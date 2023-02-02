« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 2, 2023, 12:08:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  2, 2023, 11:24:30 am

In lieu of Rob giving us his roving reservoir reports, I can say that I've seen Thirlmere and Booth Wood Reservoir up close in the past few weeks, and both were full to the brim.

(looking at UU's reservoir levels, it does look like northern reservoirs are above average for the time of year, whilst Dee/Vyrnwy levels a little below. Nothing to be concerned about, though)

Not been over that way for a bit now, but that's good.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 2, 2023, 07:03:25 pm
Flowers out on Lark Lane. They were actually coming out about ten days ago. They're not even daffodils, it's mad.

Yesterday felt like a typical February day: blustery but energetic and invigorating. Today felt more like late March than early-Feb. Unnaturally spring-like. I have to remind myself that it's still technically winter.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 2, 2023, 07:45:19 pm
10.5c outside right now

Quote from: Red Beret on February  2, 2023, 07:03:25 pm
Flowers out on Lark Lane. They were actually coming out about ten days ago. They're not even daffodils, it's mad.

Yesterday felt like a typical February day: blustery but energetic and invigorating. Today felt more like late March than early-Feb. Unnaturally spring-like. I have to remind myself that it's still technically winter.

Do you remember about 4 or 5 years ago it was about 22c in Feb?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 03:54:57 pm
Sunny and windy 21f -7 c ,it feels like 0 f ,-21 c and dropping down this afternoon .Hope the pipes don't freeze!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 03:57:04 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February  3, 2023, 03:54:57 pm
Sunny and windy 21f -7 c ,it feels like 0 f ,-21 c and dropping down this afternoon .Hope the pipes don't freeze!

-30c, wind chill of -41c up here.... brutal
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 04:05:55 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on February  3, 2023, 03:57:04 pm
-30c, wind chill of -41c up here.... brutal
Is that bad even for Montreal or do you get periods of weather like that most winters?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 04:14:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  3, 2023, 04:05:55 pm
Is that bad even for Montreal or do you get periods of weather like that most winters?

i think in the 8 years ive been here maybe second time its been that cold? The snot freezes in your nose, its a pretty odd sensation!

from jan-march its usually between -5 and -20 with the odd few days/week that pushes a bit colder
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 04:28:37 pm
It's forecast to be beautiful here on Sunday.

Sunny, warm and barely a breeze so it's a busy day in the garden planned.  Raised veg beds to be built and Paul wants to mow the grass ☺️
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 04:36:56 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on February  3, 2023, 04:14:50 pm
i think in the 8 years ive been here maybe second time its been that cold? The snot freezes in your nose, its a pretty odd sensation!

from jan-march its usually between -5 and -20 with the odd few days/week that pushes a bit colder
The -5 to -20 sounds brutal enough, never mind the -30. 🥶
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 04:38:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  3, 2023, 04:36:56 pm
The -5 to -20 sounds brutal enough, never mind the -30. 🥶


Crosby recorded -17c in December 10 with temps a degree or two colder inland.

It never felt that much colder than, say -5c

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 04:41:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  3, 2023, 04:36:56 pm
The -5 to -20 sounds brutal enough, never mind the -30. 🥶

theres a point after about -10 where cold is cold. you dont feel the difference of -15 and -30 the same way as +15 and +30. to me anyway

and its a dry cold here too, not a damp humid one like in the UK. which makes a big difference
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 04:43:20 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on February  3, 2023, 04:14:50 pm
i think in the 8 years ive been here maybe second time its been that cold? The snot freezes in your nose, its a pretty odd sensation!

from jan-march its usually between -5 and -20 with the odd few days/week that pushes a bit colder
It's more a case of the nasal hairs and the membrane of the nostrels' interior that's reacting to a combination of cold air and (usually) relatively low humidity. I've only encountered it in the north of Sweden and occasionally here in Tallinn when it's not so moist - and it usually only hits when you go past -20 but yeah it's a weird-as-fuck feeling - and I like it ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 05:40:47 pm
24/7
Likes to feel his nose hairs freezing.



;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 06:47:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2023, 07:45:19 pm
10.5c outside right now

Do you remember about 4 or 5 years ago it was about 22c in Feb?

I'm not sure it was even that long ago. It was unseasonably warm definitely. We kind of hoped at the time it was just a fluke. That said, I didn't notice any flowers blooming ahead of schedule.

Been over to West Kirby today, loads of small yellow flowers popping up. The gnats are out too.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 06:56:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2023, 07:45:19 pm
10.5c outside right now

Do you remember about 4 or 5 years ago it was about 22c in Feb?

I do, end of February 19 when it was 20C ::)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 06:59:45 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on February  3, 2023, 06:56:28 pm
I do, end of February 19 when it was 20C ::)

Yeah that was it, sat in the garden in a t shirt.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 07:01:47 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on February  3, 2023, 04:14:50 pm
i think in the 8 years ive been here maybe second time its been that cold? The snot freezes in your nose, its a pretty odd sensation!

from jan-march its usually between -5 and -20 with the odd few days/week that pushes a bit colder

Montreal is -26C right now, & go as low as -27C later on, yet forecasted to go to to +2C on Sunday, & +6C midweek next week. :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 3, 2023, 07:13:24 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on February  3, 2023, 07:01:47 pm
Montreal is -26C right now, & go as low as -27C later on, yet forecasted to go to to +2C on Sunday, & +6C midweek next week. :o

yeah its been warmer than normal this winter generally. and was only -1 yesterday. just plummeted overnight.

im about an hour north of montreal too in the laurentian mountains so its even colder
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
February 4, 2023, 10:08:05 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on February  3, 2023, 03:57:04 pm
-30c, wind chill of -41c up here.... brutal

My dad has a cousin who lives in Medicine Hat but spends a fair amount of time in Winnipeg, says the cold can be horrible with the wind, regularly -30.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 01:37:26 pm
It's quite pleasant out there. I just went for a walk around Sefton Park. Sunny intervals and 9°c, which is shorts weather for me. A few plants showing themselves. Buskers, dogs galore. Lovely. Roll on spring.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 03:10:17 pm
I'm off to Dublin next week, looks like the weather will be similar to Liverpool. Maybe a tad cooler and slightly more cloudy, but I'll take that over rain any day.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 06:27:01 pm
Some interesting stuff in here about weather forecasting and general instability in the world. The stuff about how in the 50s it was mooted that using nuclear weapons to prevent hurricanes forming is jaw-dropping.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20230203-why-the-world-feels-so-unstable-right-now
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 06:27:30 pm
-109 f wind chill on top of Mt. Washington NH,during the storm,https://www.wmur.com/article/meteorologist-describes-record-breaking-cold-atop-mount-washington/42763378
Our bathroom tap froze up Friday night i was checking it regular and got it going within half hour,made sure we left it running overnight,next up the heating bill in a couple of weeks.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 06:43:11 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:27:30 pm
-109 f wind chill on top of Mt. Washington NH,during the storm,https://www.wmur.com/article/meteorologist-describes-record-breaking-cold-atop-mount-washington/42763378
Our bathroom tap froze up Friday night i was checking it regular and got it going within half hour,made sure we left it running overnight,next up the heating bill in a couple of weeks.
That's just insane stuff - straight out of Day After Tomorrow..........were any helicopters flying around there at the time?!
