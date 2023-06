I'm sweating now in Tshirt and shorts, Rob's clobber I would hateHave worked some tough jobs, oil industry last one before I landed my gaming industry dream job, but that kind of getup is not funAnyway, for anyone keeping count of the jinxing, me and a friend have confirmed a time we are meeting up Saturday, I have told him to wear shades hahaAnd loads of people will be out for Africa Oye..Set my phone app to Saturday, map view and..