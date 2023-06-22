« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 01:45:27 pm
Last winter was especially bad for me. Week after week of grim, overcast weather with seemingly never ending rain. That said, I'm not a fan of being drenched in my own sweat every day either.

Spring is deffo my season.
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 02:51:00 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 22, 2023, 01:45:27 pm
Last winter was especially bad for me. Week after week of grim, overcast weather with seemingly never ending rain. That said, I'm not a fan of being drenched in my own sweat every day either.

Spring is deffo my season.

Haa yep, was on a bus last week, i'd only been on it a few minutes & i was caked in my own sweat it was that hot [the leather seats didn't help either], the heat on the bus was like when you open the oven door when the roast meat joint you've been cooking is done.

I'm more of a spring person too, i love April/May when the days are getting longer, the nights are not so humid either, i hate winter, sunrise around 8.30 in the morning, & sunset around 4pm.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 22, 2023, 02:51:00 pm
Haa yep, was on a bus last week, i'd only been on it a few minutes & i was caked in my own sweat it was that hot [the leather seats didn't help either], the heat on the bus was like when you open the oven door when the roast meat joint you've been cooking is done.

I'm more of a spring person too, i love April/May when the days are getting longer, the nights are not so humid either, i hate winter, sunrise around 8.30 in the morning, & sunset around 4pm.

Was it one of the busses Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson bought that don't have aircon nor opening windows?
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 03:41:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2023, 03:20:02 pm
Was it one of the busses Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson bought that don't have aircon nor opening windows?

No it wasnt it was the Arriva 89 from St Helens, i sat at the front upper deck of the bus, should have sat further down
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 04:31:05 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 22, 2023, 03:41:29 pm
No it wasnt it was the Arriva 89 from St Helens, i sat at the front upper deck of the bus, should have sat further down

No wonder you were hot, sitting on the top deck of a greenhouse :lmao

Spare a thought for Night Trampers, they're attempting to sleep in HGV's with no aircon (only works with the engine running) in this weather. One of ours was telling me it was 31c and his bedding is now grey.

I had a trampers wagon last Saturday and that stunk - although he is a Manc so could just have been that ;D
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 22, 2023, 05:36:35 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 22, 2023, 02:51:00 pm
Haa yep, was on a bus last week, i'd only been on it a few minutes & i was caked in my own sweat it was that hot [the leather seats didn't help either], the heat on the bus was like when you open the oven door when the roast meat joint you've been cooking is done.

I'm more of a spring person too, i love April/May when the days are getting longer, the nights are not so humid either, i hate winter, sunrise around 8.30 in the morning, & sunset around 4pm.

I remember my bedroom when I was a kid being like that. The landing in summer was already an oven, but then you went into my bedroom and felt the temperature jump another 10 degrees. The sun shone through the window from about 3pm till 9pm, so basically the hottest part of the day.

Was out walking today and my brow was literally wet with sweat. Glad to be home with the fan on and some of that cooling mist spray.
Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 02:16:38 pm
Thunder in L4!
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 02:22:22 pm
Sefton Park with heavy rain and thunder

Nice
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 02:34:25 pm
Absolutely lashing down for about 30 minutes, with a bit of thunder mixed in. Seems to have died down a bit now. My flat is still an oven though, even with all the windows open.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 03:42:30 pm
We've just had some rain and thunder, cooled right down now
Crosby Nick

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:04:47 pm
Went for a run this morning at about half 10 thinking Id get out before it got too hot. Was 28 degrees already. Minging.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 06:34:55 pm
I like it warm but it's too warm, i'm sweating cobs here  :D
Samie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 01:44:54 am
Thank fuck this "heatwave" is over.  Return to some normality now.
