21 degrees forecast for Tuesday next week!!



Obviously when everybody is in work.



Last Sunday it was supposed to be 16 in Liverpool, but they never mentioned the freezing wind. Felt about 9. So I am admittedly sceptical at reports of temps in the 14-16 range. But they look set to peak at around 18, so maybe with light winds things are finally set to pick up, at least around here.



My kids are on a fortnight off, they'll have had about 4 nice days.....Sunday was freezing, but Saturday we were in town and we sat outside Yatesies and then Abbey Road until about 5 pm in the sun and it felt about 16/17c. I just wore a t-shirt and shock horror jeans and it was lovely.