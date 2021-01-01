« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 233889 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 12:33:41 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:26:26 pm
When I was working at the Met Office, they issued some guidelines on 'things not to say', including phrases like, "As the day goes on..." and "scattered here and there".

One of the biggest culprits for bloopers in live forecasts was the combination of "frost and fog" - which all too often became "fost and frog". True story.


 ;D


(Trying to think of more such examples now)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5321 on: Yesterday at 12:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:33:41 pm
;D

(Trying to think of more such examples now)
Not quite the same thing, but they did get tired of saying "mist and drizzle", which is how "mizzle" came into being.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5322 on: Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:35:32 pm
Not quite the same thing, but they did get tired of saying "mist and drizzle", which is how "mizzle" came into being.


Wasn't that one of Francis Wilson's on Breakfast telly?


And did you ever meet the legend that is Dan Corbett?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j1weMtR66o8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j1weMtR66o8</a>
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5323 on: Yesterday at 12:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm
Wasn't that one of Francis Wilson's on Breakfast telly?

And did you ever meet the legend that is Dan Corbett?
That's mad! No. I never met him. My fave 'radicals' (for their time) were Pete Gibbs and Rob McElwee - I'm fairly certain it was one of those two who said once, when presenting the forecast for Saturday afternoon on Grandstand, "...and speaking of hot air, back to Des Lynam in the studio." Cracked me right up that did but man did he get some grief for it!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5324 on: Yesterday at 02:36:54 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:52:43 pm
That's mad! No. I never met him. My fave 'radicals' (for their time) were Pete Gibbs and Rob McElwee - I'm fairly certain it was one of those two who said once, when presenting the forecast for Saturday afternoon on Grandstand, "...and speaking of hot air, back to Des Lynam in the studio." Cracked me right up that did but man did he get some grief for it!


Rob McElwee was great - and a real 'coldie' who always tried but failed to look disappointed and serious when he was forecasting snow; always a twinkle in his eye.


Thomas Shavenknackers is probably the best of the BBC lot these days

(but for years I've had 'a thing' for Louise Lear  :-[)




Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 09:21:31 am »
Bloody windy out there today
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 10:25:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:21:31 am
Bloody windy out there today

Aye. Jibbed the idea of a bike ride today. Can't be arsed battling ~20mph headwinds.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 10:30:11 am »
Same here in Notts, could hear a gate swinging and trees rustling really loudly all night.
