That's mad! No. I never met him. My fave 'radicals' (for their time) were Pete Gibbs and Rob McElwee - I'm fairly certain it was one of those two who said once, when presenting the forecast for Saturday afternoon on Grandstand, "...and speaking of hot air, back to Des Lynam in the studio." Cracked me right up that did but man did he get some grief for it!
Rob McElwee was great - and a real 'coldie' who always tried but failed to look disappointed and serious when he was forecasting snow; always a twinkle in his eye.
Thomas Shavenknackers is probably the best of the BBC lot these days
(but for years I've had 'a thing' for Louise Lear
)