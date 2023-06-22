Last winter was especially bad for me. Week after week of grim, overcast weather with seemingly never ending rain. That said, I'm not a fan of being drenched in my own sweat every day either.



Spring is deffo my season.



Haa yep, was on a bus last week, i'd only been on it a few minutes & i was caked in my own sweat it was that hot [the leather seats didn't help either], the heat on the bus was like when you open the oven door when the roast meat joint you've been cooking is done.I'm more of a spring person too, i love April/May when the days are getting longer, the nights are not so humid either, i hate winter, sunrise around 8.30 in the morning, & sunset around 4pm.