i think in the 8 years ive been here maybe second time its been that cold? The snot freezes in your nose, its a pretty odd sensation!



from jan-march its usually between -5 and -20 with the odd few days/week that pushes a bit colder



It's more a case of the nasal hairs and the membrane of the nostrels' interior that's reacting to a combination of cold air and (usually) relatively low humidity. I've only encountered it in the north of Sweden and occasionally here in Tallinn when it's not so moist - and it usually only hits when you go past -20 but yeah it's a weird-as-fuck feeling - and I like it