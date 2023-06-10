« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 255682 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5840 on: June 10, 2023, 07:46:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2023, 07:37:39 pm
Nothing here yet 😟
Nothing heading your way either, according to lightning maps. Closest to you is Liverpool Bay and Irish Sea between you and Dublin.

It's very dark here in north Liverpool just now. Heavy rain and thunder. The garden is ecstatic. 😃
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5841 on: June 10, 2023, 07:57:41 pm »
Been making audio recordings of the thunder

At one point there was lightning and thunder at the same time! So, overhead?

Love it. Absolutely love it
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5842 on: June 10, 2023, 07:58:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 10, 2023, 07:57:41 pm
Been making audio recordings of the thunder

At one point there was lightning and thunder at the same time! So, overhead?

Love it. Absolutely love it

Meh, I'm already fed up of the rain.  :-\
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5843 on: June 10, 2023, 08:17:32 pm »
Don't think we are getting anything here
Online Livbes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5844 on: June 10, 2023, 08:39:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 10, 2023, 07:58:24 pm
Meh, I'm already fed up of the rain.  :-\

Still going in south Liverpool. Will be until about 11pm. Much needed. Sprinklers cost me a fortune last few weeks  ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5845 on: June 10, 2023, 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 10, 2023, 08:39:30 pm
Still going in south Liverpool. Will be until about 11pm. Much needed. Sprinklers cost me a fortune last few weeks  ;D

It's just about stopped this side of the river, I will let you have the rain then.  :D
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5846 on: June 10, 2023, 08:54:35 pm »
We've had about 5mins of it but it's barely wet the patio never mind the garden 😟
Offline Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5847 on: June 10, 2023, 09:03:04 pm »
Still raining here, telly keeps fucking up 😑
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5848 on: June 10, 2023, 11:25:11 pm »
Driving back to Sefton Park this evening from the north of the city there were quite a few flooded roads. Anyway, bring back the sun tomorrow. 🌞😎
Online Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5849 on: June 10, 2023, 11:55:24 pm »
Didn't see any lighting but heard plenty of thunder. Rain was absolutely torrential at one point.

It's not even technically summer yet.  :o
Offline Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 08:53:45 am »
Already hot walking the dog earlier and it's all humid and manky.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 08:56:29 am »
Beautiful here as we've still got the sea mist so not stupid hot but very humid as there's not a breath of wind ☺️

I love the smell of damp garden after a night of summer rain 😁
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 09:30:05 am »
No sun here this morning and not a breath of wind.

It was misty when I got up at half seven but everywhere is bone dry.
Offline Claire.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 am »
It's this time of year I go on rightmove and look at properties on the shetland isles and then realise they've got shit internet and turn the aircon on.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 09:46:43 am »
It's weird how usually storms clear the atmosphere and make it feel fresher, doesn't seemed to have happened this time though.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 am »
Might get another storm tomorrow
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 10:08:35 am »
Cracking the flags here
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:54:45 am
Might get another storm tomorrow

Whose saying that?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5858 on: Yesterday at 12:50:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:06:10 am
Whose saying that?

My phone

There is an official yellow alert for storms still. Not nailed on but I could see it happening
Online Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5859 on: Yesterday at 12:55:08 pm »
The Met Office website has a yellow alert for today and tomorrow, but no thunderstorms are forecast for the Liverpool area today (so far). Looks like a very strong chance for storms on Monday though, from 4pm through till 8pm.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5860 on: Yesterday at 02:54:55 pm »
It's right hammering down  here in Wimbledon at the moment - very very welcome.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5861 on: Yesterday at 03:05:32 pm »
22 on Smithdown but feels as warm as yesterday just cause the wind isn't as wild

Tiny bit overcast too

I really wouldn't mind a summer weather cycle of crack the flags > storm > crack the flags > storm

Gotta say though buying a dehumidifier was a brilliant idea for weekends like this weekend
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:05:32 pm
22 on Smithdown but feels as warm as yesterday just cause the wind isn't as wild

Tiny bit overcast too

I really wouldn't mind a summer weather cycle of crack the flags > storm > crack the flags > storm

Gotta say though buying a dehumidifier was a brilliant idea for weekends like this weekend

Careful you don't leave it on for too long, those things can be expensive to run.
Online Livbes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 03:56:46 pm »
Feels really warm out there today. Currently 27°C. We could be in for a bit of storm action later on.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 03:19:36 pm
Careful you don't leave it on for too long, those things can be expensive to run.

Tone is on Brewsters now, he doesn't have to worry about bills ;)

I checked on our smart meter and our dehumidifer didn't cost a lot to run, we needed that over the winter as the house gets so damp.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 06:43:42 pm »
Haha

I don't have it all the time. Evenings only really when humidity had built up

Running a fan all the time though, I HAVE to do that...
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 06:51:26 pm »
Loving the warm weather. But the way everybody else is talking about it, this should be in the unpopular opinions thread. ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 06:59:27 pm »
We are having an absolute monster of a storm, my garage has flooded due to the amount of rain, now lighning flashing away and the rain had settled but its pissing down again
Online Livbes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 07:41:47 pm »
Heading this way now. Going to be livley over Liverpool in less than an hour.
Online Livbes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 07:49:15 pm »
Sky just gone off and thunder starting to rumble. Its coming
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 07:57:26 pm »
Thunder in Sefton Park again

Bring it on!
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 07:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 07:41:47 pm
Heading this way now. Going to be livley over Liverpool in less than an hour.

Hope you don't get what we've had, the roads are flooded. Just ran my lad to cadets and at the end of our road the manhole cover was floating and shit brown water was gushing out, the stink of shit was horrendous, its got to be a foot deep or more in places on some roads. Rain stopped now, just lightning now.
Online Livbes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 08:04:38 pm »
Looks like the most intense action is passing a little further south now. Gutted.
Online Livbes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 08:05:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:59:38 pm
Hope you don't get what we've had, the roads are flooded. Just ran my lad to cadets and at the end of our road the manhole cover was floating and shit brown water was gushing out, the stink of shit was horrendous, its got to be a foot deep or more in places on some roads. Rain stopped now, just lightning now.
jeez. Sounds bad.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 08:07:14 pm »
Storm seems to be gone, moved south according to my phones weather app
Online Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5875 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm »
Clouds are darkening and the wind has picked up.  Feels like a storm could break any moment.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5876 on: Today at 08:12:26 pm »
No rain here today and none forecast till next Monday 😕
Offline Samie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5877 on: Today at 08:14:27 pm »
I think today is meant to be "Peak" of this current heatwave. It's supposed to be normal-ish by Wednesday for this time of the year.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5878 on: Today at 08:25:11 pm »
Nope thunder is here now

Sefton Park storm second time in a few days I love it
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5879 on: Today at 08:42:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:25:11 pm
Nope thunder is here now

Sefton Park storm second time in a few days I love it

Hope its left all the rain across Manc and Warrington.
