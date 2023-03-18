« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 244511 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5560 on: March 18, 2023, 03:22:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 18, 2023, 10:38:20 am
It actually feels and sounds like spring here this morning.  Birds singing and quarrelling, lambs bleeting and the sun's shining 😁

It's very mild here,we're having a mixture of sunny spells and thick drizzle.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5561 on: March 19, 2023, 08:38:06 am »
Sunshine,blue skies and not a breath of wind.

Who are you and what have you done with the shitty Pembrokeshire weather?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5562 on: March 19, 2023, 09:09:30 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 19, 2023, 08:38:06 am
Sunshine,blue skies and not a breath of wind.

Who are you and what have you done with the shitty Pembrokeshire weather?

We've got some blue sky and a breeze but it's not as warm as yesterday yet.

Considering the forecast was for dark skies and rain for both days I'm happy with what we got ☺️
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5563 on: March 19, 2023, 09:26:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on March 19, 2023, 09:09:30 am
We've got some blue sky and a breeze but it's not as warm as yesterday yet.

Considering the forecast was for dark skies and rain for both days I'm happy with what we got ☺️

It's bordering on being nice enough to drag the garden furniture out of hibernation.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5564 on: March 19, 2023, 09:28:00 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 19, 2023, 09:26:08 am
It's bordering on being nice enough to drag the garden furniture out of hibernation.

Oh god it's not that nice here.  We're still in single figures 🥶
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5565 on: March 19, 2023, 09:36:18 am »
I'll have to be content with giving the deck a good scrub.

If the dog stays out of my way.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5566 on: March 19, 2023, 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 19, 2023, 09:36:18 am
I'll have to be content with giving the deck a good scrub.

If the dog stays out of my way.

😂😂
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 09:12:53 am »
This is ridiculous now somebody sort that fucking jet/gulf stream out and give us our spring!!!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 09:15:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:12:53 am
This is ridiculous now somebody sort that fucking jet/gulf stream out and give us our spring!!!
What's it like there. More rain, or is the cold weather back again?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 09:18:20 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:15:13 am
What's it like there. More rain, or is the cold weather back again?

Gales and torrential rain mate. 

We've had way above average rainfall for March already and there's still 2wks to go 😟
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 am »
 :-\

Miserable then. Hopefully it starts to pick up soon.

I'm looking forward to summer, so hoping it's a good one.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 09:46:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:20:46 am
:-\

Miserable then. Hopefully it starts to pick up soon.

I'm looking forward to summer, so hoping it's a good one.

I'm like a caged lion cos I can't get out in the garden and although nothing needs 'doing' I've got loads of cuttings to plant plus the spuds will need planting soon but mainly I just hate being indoors 😁
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5572 on: Yesterday at 10:50:44 am »
Sefton Park is all sunny

Wouldn't say it's quite shorts weather yet

YET

Clocks change next weekend ain't it, can't wait
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 07:46:42 am »
Every day this week it's been dry and sunny until 1 o'clock,then it clouds over and starts raining at 3 o'clock.

By 6 o'clock it's hammering down and blowing a gale.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 10:18:39 am »
Morning sunny

Looks beautiful man. Off tomorrow so might go out after work

There. It's bound to rain now
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 10:21:55 am »
We've just had a biblical deluge of rain accompanied by gale force winds which has resulted in my pond overflowing in a waterfall and rivers appearing in all the surrounding fields.

Light fucking showers the BBC app said!!!!

Fuck you weather!!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 11:16:15 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:21:55 am
We've just had a biblical deluge of rain accompanied by gale force winds which has resulted in my pond overflowing in a waterfall and rivers appearing in all the surrounding fields.

Light fucking showers the BBC app said!!!!

Fuck you weather!!

My mother used to describe such weather as 'disgusting',in a tone that implied it was way past time the council pulled their heads out of their arses and did something about it.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 11:16:15 am
My mother used to describe such weather as 'disgusting',in a tone that implied it was way past time the council pulled their heads out of their arses and did something about it.

Yep I can relate to that. 

It's that goddam "stream" gulf or jet take your pick but it's in the wrong place so somebody move the damn thing!!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:42:33 am
Yep I can relate to that. 

It's that goddam "stream" gulf or jet take your pick but it's in the wrong place so somebody move the damn thing!!

It's lovely here at the minute,hard to believe it'll be pissing down in a couple of hours' time.
