Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5720 on: May 14, 2023, 05:22:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2023, 04:37:02 pm
Its not full Rob until you wear shorts in the snow ;D
I've been know to clear snow in shorts and wellies. 😊
Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5721 on: May 20, 2023, 07:54:43 pm
Had a great week of sunny weather,half way thru our first exterior painting job of the year,today it's pissing down.
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5722 on: May 22, 2023, 08:27:06 pm
Dry and sunny here with an invigorating Baltic breeze.
ShrewKop

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5723 on: May 26, 2023, 02:33:09 am
Over here in Florida, weve been in an extreme drought until last week when the rainy season began. Weve now had about 5 rain in the last few days, and the first tropical storm is developing despite hurricane season not starting until June 1st. It looks like its staying far away from Tampa where Im at, but crazy how early this one has developed.
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5724 on: May 26, 2023, 03:17:37 am
Florida is expected to be heavily impacted by rising sea levels. More specifically, the impacts will be felt most strongly in South Florida. Scientists expect the lower third of the state to be underwater by 2100, according to The Guardian.
Chakan

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5725 on: May 26, 2023, 03:21:39 am
Quote from: ToneLa on May 26, 2023, 03:17:37 am
Florida is expected to be heavily impacted by rising sea levels. More specifically, the impacts will be felt most strongly in South Florida. Scientists expect the lower third of the state to be underwater by 2100, according to The Guardian.

God works in mysterious ways
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5726 on: May 27, 2023, 01:39:32 pm
20 degrees hot C on Smiffdown

Raising by one at 2pm

Sunny all the way through

This is when my dad's DNA helps. I go right brown
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5727 on: May 29, 2023, 09:05:45 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on May 26, 2023, 03:17:37 am
Florida is expected to be heavily impacted by rising sea levels. More specifically, the impacts will be felt most strongly in South Florida. Scientists expect the lower third of the state to be underwater by 2100, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian you say?
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5728 on: May 29, 2023, 09:24:43 pm
Been bloody lovely in Crete today and really warm tonight walking back from the bar
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5729 on: May 29, 2023, 10:27:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 29, 2023, 09:24:43 pm
Been bloody lovely in Crete today and really warm tonight walking back from the bar
Enjoy the nice weather, Rob. 😎🌞

And the beer. 🍻
24/007

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5730 on: May 30, 2023, 06:51:04 am
Quote from: Slippers on May 22, 2023, 08:27:06 pm
Dry and sunny here with an invigorating Baltic breeze.
Where are you?
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5731 on: May 30, 2023, 09:21:47 am
After a week or so of calm, sunny but still chilly days the strong, cold easterly's have returned battering everything in its way. 

My tomato plants which are full of unripened fruit are now wrapped in fleece jackets in the hope they can be saved and temps are back to 11-13° 🥶

Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5732 on: May 30, 2023, 09:34:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 29, 2023, 09:24:43 pm
Been bloody lovely in Crete today and really warm tonight walking back from the bar

Been 22 C down here over the weekend.  Can't beat long, summer days  8)
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5733 on: May 30, 2023, 03:25:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 29, 2023, 10:27:11 pm
Enjoy the nice weather, Rob. 😎🌞

And the beer. 🍻

Just sat by the pool having a beer or 3, been the waterpark today, 27c all day. Will wander off about 7:30 for our evening meal then the bar. Tomorrow is our last full day, then back to reality
.adam

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5734 on: May 30, 2023, 04:00:30 pm
Thinking of a weekend break in Gothenburg in late June/early July. Anyone been? Enough to do/see for a couple of days?
24/007

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5735 on: May 30, 2023, 04:08:59 pm
Quote from: .adam on May 30, 2023, 04:00:30 pm
Thinking of a weekend break in Gothenburg in late June/early July. Anyone been? Enough to do/see for a couple of days?
You could spend the whole weekend at Liseberget amusement park ;D
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5736 on: May 30, 2023, 05:27:04 pm
Quote from: 24/007 on May 30, 2023, 06:51:04 am
Where are you?

Sunny Pembrokeshire.
24/007

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5737 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 am
Quote from: Slippers on May 30, 2023, 05:27:04 pm
Sunny Pembrokeshire.
Oh yeah, that famous stretch of Baltic coastline? ;) :P
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5738 on: Yesterday at 09:30:24 am
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 08:53:44 am
Oh yeah, that famous stretch of Baltic coastline? ;) :P

I'll have you know it's rather autumnal here this morning.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5739 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm
Shite weather on our last day Crete, warm but cloudy nearly all day and now raining,apparently Spain has yellow warning for rain, mad weather
Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5740 on: Yesterday at 03:02:46 pm
Another 21 C sunny day here, today  8)

Looking like that for at least, another week.  Not great for the plants though.
24/007

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5741 on: Yesterday at 03:34:44 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 09:30:24 am
I'll have you know it's rather autumnal here this morning.
We're looking at a potential ground frost the next few nights. It's June tomorrow. FML.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5742 on: Today at 07:22:36 am
I see a fella from Liverpool has been killed by lightning while paddle boarding off Rhodes.We had a big thunderstorm here last night, loads of lightning and booming thunder
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5743 on: Today at 07:27:21 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:22:36 am
I see a fella from Liverpool has been killed by lightning while paddle boarding off Rhodes.We had a big thunderstorm here last night, loads of lightning and booming thunder

Why the fuck would anyone want to be on water during a thunderstorm?
24/007

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5744 on: Today at 08:36:16 am
I was on holiday in Cuba about 20 years ago and I saw a massive, massive storm approaching from the sea. I warned everyone to take cover. Most ignored me. It wasn't until the thing slammed into the resort that people took me seriously. Muppets in the swimming pool thinking it was fun as the roof of the pool bar was being torn off.

An hour later, half the rooms' windows had shattered, the outdoor sunbathing areas and cafés were trashed, people were cowering behind outbuildings. The only safe place was the main reception building and even then we were taking cover in the staircase (often the strongest point in a building, by the way, fyi)

It's a miracle nobody was seriously hurt, what with branches, sunloungers, german towels, broken glass and sand flying everywhere.

Feel for that fella though - apparently he wasn't struck directly by the lightning bolt itself, it hit the water near him. Still. I've seen a terrifying video of a lightning strike hitting a small river and the whole thing just exploding.....
