before it got too hot. Was 28 degrees already. Minging.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 25, 2023, 06:34:55 pm
I like it warm but it's too warm, i'm sweating cobs here  :D
Samie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 01:44:54 am
Thank fuck this "heatwave" is over.  Return to some normality now.
Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 08:44:20 am
Had a lovely walk with the dog this morning in the breeze, until he nearly pissed on a bee. It was not pleased.
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:27:10 am
saw an article on the Echo site saying the Met office is predicting 40C temps again for July. :(

Two years on the bounce? That's insane.
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:46:25 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:27:10 am
saw an article on the Echo site saying the Met office is predicting 40C temps again for July. :(

Two years on the bounce? That's insane.
I saw that. Although the Echo is a comic these days, so you take anything they say with a large helping of salt.
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:55:44 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:46:25 am
I saw that. Although the Echo is a comic these days, so you take anything they say with a large helping of salt.

Hope you're right, mate. I doubt it will get quite that hot here, but it's not going to make much difference if it's 35-37 or 40.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:01:14 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:46:25 am
I saw that. Although the Echo is a comic these days, so you take anything they say with a large helping of salt.

I was thinking that - the Express takes the worst case scenario and states that as what will happen and then the Mirror and the Echo do the same.
redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:02:56 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:27:10 am
saw an article on the Echo site saying the Met office is predicting 40C temps again for July. :(

Two years on the bounce? That's insane.

It could well be hotter this year, because 'El Niño' is stronger this year. Next year too, then it should calm down a bit.



I'm at a point where I think we all have to adapt to the new climate a bit more. Just imagine you'd moved to Spain or Portugal, and how you'd deal with the weather there. It's mostly to do with agriculture and gardens and so on - we need to chamge what we plant, go for plants that need less water. Houses too, insulation will help to keep them cooler, but maybe also get ibto the gabit of having curtains closed during the day.
Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:43:16 am
proper air con installation needs to be a thing, I was looking over the weekend and it's about £6k installed for a multi-room setup. Someone on reddit was saying it's the install cost because the certified installers are thin on the ground over here, cos the units themselves aren't that expensive, they were talking about a one room system, £500 for the unit and £1500 for the install. I've got a portable one which works great in the office where I've got a low window, but the bay windows at the front both only have a single small window at the top and I have to extend the pipe and it's a pain getting it to sit right and unfortunately, the front is where the house gets battered by the sun.

wondering what'd add more value, new windows or installed air con, I know the air con would be better for me.
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:47:24 am
You can get portable aircon units, but they're bloody expensive to run, and energy prices are already crazy.
Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
I've got one and it doesn't cost that much, bout £2-3/day using it for ~8 hours, just an arse to use at the front cos of the high windows and it weighs 35kg so moving it up and down is traumatic.

If I got the windows changed, I'd buy another portable to keep down there.
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:38:59 am
England is terrible for air conditioning. Go abroad and we seem so badly equipped. Especially now blazing summers seem more of a thing and are here to stay

That said they are expensive to run.

I have a couple fat Meaco fans. It's so humid lately that I can run my dehumidifier for six hours before it fills up

Temperatures look high this week but at the saner end of the scale, low 20s
Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:54:59 am
they're getting better with the running costs, this is the newer version of mine - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08ZCQPJ2K?tag=track-ecv-uk-86545-21&linkCode=osi&th=1&ascsubtag=ecSEP3k3jljcqotiz - 1kw.

I looked around for a while before I bought it and made sure it was A rated, at the time delonghi was the best for that.
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 08:41:20 am
Accurate. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/igC0HsuYK8Y&amp;ab_channel=HayleyMorris" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/igC0HsuYK8Y&amp;ab_channel=HayleyMorris</a>
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 10:07:21 am
Cold, windy, grey and wet here.  Seriously considering putting the heating on or lighting the fire 😕
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 10:36:47 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:07:21 am
Cold, windy, grey and wet here.  Seriously considering putting the heating on or lighting the fire 😕

One extreme to the other
