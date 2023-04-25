Just put the rubbish out and it feels genuinely hot outside. Not warm, or mild, but hot.



It's probably down to just how awful the weather's been so far this year when it feels hot in such modest temperatures.I took the dog to Blundellsands beach yesterday. I had to take my fleece off and tie it around my waist as we walked because I felt very warm. On getting back to the car my dashboard told me it was only a miserly 13°C, which is only 55°F. The bar has been so low all year.It hasn't helped that I recently came back from holiday where it was 33°C every day and 27°C minimum at night. 🫤