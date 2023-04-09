« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 247033 times)

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5600 on: April 9, 2023, 08:25:18 pm »
Helicopter flight been fucking cancelled again due to the bastard weather :butt
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5601 on: April 9, 2023, 08:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  9, 2023, 08:18:28 pm
Walking the dog in the park this morning it was nice in the sun so long as you were sheltered from the wind, which was freezing.

I've just took him out again and it's trying to rain now. All downhill from here for the coming week I believe.

Aye. Forecast is a mix of light rain and showers and generally cool. Hoping for a few sunny spells to break things up a bit
Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5602 on: April 10, 2023, 09:35:50 am »
Cold,dark and hammering down here.


Proper bank holiday weather.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5603 on: April 10, 2023, 09:47:09 am »
Lashing down in Sefton Park now. It was really nice until ten minutes ago too, but I could see it rolling in across Wales and Wirral. I just told the dog that we're staying in until this passes over. He's not happy. 🐶
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5604 on: April 10, 2023, 11:18:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 10, 2023, 09:47:09 am
Lashing down in Sefton Park now. It was really nice until ten minutes ago too, but I could see it rolling in across Wales and Wirral. I just told the dog that we're staying in until this passes over. He's not happy. 🐶

You've got more to come from Wales too mate.  It's horrible here 💦
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5605 on: April 10, 2023, 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 10, 2023, 09:47:09 am
Lashing down in Sefton Park now. It was really nice until ten minutes ago too, but I could see it rolling in across Wales and Wirral. I just told the dog that we're staying in until this passes over. He's not happy. 🐶

No wonder, it's supposed to be like this all day, and most of the week.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5606 on: April 10, 2023, 12:21:55 pm »
Well, we managed to get out for a walk after the heavy stuff eased off, but it's lashing down again now.
The dog's not bothered now he's been out. He's cuddled up on the couch.
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5607 on: April 10, 2023, 12:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 10, 2023, 12:21:55 pm
Well, we managed to get out for a walk after the heavy stuff eased off, but it's lashing down again now.
The dog's not bothered now he's been out. He's cuddled up on the couch.


Yep, managed to get a run in in the dry, started raining the moment I closed the front door ;D
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5608 on: April 10, 2023, 12:45:12 pm »
Lovely here all morning, managed to do some spray painting on a model I'm making, then about 11 its started lashing down and not stopped since.
John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5609 on: April 10, 2023, 02:46:40 pm »
I got drenched on my run before, I don't think I've ever come home so friggin wet :)
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5610 on: April 10, 2023, 03:04:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 10, 2023, 02:46:40 pm
I got drenched on my run before, I don't think I've ever come home so friggin wet :)

I often see people out running in pouring down rain and just think "why"?

Is it a discipline thing where there can be no excuses, ever or do you just get caught out?
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5611 on: April 10, 2023, 03:36:51 pm »
Lovely and sunny down here, although prety gusty.
John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5612 on: April 10, 2023, 03:49:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 10, 2023, 03:04:27 pm
I often see people out running in pouring down rain and just think "why"?
Is it a discipline thing where there can be no excuses, ever or do you just get caught out?
I'd never let rain deter me, it's never bothered me at all. It was a light shower when I left but it soon got really heaving.
I've started going out on my bike, but I'd swerve that it its raining, its just not the same as a nice run.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5613 on: April 10, 2023, 04:58:01 pm »
I just saw a lightning strike as a heavy shower is passing over the Mersey and south of the park. ⚡
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5614 on: April 10, 2023, 05:37:18 pm »
Just had hailstones that came down so hard they set the car alarm off. Garden is now white.
Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5615 on: April 10, 2023, 07:28:18 pm »
We could be up into the 80's by the end of the week,and of course the area is under a brush fire warning.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5616 on: April 10, 2023, 07:31:39 pm »
I went for an evening walk about 5.50pm. Sun was out, the wind had dropped a bit. Was quite pleasant. Was out for about 40 minutes and there was lots of blue sky, thankfully.
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5617 on: Yesterday at 02:47:18 pm »
Map shows how certain areas have seen a collapse in snowfall since 1973 - with NW Europe (including much of the UK) being worst affected

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5618 on: Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm »
Went for an evening walk along Riverside Drive. Bloody hell, it's like February out there. ;D

Was invigorating though!
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5619 on: Yesterday at 08:07:18 pm »
Serious strong wind out there at the moment.  :-\
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5620 on: Yesterday at 09:19:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:07:18 pm
Serious strong wind out there at the moment.  :-\

Going to be even worse tomorrow Jill 😟
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5621 on: Yesterday at 09:48:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:19:35 pm
Going to be even worse tomorrow Jill 😟

Yellow warnings for tomorrow here.
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5622 on: Yesterday at 09:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:48:02 pm
Yellow warnings for tomorrow here.

