« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 236596 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,897
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5320 on: January 12, 2023, 12:33:41 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 12, 2023, 12:26:26 pm
When I was working at the Met Office, they issued some guidelines on 'things not to say', including phrases like, "As the day goes on..." and "scattered here and there".

One of the biggest culprits for bloopers in live forecasts was the combination of "frost and fog" - which all too often became "fost and frog". True story.


 ;D


(Trying to think of more such examples now)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,945
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5321 on: January 12, 2023, 12:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 12, 2023, 12:33:41 pm
;D

(Trying to think of more such examples now)
Not quite the same thing, but they did get tired of saying "mist and drizzle", which is how "mizzle" came into being.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,897
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5322 on: January 12, 2023, 12:44:42 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 12, 2023, 12:35:32 pm
Not quite the same thing, but they did get tired of saying "mist and drizzle", which is how "mizzle" came into being.


Wasn't that one of Francis Wilson's on Breakfast telly?


And did you ever meet the legend that is Dan Corbett?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j1weMtR66o8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j1weMtR66o8</a>
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,945
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5323 on: January 12, 2023, 12:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 12, 2023, 12:44:42 pm
Wasn't that one of Francis Wilson's on Breakfast telly?

And did you ever meet the legend that is Dan Corbett?
That's mad! No. I never met him. My fave 'radicals' (for their time) were Pete Gibbs and Rob McElwee - I'm fairly certain it was one of those two who said once, when presenting the forecast for Saturday afternoon on Grandstand, "...and speaking of hot air, back to Des Lynam in the studio." Cracked me right up that did but man did he get some grief for it!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,897
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5324 on: January 12, 2023, 02:36:54 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 12, 2023, 12:52:43 pm
That's mad! No. I never met him. My fave 'radicals' (for their time) were Pete Gibbs and Rob McElwee - I'm fairly certain it was one of those two who said once, when presenting the forecast for Saturday afternoon on Grandstand, "...and speaking of hot air, back to Des Lynam in the studio." Cracked me right up that did but man did he get some grief for it!


Rob McElwee was great - and a real 'coldie' who always tried but failed to look disappointed and serious when he was forecasting snow; always a twinkle in his eye.


Thomas Shavenknackers is probably the best of the BBC lot these days

(but for years I've had 'a thing' for Louise Lear  :-[)




Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,149
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5325 on: January 13, 2023, 09:21:31 am »
Bloody windy out there today
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5326 on: January 13, 2023, 10:25:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 13, 2023, 09:21:31 am
Bloody windy out there today

Aye. Jibbed the idea of a bike ride today. Can't be arsed battling ~20mph headwinds.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,700
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5327 on: January 13, 2023, 10:30:11 am »
Same here in Notts, could hear a gate swinging and trees rustling really loudly all night.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,945
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5328 on: January 13, 2023, 10:33:56 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2023, 10:30:11 am
Same here in Notts, could hear a gate swinging and trees rustling really loudly all night.
Sure you didn't have a Hammer House of Horror flick on repeat?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,149
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5329 on: January 13, 2023, 10:34:17 am »
Quote from: .adam on January 13, 2023, 10:25:51 am
Aye. Jibbed the idea of a bike ride today. Can't be arsed battling ~20mph headwinds.

Glad I'm not driving tomorrow, can't be arsed getting hit on the head by a 9ft pole when opening trailer curtains.

My missus is happy in a way with it. Our 14 yr old lad is now an RAF cadet and was supposed to go flying with one of the corporals tomorrow, but its too windy. My missus issue is the corporal is 17. She's bricking it, I'm fine, as the lad has a PPL and over 100 hours of flying and is likely joining the Navy to fly the F35 Lightning. He'll be going up next weekend instead.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,700
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5330 on: January 13, 2023, 10:46:29 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 13, 2023, 10:33:56 am
Sure you didn't have a Hammer House of Horror flick on repeat?

Think it was one of our recent matches.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,149
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5331 on: January 13, 2023, 10:54:13 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 13, 2023, 10:33:56 am
Sure you didn't have a Hammer House of Horror flick on repeat?

A werewolf howling in the distance
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,897
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5332 on: January 13, 2023, 11:02:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 13, 2023, 10:54:13 am
A werewolf howling in the distance


Some woman randomly getting her waps out for no discernible reason    (that's what I remember most about HHoH films from my youth!)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,500
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5333 on: January 13, 2023, 12:38:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 13, 2023, 10:54:13 am
A werewolf howling in the distance

That's just Nick...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,351
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5334 on: January 16, 2023, 11:43:14 am »
Snowdonia is looking magnificent with its blanket of snow this morning.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5335 on: January 16, 2023, 11:48:45 am »
Just got back from a 2hr walk at the beach. 

