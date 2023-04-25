Missus has gone to see Duran Duran in Manc tonight. I got in from work at half 3, so I walked with her to the bus stop, was stood in my work gear sweating in the sun, she's rang me from Manc, its pissing down and she's drenched
Yesterday was pretty mild, I've not worn a really heavy coat for weeks, although I've worn the odd jumper or cardie. But today I was just in my sweatpants, t-shirt and housecoat when I popped out. Yeah, it was only 17C ish, but in the sun it felt so much warmer than recently. As you say though, that's a low bar lol
Yesterday was like a November morning over here, didn't warm up til late afternoon. Today its hit 18c according to the temp gauge in the truck.