« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 246011 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5560 on: March 18, 2023, 03:22:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 18, 2023, 10:38:20 am
It actually feels and sounds like spring here this morning.  Birds singing and quarrelling, lambs bleeting and the sun's shining 😁

It's very mild here,we're having a mixture of sunny spells and thick drizzle.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5561 on: March 19, 2023, 08:38:06 am »
Sunshine,blue skies and not a breath of wind.

Who are you and what have you done with the shitty Pembrokeshire weather?
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5562 on: March 19, 2023, 09:09:30 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 19, 2023, 08:38:06 am
Sunshine,blue skies and not a breath of wind.

Who are you and what have you done with the shitty Pembrokeshire weather?

We've got some blue sky and a breeze but it's not as warm as yesterday yet.

Considering the forecast was for dark skies and rain for both days I'm happy with what we got ☺️
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5563 on: March 19, 2023, 09:26:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on March 19, 2023, 09:09:30 am
We've got some blue sky and a breeze but it's not as warm as yesterday yet.

Considering the forecast was for dark skies and rain for both days I'm happy with what we got ☺️

It's bordering on being nice enough to drag the garden furniture out of hibernation.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5564 on: March 19, 2023, 09:28:00 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 19, 2023, 09:26:08 am
It's bordering on being nice enough to drag the garden furniture out of hibernation.

Oh god it's not that nice here.  We're still in single figures 🥶
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5565 on: March 19, 2023, 09:36:18 am »
I'll have to be content with giving the deck a good scrub.

If the dog stays out of my way.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5566 on: March 19, 2023, 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 19, 2023, 09:36:18 am
I'll have to be content with giving the deck a good scrub.

If the dog stays out of my way.

😂😂
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5567 on: March 22, 2023, 09:12:53 am »
This is ridiculous now somebody sort that fucking jet/gulf stream out and give us our spring!!!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,257
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5568 on: March 22, 2023, 09:15:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on March 22, 2023, 09:12:53 am
This is ridiculous now somebody sort that fucking jet/gulf stream out and give us our spring!!!
What's it like there. More rain, or is the cold weather back again?
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5569 on: March 22, 2023, 09:18:20 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 22, 2023, 09:15:13 am
What's it like there. More rain, or is the cold weather back again?

Gales and torrential rain mate. 

We've had way above average rainfall for March already and there's still 2wks to go 😟
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,257
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5570 on: March 22, 2023, 09:20:46 am »
 :-\

Miserable then. Hopefully it starts to pick up soon.

I'm looking forward to summer, so hoping it's a good one.
« Last Edit: March 22, 2023, 09:27:09 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5571 on: March 22, 2023, 09:46:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 22, 2023, 09:20:46 am
:-\

Miserable then. Hopefully it starts to pick up soon.

I'm looking forward to summer, so hoping it's a good one.

I'm like a caged lion cos I can't get out in the garden and although nothing needs 'doing' I've got loads of cuttings to plant plus the spuds will need planting soon but mainly I just hate being indoors 😁
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5572 on: March 22, 2023, 10:50:44 am »
Sefton Park is all sunny

Wouldn't say it's quite shorts weather yet

YET

Clocks change next weekend ain't it, can't wait
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5573 on: March 23, 2023, 07:46:42 am »
Every day this week it's been dry and sunny until 1 o'clock,then it clouds over and starts raining at 3 o'clock.

By 6 o'clock it's hammering down and blowing a gale.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5574 on: March 23, 2023, 10:18:39 am »
Morning sunny

Looks beautiful man. Off tomorrow so might go out after work

There. It's bound to rain now
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5575 on: March 23, 2023, 10:21:55 am »
We've just had a biblical deluge of rain accompanied by gale force winds which has resulted in my pond overflowing in a waterfall and rivers appearing in all the surrounding fields.

Light fucking showers the BBC app said!!!!

Fuck you weather!!
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5576 on: March 23, 2023, 11:16:15 am »
Quote from: reddebs on March 23, 2023, 10:21:55 am
We've just had a biblical deluge of rain accompanied by gale force winds which has resulted in my pond overflowing in a waterfall and rivers appearing in all the surrounding fields.

