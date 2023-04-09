Walking the dog in the park this morning it was nice in the sun so long as you were sheltered from the wind, which was freezing. I've just took him out again and it's trying to rain now. All downhill from here for the coming week I believe.
Lashing down in Sefton Park now. It was really nice until ten minutes ago too, but I could see it rolling in across Wales and Wirral. I just told the dog that we're staying in until this passes over. He's not happy. 🐶
Well, we managed to get out for a walk after the heavy stuff eased off, but it's lashing down again now.The dog's not bothered now he's been out. He's cuddled up on the couch.
I got drenched on my run before, I don't think I've ever come home so friggin wet
I often see people out running in pouring down rain and just think "why"?Is it a discipline thing where there can be no excuses, ever or do you just get caught out?
Serious strong wind out there at the moment.
Going to be even worse tomorrow Jill 😟
Yellow warnings for tomorrow here.
went out in a t-shirt this morningcame back for a hoodiecame back again for a coatcame back again for my gloveswha the?
Looking at Weather.com and things look set to improve markedly by the weekend. Rain going off, plenty of sun and cloud, winds dropping off, and temps creeping towards the high teens.
Crazy isn't it mate. It really still feels like winter here and there's very little in the forecast to be positive about either. We've still got the heating on and I've even bought logs yesterday so we can have a fire lit!
21 degrees forecast for Tuesday next week!!Obviously when everybody is in work.
14° forecast for here next Tuesday 😟
The winds here are due to drop over the next day or so but we're still in single figure temps till next week and even then they're only giving highs of 13/14° although there's plenty of sun.
Still better than today
Last Sunday it was supposed to be 16 in Liverpool, but they never mentioned the freezing wind. Felt about 9. So I am admittedly sceptical at reports of temps in the 14-16 range. But they look set to peak at around 18, so maybe with light winds things are finally set to pick up, at least around here.
I'll be surprised if temps here get that high. We barely registered high 20s last summer when everyone else were getting high 30s/ low 40s thank god 😂
That damned coastal breeze 😉😁
Sunday was freezing, but Saturday we were in town and we sat outside Yatesies and then Abbey Road until about 5 pm in the sun and it felt about 16/17c. I just wore a t-shirt and shock horror jeans and it was lovely.