It was absolutely beautiful in the sun but out of the wind, just 6wks and 2 days till the start of gardeners spring 😁
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5336 on: January 18, 2023, 05:38:05 pm »
A lovely mixture of sunshine,howling gales and monsoon like downpours today.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,945
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5337 on: January 18, 2023, 05:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January 18, 2023, 05:38:05 pm
...howling gale...
- oh sorry you meant.......okay.........
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,500
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5338 on: January 18, 2023, 08:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January 18, 2023, 05:38:05 pm
A lovely mixture of sunshine,howling gales and monsoon like downpours today.

sort of covers the whole waterfront, no?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 01:28:28 pm »
Absolutely beautiful here today.

Warm sunshine, blue skies and no wind, it's very spring-like.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,149
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5340 on: Yesterday at 01:46:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:28:28 pm
Absolutely beautiful here today.

Warm sunshine, blue skies and no wind, it's very spring-like.

Lovely sun here too - chilly though, about 2c and very very icy. Side roads and pavements are very dangerous (don't I know it ;D ) and roads like ours, which get no sun in winter, will be lethal for a few days yet.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5341 on: Yesterday at 02:33:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:28:28 pm
Absolutely beautiful here today.

Warm sunshine, blue skies and no wind, it's very spring-like.

Same here,it's too nice to be stuck in the house.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5342 on: Yesterday at 03:19:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:46:55 pm
Lovely sun here too - chilly though, about 2c and very very icy. Side roads and pavements are very dangerous (don't I know it ;D ) and roads like ours, which get no sun in winter, will be lethal for a few days yet.

T shirt weather here Rob a whole 7°.

I've been out in the garden most of the day ☺️
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5343 on: Yesterday at 03:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 02:33:38 pm
Same here,it's too nice to be stuck in the house.

Not a prayer of me staying in when the weather's like this. 

I've finished expanding the new veggie plots, staked and tied up one of the rambling roses and finished weeding the borders 😁
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,149
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5344 on: Yesterday at 03:21:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:19:11 pm
T shirt weather here Rob a whole 7°.

I've been out in the garden most of the day ☺️

Lovely :thumbup
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5345 on: Yesterday at 03:22:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:21:42 pm
Lovely :thumbup

If the patio furniture was still outside I'd have eaten my lunch out there 👍
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,945
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5346 on: Yesterday at 06:16:44 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-64352634

UFO-like cloud forms in Turkey

Um......... :-X

Fascinating cloud formation but, well, yer know. Shhhh! Focus on the sciencey bit  :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,679
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5347 on: Yesterday at 07:47:43 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,945
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5348 on: Yesterday at 07:51:22 pm »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5349 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm »
I currently live in Florida. Its the dry season, and been non stop sunshine the last few weeks.. My mate is flying over for a conference in Orlando and is staying at mine for the weekend as i havent seen him in a few years.

Its forecast to rain all weekend  ;D
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,945
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5350 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm
I currently live in Florida. Its the dry season, and been non stop sunshine the last few weeks.. My mate is flying over for a conference in Orlando and is staying at mine for the weekend as i havent seen him in a few years.

Its forecast to rain all weekend  ;D
Where are you?? I used to live in St. Cloud if you're familiar with it...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5351 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm
Where are you?? I used to live in St. Cloud if you're familiar with it...

Im over in Tampa so hes currently navigating the I-4 crowd. Im not familiar but looking at the map, that has to be a nice part of the world. I hear great things about the Kissimmee area and the towns around the lakes!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,149
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5352 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm
Where are you?? I used to live in St. Cloud if you're familiar with it...

So you went from being warm all year round to freezing your tits off in Estonia?

Nutter
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,500
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5353 on: Today at 12:29:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm
So you went from being warm all year round to freezing your tits off in Estonia?

Nutter

General populace in Estonia likely to be much saner and friendlier than Floridians, though...

For the record, born in Tampa, lived in Bradenton for a couple years while married, have some clue...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,149
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5354 on: Today at 09:10:42 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:29:15 am
General populace in Estonia likely to be much saner and friendlier than Floridians, though...

For the record, born in Tampa, lived in Bradenton for a couple years while married, have some clue...

Deffo

Holiday in Orlando in 2017, two nights on the run a staff member in McDonald's was shot by a customer in arguments over the bill.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,413
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5355 on: Today at 09:59:38 am »
I'm going to Bulgaria next weekend

TO ESCAPE THIS COLD

-3 ere this morning, crikey

Good job I slept in my Tribe Called Quest shirt
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,304
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5356 on: Today at 10:18:43 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:59:38 am
I'm going to Bulgaria next weekend

TO ESCAPE THIS COLD

-3 ere this morning, crikey

Good job I slept in my Tribe Called Quest shirt

I had a mate from Bulgaria who said he used to ski to school...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 