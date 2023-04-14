« previous next »
Quote from: Slippers on April 14, 2023, 08:18:11 am
Three days of torrential rain and gale force winds,yesterday it was like the middle of summer and now it's pissing down again.

Hailing here!!! 

It's supposed to be light showers and sun till 3pm ish so I'd started planting out some cuttings and seedlings.

3 plants in and I'm rained off 😡
Next week is supposed to be better but there's plenty of time for that to change.
I'm working all weekend, that normally means a lovely weekend - I'm off the next, so it'll piss down.
Quote from: rob1966 on April 14, 2023, 02:30:10 pm
I'm working all weekend, that normally means a lovely weekend - I'm off the next, so it'll piss down.
Well I hope not as it's a rare saturday 3pm match and would be nice not to wear a coat.

Pissing down and cold yet have hay fever itchy eyes annoying me.
Quote from: Slippers on April 14, 2023, 01:36:48 pm
Next week is supposed to be better but there's plenty of time for that to change.

seems to get warmer and the rain buggers off this weekend. Then a bit of cloud

I am all about that Monday evening

Fuck my life but I'm sick of this freaking cold and rain!

Yesterday was beautiful, we got loads done in the garden and sat out soaking up the warmth till early evening and today we're back in November again!!

Next week and the week after was looking gorgeous too except for Wednesday.  Wall to wall sunshine and barely any wind even though the temps were only hitting mid teens it was something to look forward to.

Checked this morning and nah!  Fucking rain pretty much all fortnight with maybe 3 days with sunshine.

Just fuck off now, I'm sick of it!! 😡
Quote from: reddebs on April 16, 2023, 11:49:28 am
Fuck my life but I'm sick of this freaking cold and rain!

Yesterday was beautiful, we got loads done in the garden and sat out soaking up the warmth till early evening and today we're back in November again!!

Next week and the week after was looking gorgeous too except for Wednesday.  Wall to wall sunshine and barely any wind even though the temps were only hitting mid teens it was something to look forward to.

Checked this morning and nah!  Fucking rain pretty much all fortnight with maybe 3 days with sunshine.

Just fuck off now, I'm sick of it!! 😡

The weather gods obviously forgot I was working today too. I had to de-ice the car at 5:30 yesterday, this morning it was raining. I've been to Carlisle and Goole today and the weather was OK up that way, it 15c at Wetherby services, gets back over this side and its cold and raining again.

At least the reservoirs are now full to the brim again.
Quote from: rob1966 on April 16, 2023, 09:15:36 pm
The weather gods obviously forgot I was working today too. I had to de-ice the car at 5:30 yesterday, this morning it was raining. I've been to Carlisle and Goole today and the weather was OK up that way, it 15c at Wetherby services, gets back over this side and its cold and raining again.

At least the reservoirs are now full to the brim again.

I reckon we're going to have a similar year to 2019 where it rained pretty much all summer and everywhere flooded from August to Christmas. 

Some places more than once.

All the rivers round Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster flooded several times.
Lovely and mild on my morning run today, no drizzle or rain, it was a treat right to the end.
Seems like it's going to be dry & sunny for a few days, then rain again from Friday.
I just hope we've seen the back of single digit temperatures during the day, until November at least anyway.
It's been the weirdest weather here today. 

Thick fog rolling in and out, very humid and now the sun's trying to burn through so it's really bright but still so foggy you can't see into the next field 🤷
I'm done with this stupid weather now it was warmer in fucking winter than it is now and it's forecast to get even colder in the next couple of weeks!

What the freaking fuck is wrong with it?  Why are we suddenly getting bastard northerly and easterly winds on the west fucking coast?

It's blowing a fucking gale and fucking freezing again!  It was supposed to be a lovely week this week.  Wall to wall sunshine and a bit of a breeze, perfect for getting some jobs finished that we had to abandon due to biblical levels of torrential rain the other day. 

I've just been out dressed like I'm going to the north fucking pole, had to close the cold frame and weigh it down with bricks before it blew away and had to go back in after it took my container and all my tools nearly into the field.

Maximum daytime temps of 8 fucking degrees forecast for the end of fucking April is taking the fucking piss!!

Just fuck off now I want some warmth FFS 😡
We're not that far from you really, but it's quite pleasant here this morning after a couple of grey days. I took the dog round the park earlier and it feels nice in the sunshine. Looking at the clouds going past it looks like we've got a south easterly breeze.

