I was on holiday in Cuba about 20 years ago and I saw a massive, massive storm approaching from the sea. I warned everyone to take cover. Most ignored me. It wasn't until the thing slammed into the resort that people took me seriously. Muppets in the swimming pool thinking it was fun as the roof of the pool bar was being torn off.



An hour later, half the rooms' windows had shattered, the outdoor sunbathing areas and cafés were trashed, people were cowering behind outbuildings. The only safe place was the main reception building and even then we were taking cover in the staircase (often the strongest point in a building, by the way, fyi)



It's a miracle nobody was seriously hurt, what with branches, sunloungers, german towels, broken glass and sand flying everywhere.



Feel for that fella though - apparently he wasn't struck directly by the lightning bolt itself, it hit the water near him. Still. I've seen a terrifying video of a lightning strike hitting a small river and the whole thing just exploding.....