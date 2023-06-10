Nothing here yet 😟
Been making audio recordings of the thunderAt one point there was lightning and thunder at the same time! So, overhead?Love it. Absolutely love it
Meh, I'm already fed up of the rain.
Still going in south Liverpool. Will be until about 11pm. Much needed. Sprinklers cost me a fortune last few weeks
Might get another storm tomorrow
Whose saying that?
22 on Smithdown but feels as warm as yesterday just cause the wind isn't as wildTiny bit overcast tooI really wouldn't mind a summer weather cycle of crack the flags > storm > crack the flags > stormGotta say though buying a dehumidifier was a brilliant idea for weekends like this weekend
Careful you don't leave it on for too long, those things can be expensive to run.
Heading this way now. Going to be livley over Liverpool in less than an hour.
Hope you don't get what we've had, the roads are flooded. Just ran my lad to cadets and at the end of our road the manhole cover was floating and shit brown water was gushing out, the stink of shit was horrendous, its got to be a foot deep or more in places on some roads. Rain stopped now, just lightning now.
Nope thunder is here nowSefton Park storm second time in a few days I love it