Same here but we're used to it ☺️
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 10:06:18 am »
Snowing here now 🤷
liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 10:45:13 am »
went out in a t-shirt this morning

came back for a hoodie

came back again for a coat

came back again for my gloves

wha the?
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:45:13 am
went out in a t-shirt this morning

came back for a hoodie

came back again for a coat

came back again for my gloves

wha the?

Crazy isn't it mate.  It really still feels like winter here and there's very little in the forecast to be positive about either.

We've still got the heating on and I've even bought logs yesterday so we can have a fire lit!
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 01:10:31 pm »
Looking at Weather.com and things look set to improve markedly by the weekend. Rain going off, plenty of sun and cloud, winds dropping off, and temps creeping towards the high teens.
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 01:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:10:31 pm
Looking at Weather.com and things look set to improve markedly by the weekend. Rain going off, plenty of sun and cloud, winds dropping off, and temps creeping towards the high teens.

The winds here are due to drop over the next day or so but we're still in single figure temps till next week and even then they're only giving highs of 13/14° although there's plenty of sun.
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:31:01 pm
Crazy isn't it mate.  It really still feels like winter here and there's very little in the forecast to be positive about either.

We've still got the heating on and I've even bought logs yesterday so we can have a fire lit!

21 degrees forecast for Tuesday next week!!

Obviously when everybody is in work.
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 02:08:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:02:40 pm
21 degrees forecast for Tuesday next week!!

Obviously when everybody is in work.

14° forecast for here next Tuesday 😟
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 02:10:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:08:11 pm
14° forecast for here next Tuesday 😟

Still better than today :)
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 02:17:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:38:55 pm
The winds here are due to drop over the next day or so but we're still in single figure temps till next week and even then they're only giving highs of 13/14° although there's plenty of sun.

Last Sunday it was supposed to be 16 in Liverpool, but they never mentioned the freezing wind. Felt about 9. So I am admittedly sceptical at reports of temps in the 14-16 range. But they look set to peak at around 18, so maybe with light winds things are finally set to pick up, at least around here.
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:10:33 pm
Still better than today :)

Very true.  We've got 7° but feels like 2 🥶

We've had everything today.  Snow, hail, rain, sun and gales 🤷
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 02:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:17:04 pm
Last Sunday it was supposed to be 16 in Liverpool, but they never mentioned the freezing wind. Felt about 9. So I am admittedly sceptical at reports of temps in the 14-16 range. But they look set to peak at around 18, so maybe with light winds things are finally set to pick up, at least around here.

I'll be surprised if temps here get that high.  We barely registered high 20s last summer when everyone else were getting high 30s/ low 40s thank god 😂
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5634 on: Today at 03:06:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:21:57 pm
I'll be surprised if temps here get that high.  We barely registered high 20s last summer when everyone else were getting high 30s/ low 40s thank god 😂

That damned coastal breeze 😉😁
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5635 on: Today at 03:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:06:53 pm
That damned coastal breeze 😉😁

It's a blessing for those of us that don't do heat 😂
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5636 on: Today at 03:44:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:02:40 pm
21 degrees forecast for Tuesday next week!!

Obviously when everybody is in work.

My kids are on a fortnight off, they'll have had about 4 nice days.....

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:17:04 pm
Last Sunday it was supposed to be 16 in Liverpool, but they never mentioned the freezing wind. Felt about 9. So I am admittedly sceptical at reports of temps in the 14-16 range. But they look set to peak at around 18, so maybe with light winds things are finally set to pick up, at least around here.

Sunday was freezing, but Saturday we were in town and we sat outside Yatesies and then Abbey Road until about 5 pm in the sun and it felt about 16/17c. I just wore a t-shirt and shock horror jeans and it was lovely.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  • Posts: 45,572
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5637 on: Today at 06:13:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:44:19 pm


Sunday was freezing, but Saturday we were in town and we sat outside Yatesies and then Abbey Road until about 5 pm in the sun and it felt about 16/17c. I just wore a t-shirt and shock horror jeans and it was lovely.

Oh yeah. I was out that Saturday with my mate and it was gorgeous. I was looking forward to the Sunday because it was supposed to be even warmer....
