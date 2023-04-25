« previous next »
  Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5680 on: April 25, 2023, 11:27:29 am
Its 8c out there. In 5 months is autumn. I'm too old for this countrys fucking climate :no
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5681 on: April 25, 2023, 12:43:28 pm
There was frost on the fields in Sefton Park first thing this morning. I'm in Crosby at the moment so I've called in at the beach. It's nice and sunny but still chilly. It supposed to get up to around 16°c at the weekend. I need some warmth.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5682 on: April 25, 2023, 01:28:38 pm
Its fucking freezing.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5683 on: April 25, 2023, 01:30:17 pm
It's not too bad in the sun but when the sun goes, it is freezing.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5684 on: April 25, 2023, 01:33:36 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on April 25, 2023, 01:30:17 pm
It's not too bad in the sun but when the sun goes, it is freezing.
Nice profile edit :thumbup
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5685 on: April 29, 2023, 11:21:56 am
Just put the rubbish out and it feels genuinely hot outside. Not warm, or mild, but hot.  :o
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5686 on: April 29, 2023, 11:58:26 am
Quote from: Red Beret on April 29, 2023, 11:21:56 am
Just put the rubbish out and it feels genuinely hot outside. Not warm, or mild, but hot.  :o
It's probably down to just how awful the weather's been so far this year when it feels hot in such modest temperatures.

I took the dog to Blundellsands beach yesterday. I had to take my fleece off and tie it around my waist as we walked because I felt very warm. On getting back to the car my dashboard told me it was only a miserly 13°C, which is only 55°F. The bar has been so low all year.

It hasn't helped that I recently came back from holiday where it was 33°C every day and 27°C minimum at night. 🫤
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5687 on: April 29, 2023, 01:20:23 pm
Yep, first day I opened the door in the morning and it wasn't freezing. About time, its May in 2 days.
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5688 on: April 29, 2023, 01:37:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 29, 2023, 11:58:26 am
It's probably down to just how awful the weather's been so far this year when it feels hot in such modest temperatures.

I took the dog to Blundellsands beach yesterday. I had to take my fleece off and tie it around my waist as we walked because I felt very warm. On getting back to the car my dashboard told me it was only a miserly 13°C, which is only 55°F. The bar has been so low all year.

It hasn't helped that I recently came back from holiday where it was 33°C every day and 27°C minimum at night. 🫤

Yesterday was pretty mild, I've not worn a really heavy coat for weeks, although I've worn the odd jumper or cardie. But today I was just in my sweatpants, t-shirt and housecoat when I popped out. Yeah, it was only 17C ish, but in the sun it felt so much warmer than recently. As you say though, that's a low bar lol
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5689 on: April 29, 2023, 02:21:37 pm
T shirt and shorts today and got the cushions out for the garden furniture. A bit more like it.
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5690 on: April 29, 2023, 06:14:46 pm
Well, what can I say. Talking earlier about how chilly it's been, but I've just done the garden in just shorts and trainers. Top off too.  :o  I was putting a shift in though, so probably sweating more due to that than the actual temperature. Still pleasant though.

Apologies to any neighbours who might have spotted me.  :-[
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5691 on: April 29, 2023, 06:22:15 pm
Missus has gone to see Duran Duran in Manc tonight. I got in from work at half 3, so I walked with her to the bus stop, was stood in my work gear sweating in the sun, she's rang me from Manc, its pissing down and she's drenched ;D

Quote from: Red Beret on April 29, 2023, 01:37:09 pm
Yesterday was pretty mild, I've not worn a really heavy coat for weeks, although I've worn the odd jumper or cardie. But today I was just in my sweatpants, t-shirt and housecoat when I popped out. Yeah, it was only 17C ish, but in the sun it felt so much warmer than recently. As you say though, that's a low bar lol

Yesterday was like a November morning over here, didn't warm up til late afternoon. Today its hit 18c according to the temp gauge in the truck.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5692 on: April 29, 2023, 07:06:38 pm
It's been beautiful here today even though it was forecasting drizzle all day. 

We've got a sea fret come in now so can't see the end of the garden and it feels really chilly 🥶
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5693 on: April 29, 2023, 07:09:48 pm
Quote from: reddebs on April 29, 2023, 07:06:38 pm
It's been beautiful here today even though it was forecasting drizzle all day. 

We've got a sea fret come in now so can't see the end of the garden and it feels really chilly 🥶

Started sorting my garage out after work, one tip run and it started throwing it down. Typical Manc day ;D
  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5694 on: April 29, 2023, 07:48:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 07:09:48 pm
Started sorting my garage out after work, one tip run and it started throwing it down. Typical Manc day ;D

And as quick I typed and posted that, it's now cleared to a beautiful evening.
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5695 on: April 29, 2023, 08:07:53 pm
Quote from: reddebs on April 29, 2023, 07:48:42 pm
And as quick I typed and posted that, it's now cleared to a beautiful evening.

Stopped raining, its warm but cloudy. Not working tomorrow as going the match, shorts will be getting worn.
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5696 on: April 29, 2023, 10:18:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 06:22:15 pm
Missus has gone to see Duran Duran in Manc tonight. I got in from work at half 3, so I walked with her to the bus stop, was stood in my work gear sweating in the sun, she's rang me from Manc, its pissing down and she's drenched ;D


Couldn't hold back the rain?
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5697 on: April 29, 2023, 10:40:13 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 29, 2023, 10:18:28 pm
Couldn't hold back the rain?

You know how it is, this is planet earth after all.
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5698 on: April 29, 2023, 11:26:38 pm
the two week forecast keeps shifting. A few days ago it was saying a week of sun with clouds and a week of rain. Now it's predicting two solid weeks of showers and or rain.
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5699 on: Yesterday at 11:45:49 am
Raining. Again. 🫤
  Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5700 on: Yesterday at 01:06:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:45:49 am
Raining. Again. 🫤

Fucking shit isn't it
  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5701 on: Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm
Quite nice and warm but yes extra rain just what I needed. Back to jeans

Greenbank Park has quacklings they seemed happy enough

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #5702 on: Yesterday at 03:06:02 pm
Like bleeding November again here after a few lovely calm and dry days 😟
