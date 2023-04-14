I'm done with this stupid weather now it was warmer in fucking winter than it is now and it's forecast to get even colder in the next couple of weeks!



What the freaking fuck is wrong with it? Why are we suddenly getting bastard northerly and easterly winds on the west fucking coast?



It's blowing a fucking gale and fucking freezing again! It was supposed to be a lovely week this week. Wall to wall sunshine and a bit of a breeze, perfect for getting some jobs finished that we had to abandon due to biblical levels of torrential rain the other day.



I've just been out dressed like I'm going to the north fucking pole, had to close the cold frame and weigh it down with bricks before it blew away and had to go back in after it took my container and all my tools nearly into the field.



Maximum daytime temps of 8 fucking degrees forecast for the end of fucking April is taking the fucking piss!!



Just fuck off now I want some warmth FFS 😡