In lieu of Rob giving us his roving reservoir reports, I can say that I've seen Thirlmere and Booth Wood Reservoir up close in the past few weeks, and both were full to the brim.(looking at UU's reservoir levels, it does look like northern reservoirs are above average for the time of year, whilst Dee/Vyrnwy levels a little below. Nothing to be concerned about, though)
Flowers out on Lark Lane. They were actually coming out about ten days ago. They're not even daffodils, it's mad.Yesterday felt like a typical February day: blustery but energetic and invigorating. Today felt more like late March than early-Feb. Unnaturally spring-like. I have to remind myself that it's still technically winter.
Sunny and windy 21f -7 c ,it feels like 0 f ,-21 c and dropping down this afternoon .Hope the pipes don't freeze!
-30c, wind chill of -41c up here.... brutal
Is that bad even for Montreal or do you get periods of weather like that most winters?
i think in the 8 years ive been here maybe second time its been that cold? The snot freezes in your nose, its a pretty odd sensation! from jan-march its usually between -5 and -20 with the odd few days/week that pushes a bit colder
The -5 to -20 sounds brutal enough, never mind the -30. 🥶
10.5c outside right nowDo you remember about 4 or 5 years ago it was about 22c in Feb?
I do, end of February 19 when it was 20C
Montreal is -26C right now, & go as low as -27C later on, yet forecasted to go to to +2C on Sunday, & +6C midweek next week.
-109 f wind chill on top of Mt. Washington NH,during the storm,https://www.wmur.com/article/meteorologist-describes-record-breaking-cold-atop-mount-washington/42763378 Our bathroom tap froze up Friday night i was checking it regular and got it going within half hour,made sure we left it running overnight,next up the heating bill in a couple of weeks.
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]