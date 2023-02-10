Do you remember about 4 or 5 years ago it was about 22c in Feb?
Absolutely, it was a superb afternoon. I was off and was stunned by the warmth, the sun was low in the sky but the feeling on my face was brilliant.It must have been mentioned somewhere on this site or in this thread.
It would have been my Mums birthday today and I cannot ever remember it being this warm on her birthdays.I'm doing tip runs and its t-shirt and shorts weather
You could say he was done up like a kipper
You could, but you should ask yourself if it's the right plaice for it...
This thread is now a load of cods wallop.
Never mind the Pollacks.
Here come the sex pickerels...
I think the last one is a red herring.
Oh for heavens Hake! This puns
The Tenchion in here is palpable.
Thats a gudgeon..
Looking at sunrise/sunset times, noticed we've gained 2 & a 1/2 hours daylight since the December solstice, March equinox in just over a month too.
Day four of thick mist and drizzle here,it's like living on the set of a horror film.
Lovely morning here, spring bulbs popping up all over the place.
The lawn has just had its first haircut of the year. Crocus flowering nicely. I remember the days when February was in winter.
One of our camellias has been flowering since November and we have an azalea that started flowering last month.
Same here. In fact we had so much stuff still flowering well into December the garden had more colour than in June 🤷
This particular camellia has always started flowering in December,we don't see anything on the other camellias until well into February.The azalea has never flowered before mid April.
We've had an azalea that's been flowering since July 🤷 another that doesn't look like it will and another just starting to show some colour in the buds although that one had some flowers on it in October.Mind you I've got a rose still flowering and so are the gazanias which aren't even meant to be hardy 😯
