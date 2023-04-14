We're not that far from you really, but it's quite pleasant here this morning after a couple of grey days. I took the dog round the park earlier and it feels nice in the sunshine. Looking at the clouds going past it looks like we've got a south easterly breeze.
I agree overall though. The weather just hasn't got started yet this year. In the past I've been out fishing in decently warm weather by Easter. Not this year though.
Last week the dog wanted to go out into the garden at about 7:30am. My god, it was Baltic outside. More like January.
I feel for the Robin nesting in the garden. Sat on eggs, day and night in this relentlessly shite weather.
More often than not over the last 20 years, if we've had a good (sunnier/drier/warmer than average) April, the summer following has been either poor/mixed (07, 09,11 and to a lesser extent 19) or 'front-loaded' with a poor August (14, 15).
2018 is a bit of an outlier, as it had a good April and a superb summer (although again, especially in the west and north, the best of the summer was June & July)
I'd sacrifice April to a rubbish, cool, unsettled month on the altar of a good summer.