Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 241771 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5480 on: February 22, 2023, 03:10:44 pm »
A cold spell looking likely end of Feb/early March
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5481 on: February 22, 2023, 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 22, 2023, 03:10:44 pm
A cold spell looking likely end of Feb/early March

Yep winds turned from the usual South/South Westerly to North/North Easterly for the next couple of weeks with 50mph gales here on a couple of days.

We've not had that strength of winds from that direction whilst we've been here so it's going to be interesting to see how the garden holds up 🤔
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5482 on: February 22, 2023, 08:02:09 pm »
First time I've put the heating on since Friday evening. Can't complain really. It is still technically winter after all, even if there are flowers out.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5483 on: February 22, 2023, 10:33:38 pm »
Yesterday it reached +20 and sunny on the SLO / CRO border where I used to live. Was gorgeous. Then 6 hours later I landed in Tallinn to -12 and a snowstorm. In a few days it will be +10 here.


Totally nuts.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5484 on: February 23, 2023, 10:32:44 am »
Put on me shorts

Still a bit cold, but feels right
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5485 on: February 23, 2023, 11:22:52 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 23, 2023, 10:32:44 am
Put on me shorts

Still a bit cold, but feels right
You know, if you iron them, they'll feel warmer...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5486 on: Yesterday at 09:22:16 pm »
Jim, this is one of the perturbations on the GFS ensembles. Be quite the blizzard!!




Just once, I'd like to see one of these come off. Be utter chaos.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5487 on: Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:22:16 pm
Jim, this is one of the perturbations on the GFS ensembles. Be quite the blizzard!!




Just once, I'd like to see one of these come off. Be utter chaos.
Horrific if that happens. Thankfully 11.03 is so far off it falls under the realm of science fiction 🤣
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5488 on: Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm »
When are we going to see some warm weather arriving then?  It's showing max 7/8° daytime here for the next 2wks 😯😔🥶
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5489 on: Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:22:16 pm
Jim, this is one of the perturbations on the GFS ensembles. Be quite the blizzard!!
Just once, I'd like to see one of these come off. Be utter chaos.
For the lay person can you describe exactly what you'd love to see come off please?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5490 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
For the lay person can you describe exactly what you'd love to see come off please?


A blizzard. I love snow.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 12:10:02 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
A blizzard. I love snow.
Again, for context, do you mean a blizzard so unusual we've never seen as such before?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 08:06:59 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:10:02 am
Again, for context, do you mean a blizzard so unusual we've never seen as such before?
It would at least feel apocalyptic, with a combo of heavy snow and strong winds the degree of which would likely be unprecedented in the UK. A killer. Perhaps record breaking.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 09:20:24 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 08:06:59 am
It would at least feel apocalyptic, with a combo of heavy snow and strong winds the degree of which would likely be unprecedented in the UK. A killer. Perhaps record breaking.

Nice of Nobby to want us to all freeze to death so he gets to see a blizzard 🥶
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 10:17:57 am »
You do know I have no control over the weather?  ;)

You can breathe easy, though. That chart is not going to happen.

Each weather output model generates its operational run, but also runs a control plus a number of different 'perturbations' (each starting off from a very slightly different starting point). Collectively these form the 'ensembles'.

When there's the synoptics of a cold set-up around, you'll always get some perturbations showing a 'snowmageddon' scenario. That's what that chart I posted was. They never come off.

With regards to the actual forecast for here, over the last few runs the models have backed away somewhat from a cold spell. Still forecast for high pressure over the UK to retrogress  North-westwards, introducing a cold, northerly airflow, but high pressure to the south looks likely to be pumping warm air northwards. We're currently looking like we'll be in a broad band of in-between both. Southern England may get warmer temps; Scotland may get colder and snowier.

It's very fluid, though, with small changes making big adjustments to the weather on the ground. As such, models are flip-flopping run to run, so we're still seeing some wintry runs, but also some more spring-like runs.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 10:23:17 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:17:57 am
You do know I have no control over the weather?  ;)

You can breathe easy, though. That chart is not going to happen.

Each weather output model generates its operational run, but also runs a control plus a number of different 'perturbations' (each starting off from a very slightly different starting point). Collectively these form the 'ensembles'.

When there's the synoptics of a cold set-up around, you'll always get some perturbations showing a 'snowmageddon' scenario. That's what that chart I posted was. They never come off.

With regards to the actual forecast for here, over the last few runs the models have backed away somewhat from a cold spell. Still forecast for high pressure over the UK to retrogress  North-westwards, introducing a cold, northerly airflow, but high pressure to the south looks likely to be pumping warm air northwards. We're currently looking like we'll be in a broad band of in-between both. Southern England may get warmer temps; Scotland may get colder and snowier.

It's very fluid, though, with small changes making big adjustments to the weather on the ground. As such, models are flip-flopping run to run, so we're still seeing some wintry runs, but also some more spring-like runs.


According to the wankstain who does the weather for the Mirror, I assume its the same utter bellsplash who does the Express and always takes the worst case scenario and prints that, then yes it will ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
I've heard tell of snow towards the end of March. I'm relieved to see the odds are against it!

As for the temps, 8 degrees isnt so bad; it looks set to be mostly cloudy with sunny spells for a few weeks, and the days will continue to brighten. Much better than the solid wall of grim rain we had a month or two ago.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 10:32:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:24 am
Nice of Nobby to want us to all freeze to death so he gets to see a blizzard 🥶
You'd have to wear your insulated shorts.  ;)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 10:46:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:32:14 am
You'd have to wear your insulated shorts.  ;)

Just the thicker Adidas ones, they're almost knee length too.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 10:57:43 am »
I need more shorts with fastenable pockets

I got good Nikes

THIS TIME NEXT WEEK I LIVE IN SEFTON PARK

Well ready for some heat. Getting a bit cold at night if I'm out but that's why god made women coats
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 11:02:21 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:57:43 am
I need more shorts with fastenable pockets

I got good Nikes

THIS TIME NEXT WEEK I LIVE IN SEFTON PARK

Well ready for some heat. Getting a bit cold at night if I'm out but that's why god made women coats

Zips on my Adidas, can't stand Nike stuff.

Good luck with the move mate

(ps gis a PS5 code for my kids) ;)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5501 on: Today at 11:47:11 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:57:43 am
I need more shorts with fastenable pockets

I got good Nikes

THIS TIME NEXT WEEK I LIVE IN SEFTON PARK

Well ready for some heat. Getting a bit cold at night if I'm out but that's why god made women coats

At the back if the cafe ?

Kiddin. That makes us neighbours mate.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 04:12:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:24 am
Nice of Nobby to want us to all freeze to death so he gets to see a blizzard 🥶
Hmmm, I suspected it would be an event that would cause devastation before Jim confirmed it and I suspected Nobby knows there'd be a potential loss of life when he hoped to see it come off.