I agree overall though. The weather just hasn't got started yet this year. In the past I've been out fishing in decently warm weather by Easter. Not this year though.

Last week the dog wanted to go out into the garden at about 7:30am. My god, it was Baltic outside. More like January.

I feel for the Robin nesting in the garden. Sat on eggs, day and night in this relentlessly shite weather.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:38:35 am
We're not that far from you really, but it's quite pleasant here this morning after a couple of grey days. I took the dog round the park earlier and it feels nice in the sunshine. Looking at the clouds going past it looks like we've got a south easterly breeze.

I agree overall though. The weather just hasn't got started yet this year. In the past I've been out fishing in decently warm weather by Easter. Not this year though.

Last week the dog wanted to go out into the garden at about 7:30am. My god, it was Baltic outside. More like January.

I feel for the Robin nesting in the garden. Sat on eggs, day and night in this relentlessly shite weather.

It's currently 6° with a 15mph northerly wind here mate although from inside it looks like a beautiful spring day as it is sunny and bright apart from the sea fret.
It's saying 14°c here at the moment with a 'real feel' of 16°c.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:38:35 am
We're not that far from you really, but it's quite pleasant here this morning after a couple of grey days. I took the dog round the park earlier and it feels nice in the sunshine. Looking at the clouds going past it looks like we've got a south easterly breeze.

I agree overall though. The weather just hasn't got started yet this year. In the past I've been out fishing in decently warm weather by Easter. Not this year though.

Last week the dog wanted to go out into the garden at about 7:30am. My god, it was Baltic outside. More like January.

I feel for the Robin nesting in the garden. Sat on eggs, day and night in this relentlessly shite weather.


More often than not over the last 20 years, if we've had a good (sunnier/drier/warmer than average) April, the summer following has been either poor/mixed (07, 09,11 and to a lesser extent 19) or 'front-loaded' with a poor August (14, 15).

2018 is a bit of an outlier, as it had a good April and a superb summer (although again, especially in the west and north, the best of the summer was June & July)

I'd sacrifice April to a rubbish, cool, unsettled month on the altar of a good summer.
^
Yes, I could live with a crap April if summer turns out to be a good one. 🌞
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:14:27 pm
^
Yes, I could live with a crap April if summer turns out to be a good one. 🌞

Same here.
It's not just been April here though, we've had 6wks of it 😡
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:42:12 am
It's currently 6° with a 15mph northerly wind here mate although from inside it looks like a beautiful spring day as it is sunny and bright apart from the sea fret.
How the merry hell do you have a northerly in an anticyclone to the east?! You have some anticyclonic curvature effect going on, which is not unusual for this time of year. In fact, as Nobby said, it's become something of a pattern. Fuckin annoying thing is when it hangs around for, as you say, weeks........
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:02:54 pm
How the merry hell do you have a northerly in an anticyclone to the east?! You have some anticyclonic curvature effect going on, which is not unusual for this time of year. In fact, as Nobby said, it's become something of a pattern. Fuckin annoying thing is when it hangs around for, as you say, weeks........

No idea mate but BBC weather site is saying northerlys for where we are although it's more swirling from the north and east.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:19:27 pm
No idea mate but BBC weather site is saying northerlys for where we are although it's more swirling from the north and east.
I just looked up Anglesey on the Met Office website. It looks like you're stuck with NE or ENE winds right through until next week. It only forecasts up to then. Up to 15°c by late this afternoon though.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:19:27 pm
No idea mate but BBC weather site is saying northerlys for where we are although it's more swirling from the north and east.
Ah - ENE flow, with friction effect at ground level.......
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:28:01 pm
I just looked up Anglesey on the Met Office website. It looks like you're stuck with NE or ENE winds right through until next week. It only forecasts up to then. Up to 15°c by late this afternoon though.

Not for where we are mate it's 6° here 🥶
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:59:54 pm
Not for where we are mate it's 6° here 🥶


I bet at Rhosneigr/Newborough it's up towards 15c. You've got the onshore wind whilst they'll get a small fohn effect.
Just spent a couple of hours at Otterspool with my granddaughter.  It was really pleasant to be out in the sunshine.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:07:47 pm

I bet at Rhosneigr/Newborough it's up towards 15c. You've got the onshore wind whilst they'll get a small fohn effect.

Probably mate yeah.
Debs, weren't you looking at France for retirement? What made you settle on Anglesey in the end if France was a non-starter?
