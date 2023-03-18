It actually feels and sounds like spring here this morning. Birds singing and quarrelling, lambs bleeting and the sun's shining 😁
Sunshine,blue skies and not a breath of wind.Who are you and what have you done with the shitty Pembrokeshire weather?
We've got some blue sky and a breeze but it's not as warm as yesterday yet.Considering the forecast was for dark skies and rain for both days I'm happy with what we got ☺️
It's bordering on being nice enough to drag the garden furniture out of hibernation.
I'll have to be content with giving the deck a good scrub.If the dog stays out of my way.
This is ridiculous now somebody sort that fucking jet/gulf stream out and give us our spring!!!
What's it like there. More rain, or is the cold weather back again?
Miserable then. Hopefully it starts to pick up soon. I'm looking forward to summer, so hoping it's a good one.
We've just had a biblical deluge of rain accompanied by gale force winds which has resulted in my pond overflowing in a waterfall and rivers appearing in all the surrounding fields.Light fucking showers the BBC app said!!!!Fuck you weather!!
My mother used to describe such weather as 'disgusting',in a tone that implied it was way past time the council pulled their heads out of their arses and did something about it.
Yep I can relate to that. It's that goddam "stream" gulf or jet take your pick but it's in the wrong place so somebody move the damn thing!!
