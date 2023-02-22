You do know I have no control over the weather?You can breathe easy, though. That chart is not going to happen.Each weather output model generates its operational run, but also runs a control plus a number of different 'perturbations' (each starting off from a very slightly different starting point). Collectively these form the 'ensembles'.When there's the synoptics of a cold set-up around, you'll always get some perturbations showing a 'snowmageddon' scenario. That's what that chart I posted was. They never come off.With regards to the actual forecast for here, over the last few runs the models have backed away somewhat from a cold spell. Still forecast for high pressure over the UK to retrogress North-westwards, introducing a cold, northerly airflow, but high pressure to the south looks likely to be pumping warm air northwards. We're currently looking like we'll be in a broad band of in-between both. Southern England may get warmer temps; Scotland may get colder and snowier.It's very fluid, though, with small changes making big adjustments to the weather on the ground. As such, models are flip-flopping run to run, so we're still seeing some wintry runs, but also some more spring-like runs.