Light fucking showers the BBC app said!!!!

Fuck you weather!!

My mother used to describe such weather as 'disgusting',in a tone that implied it was way past time the council pulled their heads out of their arses and did something about it.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5577 on: March 23, 2023, 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 23, 2023, 11:16:15 am
My mother used to describe such weather as 'disgusting',in a tone that implied it was way past time the council pulled their heads out of their arses and did something about it.

Yep I can relate to that. 

It's that goddam "stream" gulf or jet take your pick but it's in the wrong place so somebody move the damn thing!!
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5578 on: March 23, 2023, 12:15:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 23, 2023, 11:42:33 am
Yep I can relate to that. 

It's that goddam "stream" gulf or jet take your pick but it's in the wrong place so somebody move the damn thing!!

It's lovely here at the minute,hard to believe it'll be pissing down in a couple of hours' time.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5579 on: March 23, 2023, 12:20:19 pm »
Yes

Rain

You are all welcome
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5580 on: March 23, 2023, 12:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 23, 2023, 12:15:14 pm
It's lovely here at the minute,hard to believe it'll be pissing down in a couple of hours' time.

It's been sunny here for an hour or so but the clouds are building again now so it'll be more rain.

The good thing is it's so warm in the conservatory that you can almost see the seeds germinating that are in trays in the window sills 😂
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5581 on: March 23, 2023, 01:06:21 pm »
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,976
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5582 on: March 30, 2023, 08:02:17 am »
My daughter sent me a photo of her trying to cool the dog down last March when it got blistering hot at one point, so I thought I'd look back at last year ......
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2022, 04:25:01 pm
2 years to the day we went into lockdown and the weather feels the same as it was then. Spent the day working on the laptop in the garden
Quote from: reddebs on March 24, 2022, 06:05:31 pm
Yep, got my first tan lines today too 😁
Quote from: Slippers on March 26, 2022, 10:52:29 am
It's bordering on scorchio here this morning.
But it ended like this ....
Quote from: John C on March 31, 2022, 06:52:38 pm
6.30 this morning it was bitter on my run, no weather to be out in shorts.
Then we had sun, hail and rain all day.
Nuts.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,586
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5583 on: March 30, 2023, 11:13:53 am »
My granddad used to say "We don't have a climate in this country; we just have weather"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,741
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5584 on: March 30, 2023, 11:20:25 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 30, 2023, 11:13:53 am
My granddad used to say "We don't have a climate in this country; we just have weather"
In Wales - "Don't like the weather? Wait an hour." Unless it's raining. Then all it does is change direction!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,670
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5585 on: March 30, 2023, 01:21:41 pm »
just nipped out (in liverpool) and it rained then sunny then rain then warm then drizzle then really sunny then...

liverbloke bbc news liverpool
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,586
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5586 on: April 4, 2023, 02:52:15 pm »
Easter weekend looking like:

Friday - fine
Saturday - fine
Sunday - fine
Monday - likely rain moving in from the west, but doubts over timing (could be any time between morning and night)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,561
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5587 on: April 4, 2023, 02:56:15 pm »
Been nice and pleasant in Sunny Kirkby the past 2 days.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5588 on: April 4, 2023, 03:07:34 pm »
Beautiful here yesterday and should have been the same today but it's been cold and windy again.

Off to Yorkshire tomorrow till Thursday night so I'm looking forward to some sunshine over the weekend.

Need to get my spuds planted now Paul's built the raised bed ☺️
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5589 on: Yesterday at 05:03:09 pm »
First official full-shorts day of the year
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5590 on: Yesterday at 09:30:21 pm »
I love this time of year, at least until the end of May, the days are nice when the sun is shining[& days are getting longer until June], & you get non of the humidity [that clammy, muggy heat on cloudy, rainy day] that you get in July/August.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5591 on: Today at 10:03:20 am »
I just want days that aren't overcast

Mr Sun is a bonus

I want the trees to get leafier, the grass to get a little dryer (still got a bit muddy bounding around Sefton Park)

More colour

Lovely and bright this morning - I can see for miles
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,670
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5592 on: Today at 10:37:56 am »
cracking day today - gonna go out with the camera later
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 