This particular camellia has always started flowering in December,we don't see anything on the other camellias until well into February.



The azalea has never flowered before mid April.



We've had an azalea that's been flowering since July 🤷 another that doesn't look like it will and another just starting to show some colour in the buds although that one had some flowers on it in October.Mind you I've got a rose still flowering and so are the gazanias which aren't even meant to be hardy 😯