« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 240796 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,719
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5440 on: February 10, 2023, 08:52:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2023, 07:45:19 pm
Do you remember about 4 or 5 years ago it was about 22c in Feb?
Absolutely, it was a superb afternoon. I was off and was stunned by the warmth, the sun was low in the sky but the feeling on my face was brilliant.

It must have been mentioned somewhere on this site or in this thread.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,968
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5441 on: February 10, 2023, 09:21:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on February 10, 2023, 08:52:40 pm
Absolutely, it was a superb afternoon. I was off and was stunned by the warmth, the sun was low in the sky but the feeling on my face was brilliant.

It must have been mentioned somewhere on this site or in this thread.

;D

Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2019, 10:25:17 am
It would have been my Mums birthday today and I cannot ever remember it being this warm on her birthdays.

I'm doing tip runs and its t-shirt and shorts weather ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,425
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5442 on: February 10, 2023, 10:02:16 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on February 10, 2023, 05:53:04 am
You could say he was done up like a kipper
You could, but you should ask yourself if it's the right plaice for it...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,187
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5443 on: February 10, 2023, 10:21:45 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February 10, 2023, 10:02:16 pm
You could, but you should ask yourself if it's the right plaice for it...

This thread is now a load of cods wallop.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5444 on: February 10, 2023, 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 10, 2023, 10:21:45 pm
This thread is now a load of cods wallop.
Never mind the Pollacks.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,713
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5445 on: February 10, 2023, 10:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 10, 2023, 10:34:41 pm
Never mind the Pollacks.

Here come the sex pickerels...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,187
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5446 on: February 10, 2023, 10:43:27 pm »
I think the last one is a red herring.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5447 on: February 10, 2023, 10:56:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 10, 2023, 10:40:33 pm
Here come the sex pickerels...
That's Trout of order. So much so I fully expect this thread to Flounder now.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5448 on: February 10, 2023, 10:57:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 10, 2023, 10:43:27 pm
I think the last one is a red herring.
Eel have to do better than that.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,988
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5449 on: February 11, 2023, 08:45:29 am »
Oh for heavens Hake!  This puns
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,061
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5450 on: February 11, 2023, 01:01:43 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on February 11, 2023, 08:45:29 am
Oh for heavens Hake!  This puns

Oh come on, you need to stop carping about it..
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5451 on: February 11, 2023, 02:26:24 pm »
The Tenchion in here is palpable.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,061
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5452 on: February 11, 2023, 02:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 11, 2023, 02:26:24 pm
The Tenchion in here is palpable.

Thats a gudgeon..
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5453 on: February 11, 2023, 03:06:32 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on February 11, 2023, 02:56:37 pm
Thats a gudgeon..
Thanks. Looks like I've reclaimed my Perch as best pun teller.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5454 on: February 11, 2023, 04:43:45 pm »
Been a lovely day here considering it rained this morning.  It's been warm, grey and calm which is a major plus for us 😂

Mon/Tues look like it could be wall to wall sunshine so it'll be a beach walk first thing then lots of garden time.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5455 on: February 12, 2023, 05:06:26 pm »
All these fish puns are giving me a haddock.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,419
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5456 on: February 16, 2023, 05:23:25 pm »
Looking at sunrise/sunset times, noticed we've gained 2 & a 1/2 hours daylight since the December solstice, March equinox in just over a month too.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,381
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5457 on: February 16, 2023, 06:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 16, 2023, 05:23:25 pm
Looking at sunrise/sunset times, noticed we've gained 2 & a 1/2 hours daylight since the December solstice, March equinox in just over a month too.


That's the most complicated I have ever seen anyone write that.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 05:03:43 pm »
Expect a sharp drop in temps next week.

Nothing too extreme, and the odds are that it will be pretty brief (2-3 days), but some model output is hinting at colder and for longer.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 09:07:50 am »
Day four of thick mist and drizzle here,it's like living on the set of a horror film.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,970
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 09:24:14 am »
Lovely morning here, spring bulbs popping up all over the place.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5461 on: Today at 10:48:30 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:07:50 am
Day four of thick mist and drizzle here,it's like living on the set of a horror film.

Miserable isn't it. 

I need some spring warmth and sunshine but can remember saying that last year till around late June 😂
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:24:14 am
Lovely morning here, spring bulbs popping up all over the place.
I have a pot of daffodils that I can see through the back door. I've been watching them shoot up all week every time I walk passed. I spotted the little bit of yellow this morning  :)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm »
The lawn has just had its first haircut of the year. Crocus flowering nicely.

I remember the days when February was in winter.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • IFWT
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:53:58 pm
The lawn has just had its first haircut of the year. Crocus flowering nicely.

I remember the days when February was in winter.

Yep - all my daffodils are coming up a treat, with a few showing a bit of yellow  :D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • JFT 97
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5465 on: Today at 02:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:53:58 pm
The lawn has just had its first haircut of the year. Crocus flowering nicely.

I remember the days when February was in winter.
Like to see the flowers starting to bloom and tidying up the garden but a pet hate of mine is hoovering the lawn.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 02:33:39 pm »
Wow we're not that far away from you guys but our grass was cut on the 6th, the crocus have been and gone and the daffs are already flowering 😯
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 07:09:06 pm »
One of our camellias has been flowering since November and we have an azalea that started flowering last month.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 07:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:09:06 pm
One of our camellias has been flowering since November and we have an azalea that started flowering last month.

Same here.  In fact we had so much stuff still flowering well into December the garden had more colour than in June 🤷
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5469 on: Today at 08:49:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:14:28 pm
Same here.  In fact we had so much stuff still flowering well into December the garden had more colour than in June 🤷

This particular camellia has always started flowering in December,we don't see anything on the other camellias until well into February.

The azalea has never flowered before mid April.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5470 on: Today at 09:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:49:55 pm
This particular camellia has always started flowering in December,we don't see anything on the other camellias until well into February.

The azalea has never flowered before mid April.

We've had an azalea that's been flowering since July 🤷 another that doesn't look like it will and another just starting to show some colour in the buds although that one had some flowers on it in October.

Mind you I've got a rose still flowering and so are the gazanias which aren't even meant to be hardy 😯
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5471 on: Today at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:23 pm
We've had an azalea that's been flowering since July 🤷 another that doesn't look like it will and another just starting to show some colour in the buds although that one had some flowers on it in October.

Mind you I've got a rose still flowering and so are the gazanias which aren't even meant to be hardy 😯

We have a Tiger's Eye rose that flowered into December,that and the camellia were the only colour in the garden until the daffodils and primroses popped up last week.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 