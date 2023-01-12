Aye. Jibbed the idea of a bike ride today. Can't be arsed battling ~20mph headwinds.



Glad I'm not driving tomorrow, can't be arsed getting hit on the head by a 9ft pole when opening trailer curtains.My missus is happy in a way with it. Our 14 yr old lad is now an RAF cadet and was supposed to go flying with one of the corporals tomorrow, but its too windy. My missus issue is the corporal is 17. She's bricking it, I'm fine, as the lad has a PPL and over 100 hours of flying and is likely joining the Navy to fly the F35 Lightning. He'll be going up next weekend instead.